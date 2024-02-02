Montrose firm blocked from knocking down old harbour fish factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose firm blocked from knocking down old harbour fish factory

The Scottish Government has thrown out Rix's appeal after Angus Council refused permission for the America Street plan.

By Graham Brown
Salmon firm Joseph Johnston once occupied the America Street buildings. Image: Google
Salmon firm Joseph Johnston once occupied the America Street buildings. Image: Google

A Montrose firm has been told their plan to demolish parts of a historic harbour building is a no go.

The Scottish Government has dismissed shipping and fuel supplier J R Rix’s appeal against an Angus Council refusal for the crumbling listed sheds at America Street.

They were once the curing works of famous Montrose salmon fishing company Joseph Johnston & Sons.

Rix has earmarked the site for an office and storage development.

But the company said the C-listed buildings were too costly to save completely.

They want to demolish the majority of the internal structures, but retain the facades on America Street and port-facing side.

Angus planners refused permission for the proposal last year.

Costly rebuild

The firm’s appeal against the decision has now been dismissed.

Scottish Government planning division reporter Rosie Leven said knocking down much of the building could not be justified.

Rix said restoring the building would be more than 20% higher than the costs of their facade retention and new-build scheme.

“The apellant considers that this would render the proposal unviable and I accept that this would constitute a conservation deficit,” said Ms Leven.

Rare survivor

But she said Historic Environment Scotland guidance was strongly in favour of saving listed buildings.

A decision to demolish is seen as a “last resort”.

“The listing indicates the property is a rare example of a largely intact 19th century fish curing works, occupying a prominent quayside position,” added the reporter.

“Few purpose-built fish curing works of this size are known to exist in Scotland, particularly with integrated offices and an adjoining manager’s house.

America Street Montrose fish curing factory.
The America Street buildings date back to the 1800s. Image: Google

“The surviving components make a significant contribution to the building’s character.

“HES has indicated at various points in the process that parts of the listed building
could be removed.

“However, no detailed plans have emerged that would retain any more of the
buildings or the special interest of the site.”

Ms Leven added: “I do not find that exceptional circumstances have been demonstrated that would justify the substantial demolition of the building complex.

“With the possibility of a restoring purchaser, the potential remains for a scheme to repair and reuse the listed building.”

