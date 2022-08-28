Zander, 6, visits Broughty Ferry beach ‘every other day’ to pick up litter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Zander, 6, visits Broughty Ferry beach ‘every other day’ to pick up litter

By Poppy Watson
August 28 2022, 9.00am Updated: August 28 2022, 11.29am
Zander Smith, six, sitting 'Oor Wullie' style atop his bucket at Broughty Ferry.
Zander Smith, six, sitting 'Oor Wullie' style atop his bucket at Broughty Ferry.

A Dundee schoolboy who visits the beach “every other day” to collect rubbish is being recognised for his efforts.

Six-year-old Zander Smith spent his summer holidays picking up litter on Broughty Ferry beach.

According to mum Donna, the P2 pupil at Forthill Primary School is passionate about the sea and “all things animals and insects”.

She says the youngster was inspired to put his regular seaside visits to good use after watching beach cleans on YouTube.

Zander has spent his summer litter-picking.

Donna, 38, said: “Zander just loves to help, he loves having a job and a purpose and loves to help the environment.

“When we go to my son’s football games on a Sunday he’ll get his bag and he’ll go round collecting the litter – and a bonus is he might get a few pounds for it from spectators.”

Donna says Zander goes to the beach “every other day” with his bucket to pick up rubbish.

She said: “He is very smart in that he knows the benefits of doing it and he knows why he does it, and it’s to help the environment.

“People always comment and say how impressed they are with his efforts.”

Rubbish on Broughty Ferry beach.
Rubbish on Broughty Ferry beach.

Zander’s interest in the environment has been cultivated through his love of reading books and watching educational videos.

His vast knowledge of sea life has even impressed his teachers.

Donna, a tattoo artist, said: “At nursery his teachers would come to me and say, ‘Zander was telling us all about this creature and that creature and I learned a few things’.

“It’s because he’s genuinely so interested in it, it’s not like a chore to him.

“He’s just got a love for it.”

‘Outstanding’ efforts recognised by local group

Zander’s work to protect sea animals has even caught the attention of Broughty Ferry Rotary Club, who he joined on a recent litter pick at Broughty seafront.

Group member Alan Cook said: “Zander spoke to us with great knowledge about the damaging effects litter and plastics have on fish, seabirds and wildlife, and he was clearly really passionate about caring for our local environment and keeping it clean.

“Zander’s actions and words were truly inspirational.”

He is due to be presented a certificate for “outstanding achievement in caring for the local community environment” – along with his very own litter-picking kit.

Donna said: “He is very excited and so happy to be getting a litter picker because that was the one thing he wanted.

“Zander loves any kind of recognition – he just likes to be in the spotlight.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Left to right is Andrew Chalmers-Gall, husband Alan Chalmers-Gall, Alan's mum Freida Gall and her other son Brian Gall. Pictures by Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Gallery: The Fisherman's Beer Festival is back for its 21st event in Broughty Ferry…
0
The Selkie Tapas Tuesdays
Restaurant review: Head to The Selkie in Dundee for Tapas Tuesday where you'll find…
0
perth electric bus
Why Perth-based Stagecoach spent £24 million on electric buses as services struggle
2
Patatas bravas from The Selkie.
7 of the best venues to go to in Dundee for top dining deals
0
Jim Elder fears Dundee pensioners could die due to huge hikes in energy costs.
Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike
0
Riverside Drive, next to Tesco, has reopened.
Dundee's Riverside Drive reopens after week-long sewer repairs
The cost of living will rise steeply again following OFGEM's 80% rise of the energy price cap.
Councillor's anger at 'complacent' response after Dundee declares cost of living emergency
1
Sam hickey with his Commonwealth Games gold medal.
Sam Hickey Interview: Dundee star opens up on boxing future, leaving Lochee legacy and…
0
Sam Hickey has opened up on his close relationship with Mike Towell, with the late boxer's memory inspiring him to Commonwealth gold.
Dundee boxing star Sam Hickey says memory of ‘big brother’ Mike Towell continues to…
0
Police at the Panmure Street taxi rank.
Police hunt man after driver 'spat at' during Dundee taxi rank attack
0

More from The Courier

The Courier monthly energy bill calculator.
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
1
A replica First World War biplane about to touch down at the Broomfield site. Picture: Paul Reid.
IN PICTURES: Montrose Air Station fly-in is a soaraway success
The RNLI lifeboat at Arbroath Cliffs
Arbroath and Montrose coastguards called out after fisherman stranded on rock at cliffs
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Public disorder Picture shows; Cameron Lorimer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 26/08/2022
Football yob threatened to stab Perth nurses
A retro theatrical poster shows the lawyer Utterson observing the Dr. Jekyll undergoing metamorphosis into Mr. Hyde. The play was based on Robert Lewis Stevenson's classic novella of 1886.
Classic tale of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde for Carnegie Hall
Want to go wild swimming? Here's everyhing you need to know.
Going open water swimming? Here's how to stay out of hot water
0