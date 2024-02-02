How did Covid-19 pandemic unfold across Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus nearly 4 years ago?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

How did Covid-19 pandemic unfold across Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus nearly 4 years ago?

With former first minister Nicola Sturgeon appearing at the UK Covid Inquiry, we look back at how the pandemic unfolded across our communities.

Courier headlines in March 2020.
Courier headlines in March 2020.
By Terri Simpson and Peter John Meiklem

Courier journalists were at the forefront of reporting on the pandemic and how it rocked and then re-shaped our communities.

From the first Scots receiving tests in Tayside to the complete lockdown of our schools,  restaurants, pubs and many of our workplaces, our teams were on hand to tell the story.

For many, it can be a difficult time to look back on, but with the UK Covid Inquiry putting those difficult days back into the spotlight, we remember how the most important story of our generation developed in and around our homes, offices and high streets.

24 January

The front page of the 24 January 2020 issue of The Courier. Image: DC Thomson

There had been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Scotland but five people (two in Tayside) were being tested.

There were fears for the safety of the students at Dundee University because five of their staff had just come back from Wuhan, China.

At this time, the worst of the virus was in Wuhan, with at least 17 confirmed deaths.

Covid-19 was not considered a global emergency. Yet.

2 March

The front page of the 2 March 2020 issue of The Courier. Image: DC Thomson

Just over a month later, the first case of the virus was confirmed in Scotland.

A Taysider had returned from Italy and was admitted to hospital.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “Scotland is well prepared for a significant outbreak of coronavirus but there is currently no treatment or vaccine.”

7 March

The front page of the March 7 2020 issue of The Courier. Image: DC Thomson

Cases in Scotland had begun to grow, with two people in Fife testing positive. This brought the total confirmed cases in the country to 11.

With the virus spreading to Fife, many worried that the popular Links Market would go ahead, still not fully realising the scale of what was to come.

13 March

The front page of the March 13 2020 issue of The Courier. Image: DC Thomson

The Scottish Government had just announced that gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled.

This meant several large-scale events across Tayside and Fife faced the axe.

The most notable cancellations included BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, which was set to take place at Camperdown, and Rewind Festival at Scone Palace.

It was years before the two events returned to the area.

Meanwhile, then prime minister Boris Johnson had described the situation as the “worst public health crisis for a generation”.

16 March

The front page of the 16 March 2020 issue of The Courier. Image: DC Thomson

Medical experts were now predicting that 7,000 people in the area would test positive for Covid-19 during the crisis.

The first mentions of pressure on the NHS began to come into focus.

NHS Tayside, it was said, would be “challenged like never before”.

18 March

The front page of the March 18 2020 issue of The Courier. Image: DC Thomson

Lockdown before we knew how to describe it.

Businesses across the country began to close their doors after the number of positive cases rose dramatically.

People were now being told that the pandemic would see the loss of thousands of jobs in Tayside and Fife due to the virus.

A second death in Scotland was recorded.

19 March

The front page of the 19 March 2020 issue of The Courier. Image: DC Thomson

The next day the Scottish Government announced that schools would close – with officials not expecting to open again until after summer.

A third person died due to the virus and 227 people across Scotland had now tested positive for Covid-19.

NHS Tayside also made the decision to limit visiting hours – but not to close the doors completely.

21 March

The front page of the March 21 2020 issue of The Courier. Image: DC Thomson

Nicola Sturgeon advised older people across the country to keep away from their grandchildren, and other family members, so they can live “to see them grow up”.

Pubs, cinemas and restaurants were urged to close their doors indefinitely.

By now, six people in Scotland had died due to coronavirus.

24 March

The front page of the March 24 2020 issue of The Courier. Image: DC Thomson

This Courier cover came after Boris Johnson announced a UK-wide lockdown in order to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The death toll in Scotland had risen to 14.

Many people expected it would only be for a short period time while cases remained high.

31 March

The front page of the March 31 2020 issue of The Courier. Image: DC Thomson

An 80-year-old woman in Broughty Ferry died after catching the virus. She was the first in the area to pass away due to Covid-19.

The SEC in Glasgow was being prepared as a makeshift hospital for those who tested positive.

It was also announced that all Scottish cancer screening would be suspended to save resources for batting the pandemic.

People across our communities had begun to process to the true scale of the tragedy that was about to unfold.

More from Past Times

Dundee Rep pictured taking shape in 1980, with scaffolding cladding the building.
Dundee Rep takes a bow as our pictures put storied theatre centre stage
Tannadice Park and Dens Park, seen in an aerial shot, remain side by side in Dundee's Dens Road.
Dundee United and Dundee FC merger talks prompted fan fury 25 years ago
2
The Ninewells Hospital reception and a seating area in a picture from January 1974.
Ninewells at 50: See inside Dundee's new hospital in 1974
Charlie Horne with some of the children from the carnival in Dundee in 1990.
Did you ride the rollercoasters when Horne's funfair came to Dundee?
Police arrive at Macalpine Road after the electricians raised the alarm.
Grisly find led to Dundee's body-under-the-floor murder trial 50 years ago
Digital illustration of a UFO and aliens. Image: Shutterstock
Tayside and Fife UFOs: Is 'the truth' really out there?
Dr Lynne Tammi-Connelly on her 'Long Walk for Justice' across the old Forth Road Bridge, en route from Montrose to Edinburgh. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Montrose walker seeks apology after 'Tinker' ancestors 'trafficked' from Perthshire to Canada
Radiographers Sheila Nisbet, Agnes Lewis, and Frances Anderson at work on the X-ray equipment at DRI A&E in 1976.
Dundee Royal Infirmary: How DRI served generations of patients over 200 years
Dundee High School pupils pose for the camera while rehearsing for their production Oklahoma!, which they performed at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee, in June 1994.
The Tannadice 'Shed' gets seats and Dens Park gets dogs - visit Dundee in…
Roy Halpin, Kevin O'Neill and Chris Brinster and Joe Guilcher on the ice in 1981.
Dundee Rockets ice ace lifts the lid on secret to all-conquering team's success

Conversation