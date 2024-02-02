Dundee Rep takes a bow as our pictures put storied theatre centre stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Rep takes a bow as our pictures put storied theatre centre stage

Dundee Rep is the theme for this week’s pictorial trip down memory lane. Curtain up... Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Dundee Rep pictured taking shape in 1980, with scaffolding cladding the building.
Dundee Rep taking shape in 1980.

The first Dundee Rep was a hall with a stage.

It opened in Nicoll Street in December 1939, taking up the artistic baton from a succession of theatres that began with the Theatre Royal in Castle Street in 1810.

The theatre is the theme for this week’s pictorial trip down memory lane, courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

There are images of the theatre as we know it today being built, as well as others of productions and shows over the years.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

See if you recognise anyone or maybe a production you attended.

Do these images awaken any memories for you?

Opening in Nicoll Street in 1939

The exterior of Dundee Rep's former residence in Nicoll Street in 1958.
Dundee Rep's former residence in Nicoll Street in 1958.

The guiding lights behind it were a Robert Thornley, who wanted to find a permanent home for his touring company in Dundee, and Dundee Dramatic Society, which had just acquired premises in a former jute store.

They came together, a board of directors was formed, and Foresters Hall in Nicoll Street, once home to rowdy suffragette meetings, was opened in December 1939.

Smoke pours from the building as The Rep is engulfed by flames in 1963.
The Rep was engulfed by flames in 1963.

The theatre survived the Second World War and the 1950s Suez Crisis but a dreadful fire in 1963 brought the Nicoll Street chapter to an end.

The Rep was forced to take up residence in a disused church in Lochee.

Despite the ingenuity involved in the conversion, the 280-seat Lochee Road Rep was not an altogether happy experience.

Three cast members in costume for the production of The Princess and the Dragon, which opened in December 1978.
The production of The Princess and the Dragon opened in December 1978.

It became increasingly apparent that the Rep had to be relocated.

In 1974 Dundee Corporation made a commitment of £200,000 towards a new theatre.

In 1977, after negotiations involving the new Dundee District Council, the Scottish Arts Council and Tayside Regional Council, a new scheme for a purpose-built theatre in Tay Square, on land gifted by Dundee University, was agreed.

Professor James Drever cutting the first sod, watched by Professor Gavin McDonald. Image; DC Thomson.
Professor James Drever cutting the first sod, watched by Professor Gavin McDonald.

Although the first sod was cut in 1979, it was soon clear the target completion date would not be attained and that the cost of the building would greatly exceed the expected figure of £920,000.

Construction problems, inflation and recession meant there was a distinct danger that the building would never be completed.

An aerial shot showing the new Dundee Repertory Theatre under construction in 1980.
The new Dundee Repertory Theatre under construction in 1980.

The public responded magnificently to an appeal and raised £60,000 in six weeks – this from a city facing high unemployment.

An anonymous donor, meanwhile, contributed an interest-free loan of £160,000.

Comedy legend Billy Connolly joined the fundraising effort and performed a William McGonagall supper at Dundee’s Angus Hotel in 1980 for 500 people.

Scaffolding surrounds the nascent building as Dundee Rep is under construction in 1980.
Dundee Rep under construction in 1980.

At the end of the night Connolly invited the stragglers to the lounge of the Angus Hotel and said he had a very special surprise for everyone – a chip butty.

He had sent an order over to the Deep Sea Restaurant, which was across the road at the time, to make up 100 chip butties that were delivered around midnight.

Dundee's new repertory company gather outside the building in 1980.
Dundee's new repertory company gathered in 1980.

Dundee’s new repertory company gathered at the theatre to launch its new season.

It opened in August 1980 with American playwright Neil Simon’s musical Little Me, while Gigi and Alice Through the Looking Glass were also performed in Lochee.

The stage under construction in 1982.
The stage under construction in 1982.

The new theatre opened its doors for the first time in April 1982.

As guests arrived for that gala event, the carpets were still being hammered into place.

The crowd in attendance on the opening night at Dundee Rep
The crowd in attendance on the opening night.

Artistic director Robert Robertson was the driving force in the creation of purpose-built premises, which saw the company leaving the converted church off Lochee Road that had been its home.

He was succeeded by Hamish Glen, who created a full-time ensemble company.

Youngsters at auditions for Annie with choreographer Rita Henderson in 1985.
Auditions for Annie with choreographer Rita Henderson in 1985.

The list of “big names” who’ve trod the boards at Dundee Rep over the decades is certainly an impressive one.

Richard Todd, Rowena Cooper, Lynn Redgrave, Brian Cox, Jill Gascoigne, James Bolam, Michael York, Alan Cumming, David Tennant, Joanna Lumley – and the late Geoffrey Hayes from cult children’s TV show Rainbow – are just some of the stars who’ve cut their teeth in Dundee over the years.

Some of the audience of schoolchildren who attended The Snow Queen in 1986.
Some of the audience of schoolchildren who attended The Snow Queen in 1986.

However, as far as today’s Rep team is concerned, without the visiting public and its engagement with the community, the theatre would be nothing.

Popular shows over the years have included The Mill Lavvies, Black Watch and Sunshine on Leith with members of Dundee Rep’s ensemble and West End actors.

Some of the cast of Dundee Rep's production of The Mill Lavvies.
Some of the cast of Dundee Rep's production of The Mill Lavvies.

The late Michael Marra’s music for the Mill Lavvies Rep production captured the heart of the Dundee of his youth and would stand as testament to the culture of the mill workers into which his family and so much of Dundee was born.

The Rep also presents a lively mix of music, dance, comedy and speaking events.

Dundee United icon Dave Bowman at the Dundee Rep fashion show.
Dave Bowman at the fashion show.

There was even a fashion show in 1996 where Dundee United legend Dave Bowman took centre stage in front of a sell-out crowd of 450.

More than 30 models strutted their stuff in a musical extravaganza at the Rep to raise funds for his testimonial fund and some of his United team-mates took to the catwalk.

Who needs William Shakespeare or George Bernard Shaw?

It’s the final image in our gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

