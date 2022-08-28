Football yob threatened to stab Perth nurses By Crime and Courts Reporter August 28 2022, 10.00am Cameron Lorimer appeared in court over the outburst at PRI [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Funeral Fraud: Jailed Fife undertaker's criminal past revealed as devastated victims speak out Friday court round-up — Caught at the drive-thru Fife schoolboy, 13, 'could have died' after devastating one-punch assault Dundee beauty therapist sent revenge porn photos to lover's wife Raging Dundee woman ripped out clump of hair during frenzied assault Fife sex offender dubbed Moonpig back behind bars for court breach 'There's zero justice' - Victims hit out as crooked Fife undertaker jailed Thursday court round-up — Forth Rail Bridge 'climbers' Woman, 56, faces jail after police find taser-style weapon at her Angus home Man accused of endangering guests by swinging from chandelier at Dundee hotel More from The Courier Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs IN PICTURES: Montrose Air Station fly-in is a soaraway success Arbroath and Montrose coastguards called out after fisherman stranded on rock at cliffs Zander, 6, visits Broughty Ferry beach 'every other day' to pick up litter Classic tale of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde for Carnegie Hall Going open water swimming? Here's how to stay out of hot water