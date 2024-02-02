Lockdown Broughty Ferry litter picker Zander, 8, is still going strong years later

Like lots of children, Zander Smith has a keen interest in sea life.

The eight-year-old from Broughty Ferry even wants to be a marine biologist when he grows up.

But unlike many of his peers, he likes to spend his free time collecting rubbish.

Once a week, with his mum and dad, Zander will venture outside with his litter-picker and bag in a bid to help keep the neighbourhood clean.

Zander first started picking litter during Covid lockdown

The P3 pupil at Forthill Primary School was first inspired to pick litter after watching beach cleans on YouTube.

He said: “I started during lockdown when there wasn’t much to do.

“I just wanted to help the wildlife so no animals get into danger or become harmed.

“It makes me feel a bit sad when people drop litter because an animal can eat it and eventually die.

“People should put their rubbish in the bins.”

Zander usually visits the green park next to his house as well as Broughty Ferry beach.

He even collects rubbish at his brother’s football matches.

He has made some strange discoveries since he started litter picking.

This includes a part of an old ship he found washed up on the shore one day.

He also finds a lot of vapes, as well as vape packaging.

‘Zander never comes home with an empty bag’

Mum Donna, 40, said: “Zander never goes out and comes home with an empty bag

“He always comes home with a full bag, which takes about an hour.

“He wants to be a marine biologist when he grows up.

“I know that is quite extravagant for an eight-year-old, but that’s what he wants to be.

“Or he says he wants to be a tattoo artist like his mum.”

Zander says he hopes to inspire other children to do their bit for the environment.

He said: “I think other children could help with the environment by helping collect litter or even just putting their rubbish in the bin.

“It is also really good fun at the beach.”

What would he say to people who drop litter?

“Don’t drop your rubbish, always put it in the bin or try to recycle it to make the world a better place.”

Zander has always been ‘obsessed’ with sea life

Donna said: “Zander has always had a big interest in wildlife and the environment from a very young age.

“This was always encouraged though the toys he played with, the books he would enjoy and the programmes he would watch.

“One of his favourite places to visit is St Andrews Aquarium.

“Our friends and family all know Zander for his ‘obsession’ with sea life and have done so since he was very young.”

She added: “I am very proud of Zander.

“Being so young and having such a strong view on wanting to help the environment and make a difference is amazing and inspiring.”

Zander’s work to protect sea animals has even caught the attention of Broughty Ferry Rotary Club.

In 2022, the group presented him with a certificate for “outstanding achievement in caring for the local community environment”.

When asked how long he will continue collecting rubbish for, Zander said: “I think I might do it my whole life.”