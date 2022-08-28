Football yob threatened to stab Perth nurses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Football yob threatened to stab Perth nurses

By Crime and Courts Reporter
August 28 2022, 10.00am
Cameron Lorimer appeared in court over the outburst at PRI
Cameron Lorimer appeared in court over the outburst at PRI

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Cameron Lorimer appeared in court over the outburst at PRI
Funeral Fraud: Jailed Fife undertaker's criminal past revealed as devastated victims speak out
Cameron Lorimer appeared in court over the outburst at PRI
Friday court round-up — Caught at the drive-thru
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
Fife schoolboy, 13, 'could have died' after devastating one-punch assault
Beauty therapist Agne Balciene
Dundee beauty therapist sent revenge porn photos to lover's wife
Maxine Munro.
Raging Dundee woman ripped out clump of hair during frenzied assault
James Kidd.
Fife sex offender dubbed Moonpig back behind bars for court breach
Barry Stevenson-Hamilton
'There's zero justice' - Victims hit out as crooked Fife undertaker jailed
Cameron Lorimer appeared in court over the outburst at PRI
Thursday court round-up — Forth Rail Bridge 'climbers'
Cameron Lorimer appeared in court over the outburst at PRI
Woman, 56, faces jail after police find taser-style weapon at her Angus home
The Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Man accused of endangering guests by swinging from chandelier at Dundee hotel

More from The Courier

Cameron Lorimer appeared in court over the outburst at PRI
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
Cameron Lorimer appeared in court over the outburst at PRI
IN PICTURES: Montrose Air Station fly-in is a soaraway success
The RNLI lifeboat at Arbroath Cliffs
Arbroath and Montrose coastguards called out after fisherman stranded on rock at cliffs
Cameron Lorimer appeared in court over the outburst at PRI
Zander, 6, visits Broughty Ferry beach 'every other day' to pick up litter
Cameron Lorimer appeared in court over the outburst at PRI
Classic tale of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde for Carnegie Hall
Cameron Lorimer appeared in court over the outburst at PRI
Going open water swimming? Here's how to stay out of hot water