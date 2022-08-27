In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers topped off a terrific day at the Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty on Saturday.

The group took to the stage at Kelty Community Centre to entertain the crowds after the popular races.

Thousands of people lined Main Street to cheer on competitors in the bizarre but gruelling event.

It sees men carry a 50kg bag of coal over a one kilometre uphill course, which includes a section known as hell hill.

Women attempt the same course with a 25kg bag, which there is also a shorter children’s race.

This year’s participants had it tough as the sun blazed down in the west Fife town.

But there were cheers as, one by one, they completed their feats of endurance.

Mascots’ race and funfair

The Scottish Coal Championship is one of only two coal races in the world and is the only one in Scotland.

It started with a parade involving various local groups, led by Methil and District Pipe Band.

And anticipation grew as the mascots’ race got under way.

It saw runners dressed as various characters make a dash for the finish line.

And with Saturday’s heat, the only saving grace was they weren’t carrying bags of coal.

Meanwhile, a street fair and a funfair added to the entertainment.

Organiser Michael Boyle described the event as terrific and said he was already looking forward to next year.

Courier photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the action.