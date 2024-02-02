Brechin funeral director reflects on his first year in business

Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer has spent his whole life taking care of people.

As a young man, he worked as a care assistant in a nursing home and then moved into nursing at Stracathro Hospital for many years.

Robin then saw an advert in the paper for the funeral position role at William Black Funeral Director more than three decades ago, and decided to “go for it”.

His passion for care means he is well-placed to look after families during the difficult period of losing a loved one.

A year ago, Robin decided to go his own way and set-up a funeral directors in his name.

Brechin’s newest funeral director

Robin S Palmers funeral director operates from the former Ferguson and Will offices on Clerk Street.

Robin points out business has not been as fast as he would like, but he is able to stay afloat during tough economic times by having a casual roster of staff.

The director vows to make sure any family needs are taken care of, during what is a distressing time.

Robin added: “I’m just here to help local families as much as I can. I know how stressful It can be I lost my father last year.

“So I’ve seen it from the other side of the fence.

“I just want to be here and help families in a time of need, and I offer everything a national company can offer.”

Funerals on a budget

Robin prides himself on his mission to offering personal service on a budget.

He is able to offer different payment plans for families to suit their budget.

He said: “There are still a lot of people on-the-go who have plans and a few people have contacted and asked to move those plans to me.

“I can offer minimal payments then I will set up a payment plan. I have two families that do this at the moment.

“I am happy to take on a set amount every month which they can afford budget for.

“I can meet the families to make arrangements here or can go to their homes, whatever they prefer.

“When some people’s loved ones die, they can’t afford a funeral.

“When it’s such an unexpected death they are not prepared to pay for it.”

Robin works with a company called Golden Leaves Funeral Plans to offer payment plans.

The businessman anticipates being a lot busier as he becomes more established.

He added: “It’s really good that the locals seem to be supportive of me. It’s nice they are starting to use me.”