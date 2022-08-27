Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as referee chops off legitimate Pars goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as referee chops off legitimate Pars goal

By Craig Cairns
August 27 2022, 5.40pm
It was a frantic match at East End Park.
It was a frantic match at East End Park.

Dunfermline and Airdrie remain locked together at the top of League 1 after a 1-1 draw at East End Park.

A Callum Fordyce own goal looked to have given the Pars all three points when he nodded in Josh Edwards’ long throw.

Adam Frizzell equalised for the Diamonds in a match packed with chances.

James McPake’s men dominated the early stages, and the middle portion of the second half, but it was the same old story in front of goal.

While a point is not a disaster, it was a missed opportunity to take all three points.

Key moments

It is mentioned on a weekly basis but Dunfermline miss too many chances.

Here it wasn’t so much a key moment as a key period.

The Pars came flying out the traps but were unable to convert early chances for Todorov, Kyle MacDonald and Kevin O’Hara.

Dunfermline striker Kevin O'Hara
Dunfermline striker Kevin O’Hara.

O’Hara’s was the best of the lot but his shot was too weak.

At the other end MacDonald cleared a Callum Fordyce header off the line from a corner while Deniz Mehemet has his busiest 45 minutes of football.

In back-to-back chances for the visitors he punched away a dangerous cross before saving a one v one against Gaby McGill.

After the break first-half substitute Calum Gallagher spurned a glorious chance to open the scoring for Airdrie before Dunfermline again started to dominate.

After the Pars took the lead, Fordyce hit the bar with a strike in a rare moment of relief for the away side.

Following Airdrie’s excellent equaliser Edwards went close almost instantly before Todorov missed three chances to win the game.

Rhys Breen had the ball in the net late on but the referee disallowed it.

Star man: Kyle MacDonald

Rewarded with a start after two impressive appearances off the bench, the utility man took up the right wingback in a back-three system.

In the win over Montrose he came on to provide the delivery for Todorov’s winner and he was in that kind of form again, working a yard for a dangerous cross continually.

Todorov peharps should have done better with one of these in the first half but the big man did the business for his side once again.

MacDonald also deserves praise for his defensive work, not least clearing off the line a Fordyce header at 0-0.

Player ratings

Dunfermline (3-5-2): Mehmet 7; Comrie 8, Benedictus 7, Breen 7; MacDonald 8, Todd 7, Hamilton 7 (Chalmers 7), Mochrie 7, Edwards 8; Todorov 7, O’Hara 7 (McCann 7). Subs not used: Little (GK), Fisher, Tod, Sutherland.

Manager under the microscope

James McPake did not mess about, making three changes to his side from the draw at Kelty and switching to a back three.

Dunfermline manager James McPake.

It worked as they created many chances, they just didn’t finish enough of them.

His substitutes, one forced, also made a contribution – though not enough.

Man in the middle

Dunfermline had the ball in the net at the death following a corner but referee Grant Irvine blew for a foul before booking Lewis McCann.

According to Pars assistant manager Dave Mackay, Irvine admitted his error after the match.

