Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as referee chops off legitimate Pars goal

Dunfermline and Airdrie remain locked together at the top of League 1 after a 1-1 draw at East End Park.

A Callum Fordyce own goal looked to have given the Pars all three points when he nodded in Josh Edwards’ long throw.

Adam Frizzell equalised for the Diamonds in a match packed with chances.

James McPake’s men dominated the early stages, and the middle portion of the second half, but it was the same old story in front of goal.

I'm going to go out on a limb and suggest it'll be the 3-5-2 they have switched to versus Alloa, Montrose and Kelty. https://t.co/3eoOimimNs pic.twitter.com/COBCeIN2by — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) August 27, 2022

While a point is not a disaster, it was a missed opportunity to take all three points.

Key moments

It is mentioned on a weekly basis but Dunfermline miss too many chances.

Here it wasn’t so much a key moment as a key period.

The Pars came flying out the traps but were unable to convert early chances for Todorov, Kyle MacDonald and Kevin O’Hara.

O’Hara’s was the best of the lot but his shot was too weak.

At the other end MacDonald cleared a Callum Fordyce header off the line from a corner while Deniz Mehemet has his busiest 45 minutes of football.

In back-to-back chances for the visitors he punched away a dangerous cross before saving a one v one against Gaby McGill.

After the break first-half substitute Calum Gallagher spurned a glorious chance to open the scoring for Airdrie before Dunfermline again started to dominate.

After the Pars took the lead, Fordyce hit the bar with a strike in a rare moment of relief for the away side.

Following Airdrie’s excellent equaliser Edwards went close almost instantly before Todorov missed three chances to win the game.

Rhys Breen had the ball in the net late on but the referee disallowed it.

Star man: Kyle MacDonald

Rewarded with a start after two impressive appearances off the bench, the utility man took up the right wingback in a back-three system.

In the win over Montrose he came on to provide the delivery for Todorov’s winner and he was in that kind of form again, working a yard for a dangerous cross continually.

Todorov peharps should have done better with one of these in the first half but the big man did the business for his side once again.

MacDonald also deserves praise for his defensive work, not least clearing off the line a Fordyce header at 0-0.

Player ratings

Dunfermline (3-5-2): Mehmet 7; Comrie 8, Benedictus 7, Breen 7; MacDonald 8, Todd 7, Hamilton 7 (Chalmers 7), Mochrie 7, Edwards 8; Todorov 7, O’Hara 7 (McCann 7). Subs not used: Little (GK), Fisher, Tod, Sutherland.

Manager under the microscope

James McPake did not mess about, making three changes to his side from the draw at Kelty and switching to a back three.

It worked as they created many chances, they just didn’t finish enough of them.

His substitutes, one forced, also made a contribution – though not enough.

Man in the middle

Dunfermline had the ball in the net at the death following a corner but referee Grant Irvine blew for a foul before booking Lewis McCann.

According to Pars assistant manager Dave Mackay, Irvine admitted his error after the match.