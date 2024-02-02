A £345 cheese tower instead of a wedding cake? Owner of The Cheesery in Dundee on quirky craze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A £345 cheese tower instead of a wedding cake? Owner of The Cheesery in Dundee on quirky craze

These cheese towers may seem pricy, but compared to some wedding cakes they are a cheaper alternative.

By Joanna Bremner
Steve and Hilary of The Cheesery Dundee alongside their cheese tower.
Steve and Hilary Barney of The Cheesery, Dundee, alongside one of their popular cheese towers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Mixing cheese and romance is not normally a recipe for true love but for the owners of The Cheesery in Dundee, it’s a marriage made in heaven.

Hilary and Steve Barney, who together run The Cheesery in Dundee and Broughty Ferry, started selling Cheese Towers to couples as an alternative to traditional wedding cake when they took over the shop in 2016.

Instead of the usual sponge and icing affair, the layers are made up of tiers of cheese such as brie, camembert and stilton.

They now sell around 20 of the quirky cheese cakes a year – they even had one at their own wedding.

The Cheesery customers, Danielle and Adam, cut the cheese tower at their wedding. Image: Rosie Davison Photography www.rosiedavison.com @rosiedavisonphotography

“They look stunning and they are a real focal point at weddings,” says Hilary. “It’s a fairly cost effective way of providing food for the evening when you break down cost per head.

“Plus, who doesn’t love cheese?”

Steve and Hilary Barney, husband and wife team at The Cheesery.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Couples can come along to the shop to taste their offering and decide which kind they want to include in their cheese tower.

“It’s such a nice thing to do as a couple,” says Hilary.

“With the best will in the world, not all the guys are going to be like ‘yay, flowers!’.

“Going along to taste the cheeses is like a date.”

And at the wedding itself, the cheese goes down a treat.

“At that time of night when guests are having a glass of wine, people might prefer to opt for cheese instead of the sweet cake,” says Hilary.

Are The Cheesery Dundee’s cheese towers that Gouda deal?

While the price for the cheese towers on The Cheesery’s website can range between £120 and £230, the cheese tower we photographed is worth £345.

Though this seems like a lot of money for cheese, the average wedding cake in the UK can cost between £200 and £700, depending on the number of layers.

“If you break it down, it can work out at £1.50/2.00 per person,” says Hilary.

“The harder cheeses are fine to freeze as well.

“It’s great to cook with them afterwards if there’s cheese leftover. We made a lot of cheese sauce after our wedding,” she laughs.

The Cheesery Dundee cheese towers are a colourful alternative from a traditional wedding cake.
The popular cheese towers on display in The Cheesery, Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Cheeses in The Cheesery’s cheese tower:

  • Blackmount
  • Camembert
  • Cornish Yarg
  • Gubbeen
  • Hebridean Blue
  • Alpine Kaltbach

There are also ways to lower the cost, by cutting out sections of the cheese – reducing the weight – and adding in fruit or flowers in these areas.

“It can be cut so there’s gaps,” explains Hilary, “some people decorate it really simply with flowers but it can appear really elaborate.

Customers Danielle and Adam had high praise for The Cheesery’s cheese tower at their wedding. Image: Rosie Davison Photography www.rosiedavison.com @rosiedavisonphotography

“You can go as bold with it or as simple with it as you like.”

Cheese towers bode well for a happy marriage

Steve and Hilary of The Cheesery, Dundee, have always had a love of food.

When they lived in London, the pair ran a food truck together. When they moved to Dundee, they knew they wanted to continue their love affair with food.

“We thought about opening up a café or a restaurant, but didn’t like the idea of that,” says Hilary.

“Someone would be in the back making things, and the other would be at the front.

“We didn’t want to have to work Friday, Saturday and Sunday and not see each other.”

Steve and Hilary Barney work together at The Cheesery, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“But sometimes I will come to Steve with a [work-related] idea and he will say: ‘can you speak to me in business hours?'” she laughs.

“I’d say that working together has improved over the years.

“It’s nice that we can bounce ideas off each other.

“And we have that shared passion and vision for where we want things to go.”

