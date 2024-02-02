Brechin funeral director reflects on his first year in business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin funeral director reflects on his first year in business

After more than three decades working as a funeral director, Robin started his own company last year.

Robin Palmer outside his new premises. Image: Paul Reid/DCThomson
Robin Palmer outside his new premises. Image: Paul Reid/DCThomson
By Kaya Macleod

Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer has spent his whole life taking care of people.

As a young man, he worked as a care assistant in a nursing home and then moved into nursing at Stracathro Hospital for many years.

Robin then saw an advert in the paper for the funeral position role at William Black Funeral Director more than three decades ago, and decided to “go for it”.

His passion for care means he is well-placed to look after families during the difficult period of losing a loved one.

A year ago, Robin decided to go his own way and set-up a funeral directors in his name.

Brechin’s newest funeral director

Robin S Palmers funeral director operates from the former Ferguson and Will offices on Clerk Street.

Robin points out business has not been as fast as he would like, but he is able to stay afloat during tough economic times by having a casual roster of staff.

The director vows to make sure any family needs are taken care of, during what is a distressing time.

Robin added: “I’m just here to help local families as much as I can. I know how stressful It can be I lost my father last year.

Robin Palmer. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

“So I’ve seen it from the other side of the fence.

“I just want to be here and help families in a time of need, and I offer everything a national company can offer.”

Funerals on a budget

Robin prides himself on his mission to offering personal service on a budget.

He is able to offer different payment plans for families to suit their budget.

He said: “There are still a lot of people on-the-go who have plans and a few people have contacted and asked to move those plans to me.

“I can offer minimal payments then I will set up a payment plan. I have two families that do this at the moment.

“I am happy to take on a set amount every month which they can afford budget for.

“I can meet the families to make arrangements here or can go to their homes, whatever they prefer.

“When some people’s loved ones die, they can’t afford a funeral.

“When it’s such an unexpected death they are not prepared to pay for it.”

Robin works with a company called Golden Leaves Funeral Plans to offer payment plans.

The businessman anticipates being a lot busier as he becomes more established.

He added: “It’s really good that the locals seem to be supportive of me.  It’s nice they are starting to use me.”

