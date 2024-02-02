Montrose firm blocked from knocking down old harbour fish factory

A Montrose firm has been told their plan to demolish parts of a historic harbour building is a no go.

The Scottish Government has dismissed shipping and fuel supplier J R Rix’s appeal against an Angus Council refusal for the crumbling listed sheds at America Street.

They were once the curing works of famous Montrose salmon fishing company Joseph Johnston & Sons.

Rix has earmarked the site for an office and storage development.

But the company said the C-listed buildings were too costly to save completely.

They want to demolish the majority of the internal structures, but retain the facades on America Street and port-facing side.

Angus planners refused permission for the proposal last year.

Costly rebuild

The firm’s appeal against the decision has now been dismissed.

Scottish Government planning division reporter Rosie Leven said knocking down much of the building could not be justified.

Rix said restoring the building would be more than 20% higher than the costs of their facade retention and new-build scheme.

“The apellant considers that this would render the proposal unviable and I accept that this would constitute a conservation deficit,” said Ms Leven.

Rare survivor

But she said Historic Environment Scotland guidance was strongly in favour of saving listed buildings.

A decision to demolish is seen as a “last resort”.

“The listing indicates the property is a rare example of a largely intact 19th century fish curing works, occupying a prominent quayside position,” added the reporter.

“Few purpose-built fish curing works of this size are known to exist in Scotland, particularly with integrated offices and an adjoining manager’s house.

“The surviving components make a significant contribution to the building’s character.

“HES has indicated at various points in the process that parts of the listed building

could be removed.

“However, no detailed plans have emerged that would retain any more of the

buildings or the special interest of the site.”

Ms Leven added: “I do not find that exceptional circumstances have been demonstrated that would justify the substantial demolition of the building complex.

“With the possibility of a restoring purchaser, the potential remains for a scheme to repair and reuse the listed building.”