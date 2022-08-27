In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty

By Claire Warrender
August 27 2022, 6.35pm
This competitor showed grim determination as he tackled the course.
This competitor showed grim determination as he tackled the course.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers topped off a terrific day at the Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty on Saturday.

The group took to the stage at Kelty Community Centre to entertain the crowds after the popular races.

Red Hot Chilli Pipers rocked the Coal Carrying Championship, Kelty.
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers at Kelty Community Centre. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Thousands of people lined Main Street to cheer on competitors in the bizarre but gruelling event.

It sees men carry a 50kg bag of coal over a one kilometre uphill course, which includes a section known as hell hill.

Women attempt the same course with a 25kg bag, which there is also a shorter children’s race.

This year’s participants had it tough as the sun blazed down in the west Fife town.

But there were cheers as, one by one, they completed their feats of endurance.

Mascots’ race and funfair

The Scottish Coal Championship is one of only two coal races in the world and is the only one in Scotland.

It started with a parade involving various local groups, led by Methil and District Pipe Band.

Excitement beginning to build at the National Pride UK Scottish Coal Carrying Championships in Kelty this afternoon. Parade led by Methil & District Pipe BandGreat job by the local organisers!

Posted by Neale Hanvey MP on Saturday, 27 August 2022

And anticipation grew as the mascots’ race got under way.

It saw runners dressed as various characters make a dash for the finish line.

And with Saturday’s heat, the only saving grace was they weren’t carrying bags of coal.

Meanwhile, a street fair and a funfair added to the entertainment.

Organiser Michael Boyle described the event as terrific and said he was already looking forward to next year.

Courier photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the action.

A competitor nearing the finish line.
Coal Carrying Championship Kelty
Thousands turned out to cheer on the racers.
Men heft 50 kg of coal along the 1 kilometre route.
Women carry 25kg bags of coal.
Fife Flyers mascot Geordie Munro leads the way in the mascots’ race.
The mascots battle it out.
Pain and celebration at the finish line.
En route to the finish.
A difficult moment with a heavy bag of coal.
Most people carry the bags on their shoulders.
The Drozd family celebrates at the finish line.
Leo Harrower from Cowdenbeath enjoying the entertainment with his uncle.
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers whip up the crowd.
Holy smokes Batman!
Deborah Johnson, Tracey Yule, Katie Watters and Vivienne Stewart finish the Coal Carrying Race.
Eilidh Wilson, 6, enjoys the bumper cars.
Sophie Robertson, 6, from Kelty, on the bungee swing with mum Lisa.
Damien Turcza and Aleksandra Tulace celebrate with a kiss at the finish line.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

To go with story by Matteo Bell. Gyles Brandreth has praised NHS Fife after breaking his arm in Anstruther Picture shows; Gyles Brandreth and Victoria Hospital. Kirkcaldy, Fife. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 27/08/2022
'If you're going to take a tumble, do it in Fife': Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth…
0
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
Fife-raised piper Cammy Barnes performs at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022
VIDEO: Fife singer Cammy Barnes 'trumps' his piper father at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
0
St Andrews author: What can ancient coffin roads teach us about handling death in…
0
More than 900 people live in Fife Council temporary accommodation
Fife scraps cap on buying back former council houses after dramatic increase in demand
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Funeral fraudster Picture shows; Barry Stevenson-Hamilton. Fife. Supplied by Kenny Smith Date; 26/08/2022
Funeral Fraud: Jailed Fife undertaker's criminal past revealed as devastated victims speak out
perth electric bus
Why Perth-based Stagecoach spent £24 million on electric buses as services struggle
2
Beaufort Dive, Glenrothes. Image: Google.
Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
The cruise from Rosyth was cancelled - with an alternative trip leaving 500 miles away in Dover.
Couple's golden wedding plans ruined as Fife cruise cancelled - with replacement trip 500…
0
An aerial view of the Lundin Links Hotel following last week's fire.
Lundin Links Hotel: Liquidator to attend public meeting to discuss demolition plans
0

More from The Courier

Left to right is Chris Hamilton, Dave Macdonald and Stewart Gordon (all from Perth) All pictures by Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Gallery: Pints a plenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival…
0
It was a frantic match at East End Park.
Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as referee chops…
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests
0
,Troops in Afghanistan, as per the BBC Two documentary.
TELLYBOX: A first, insightful look at Afghanistan
Seeking balance against Celtic: Ross
Jack Ross: Dundee United defensive midfielder plea is ‘a very easy excuse’
0
Left to right is Andrew Chalmers-Gall, husband Alan Chalmers-Gall, Alan's mum Freida Gall and her other son Brian Gall. Pictures by Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Gallery: The Fisherman's Beer Festival is back for its 21st event in Broughty Ferry…
0