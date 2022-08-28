Arbroath and Montrose coastguards called out after fisherman stranded on rock at cliffs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coastguard teams from Arbroath and Montrose were called out on Saturday after a fisherman became stranded on a rock at the cliffs.

The angler was fishing at Arbroath cliffs when he became stuck on a rock and found himself unable to get back to shore.

At around 1.20pm, coastguard crews from Arbroath and Montrose were called out to assist the man.

Arbroath RNLI were also called to the scene, and the fisherman was soon rescued by the lifeboat and taken to a nearby beach.

A spokesperson for the coastguard agency said: “HM Coastguard received the initial call around 1.20pm yesterday (August 27) from a fisherman who was stranded on a rock at the Arbroath cliffs.

“Arbroath and Montrose coastguard rescue teams and Arbroath RNLI lifeboat were all sent.

“The fisherman was rescued by the lifeboat and transferred to a nearby beach where he was met by the coastguard rescue teams who provided safety advice.”