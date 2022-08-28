4 talking points from Dunfermline v Airdrie: Team selection, disallowed goal, defence tested and looming transfer deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 talking points from Dunfermline v Airdrie: Team selection, disallowed goal, defence tested and looming transfer deadline

By Craig Cairns
August 28 2022, 10.14am
Rhys Breen thought he had given Dunfermline all three points. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen thought he had given Dunfermline all three points. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Joint League 1 table-toppers Dunfermline Athletic and Airdrieonians played out a pulsating draw which ended in controversy.

This could be some rivalry across the season if these sides hit this sort of form ahead of future meetings.

Throw in Falkirk – a point behind – and the potential for one or two others, and the division is already shaping up to be an exciting one.

Courier Sport takes a look at the main talking points from Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

Team selection worked

James McPake made three changes to the side, switching to a back three.

One of those, Kyle Macdonald, picked up the sponsor’s man of the match after a number of dangerous balls into the area from wingback.

Afterwards the utility player said he probably should have finished his chance and could have done better to prevent Airdrie’s goal.

That did not take away too much from an excellent performance from the 22-year-old.

Kyle Macdonald takes on Airdrie left-back Euan Deveney. Photograph: Craig Brown.

If the Pars had taken a couple of their first-half chances they likely wouldn’t have been reliant on the referee making the correct call in the final minutes.

The goal, and the disallowed one, both came from Josh Edwards long throws, something the management team has been working on.

Defence tested

This was by far the biggest challenge the Dunfermline backline has faced so far in League 1.

The Diamonds had a number of good spells in the match, hit the bar, had the ball cleared off the line and forced Deniz Mehmet into being busier than he has all season.

Airdrie’s goal could have been prevented, but it was a fantastic finish from Adam Frizzell.

It was the first goal Dunfermline have conceded in League 1 this season but came against one of the best, if not the best, attack they will face in the division.

Assistant manager Dave Mackay praised the response of his side following the goal.

Activity in coming week?

The transfer deadline looms and while there is still room to bring in loans and free agents after that, fans will be hoping there is more added to the Pars squad.

In the absence of Craig Wighton, McPake again named fewer substitutes than his opposite number, two of which were teenagers without a senior league minute to their name.

One of those, 16-year-old Taylor Sutherland, has yet to make his senior debut full stop.

Other than substitute goalkeeper Max Little, the only first-team players available from the bench were Joe Chalmers, Lewis McCann and Sam Fisher.

Disallowed goal

The main talking point was definitely the last-minute decision from referee Grant Irvine.

Footage from behind the goal appears to show that the contact McCann makes on the goalkeeper is harshly judged as a foul.

The Pars assistant said afterwards that when he spoke to the referee, Irvine’s reply was that “he had to make a decision”.

An injustice, yes? But the visitors were still well worth a point and Dunfermline again missed many chances to make it a comfortable afternoon.

