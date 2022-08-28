Arbroath and Montrose coastguards called out after fisherman stranded on rock at cliffs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath and Montrose coastguards called out after fisherman stranded on rock at cliffs

By Matteo Bell
August 28 2022, 10.29am Updated: August 28 2022, 11.48am
The RNLI lifeboat at Arbroath Cliffs
RNLI lifeboat at Arbroath cliffs.

Coastguard teams from Arbroath and Montrose were called out on Saturday after a fisherman became stranded on a rock at the cliffs.

The angler was fishing at Arbroath cliffs when he became stuck on a rock and found himself unable to get back to shore.

At around 1.20pm, coastguard crews from Arbroath and Montrose were called out to assist the man.

The man was fishing at Arbroath cliffs.

Arbroath RNLI were also called to the scene, and the fisherman was soon rescued by the lifeboat and taken to a nearby beach.

Fisherman given safety advice after being rescued from Arbroath cliffs

A spokesperson for the coastguard agency said: “HM Coastguard received the initial call around 1.20pm yesterday (August 27) from a fisherman who was stranded on a rock at the Arbroath cliffs.

“Arbroath and Montrose coastguard rescue teams and Arbroath RNLI lifeboat were all sent.

“The fisherman was rescued by the lifeboat and transferred to a nearby beach where he was met by the coastguard rescue teams who provided safety advice.”

