Zander, 6, visits Broughty Ferry beach ‘every other day’ to pick up litter

A Dundee schoolboy who visits the beach “every other day” to collect rubbish is being recognised for his efforts.

Six-year-old Zander Smith spent his summer holidays picking up litter on Broughty Ferry beach.

According to mum Donna, the P2 pupil at Forthill Primary School is passionate about the sea and “all things animals and insects”.

She says the youngster was inspired to put his regular seaside visits to good use after watching beach cleans on YouTube.

Donna, 38, said: “Zander just loves to help, he loves having a job and a purpose and loves to help the environment.

“When we go to my son’s football games on a Sunday he’ll get his bag and he’ll go round collecting the litter – and a bonus is he might get a few pounds for it from spectators.”

Donna says Zander goes to the beach “every other day” with his bucket to pick up rubbish.

She said: “He is very smart in that he knows the benefits of doing it and he knows why he does it, and it’s to help the environment.

“People always comment and say how impressed they are with his efforts.”

Zander’s interest in the environment has been cultivated through his love of reading books and watching educational videos.

His vast knowledge of sea life has even impressed his teachers.

Donna, a tattoo artist, said: “At nursery his teachers would come to me and say, ‘Zander was telling us all about this creature and that creature and I learned a few things’.

“It’s because he’s genuinely so interested in it, it’s not like a chore to him.

“He’s just got a love for it.”

‘Outstanding’ efforts recognised by local group

Zander’s work to protect sea animals has even caught the attention of Broughty Ferry Rotary Club, who he joined on a recent litter pick at Broughty seafront.

Group member Alan Cook said: “Zander spoke to us with great knowledge about the damaging effects litter and plastics have on fish, seabirds and wildlife, and he was clearly really passionate about caring for our local environment and keeping it clean.

“Zander’s actions and words were truly inspirational.”

He is due to be presented a certificate for “outstanding achievement in caring for the local community environment” – along with his very own litter-picking kit.

Donna said: “He is very excited and so happy to be getting a litter picker because that was the one thing he wanted.

“Zander loves any kind of recognition – he just likes to be in the spotlight.”