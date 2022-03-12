103-year-old Brechin solicitor Ferguson & Will acquired

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin solicitor Ferguson & Will has been acquired by the Chamber Practice and has moved premises.

The 103-year-old solicitors has moved into renovated offices on 15 High Street.

Ferguson & Will’s four Brechin employees are all transferring to the Chamber Practice.

The business specialises in property and immigration services, as well as wills and powers of attorney.

Director Sandra Teall says the practice looks forward to moving in and the future in Brechin.

“We’ve got a far more up-to-date office that can accommodate what we’re doing,” she adds.

“We’re a very busy office and have traditionally been a very busy office, so we will continue to build upon what we’ve got and offer all our services to clients.”

Chamber Practice Brechin on the move

One of the employees that will continue to provide her services to the people of Brechin is Liz Murray.

The long-serving employee started with the firm in March 1987 and now knows most faces that come into the practice.

This is the second time she has moved offices with the firm, and she is looking forward to settling in at the new site.

The office manager deals with phones, clients, powers of attorney and anything else that needs to be done.

Liz plans to remain active in her job for a while still.

“I’ll work as long as they want me to and as long as I am able,” she says.

Home of the Mrs Marie Dargie Trust

Also coming along to the new High Street office is the Mrs Marie Dargie Trust, a charity aiming to help the elderly of Brechin.

Mrs Dargie was born in the town in 1900 and lived an eventful life before the charity was set up in her name.

As directors of the Chamber Practice are also trustees, the charity is moving with the firm.

“We’ve been running a scheme for the past 18 months whereby people can get a financial contribution towards the cost of wills or powers of attorney,” says Ms Teall.

“It’s not means tested in any way, so if you’re over 60 and live within the Brechin area, you can come in and talk to us about getting a grant.

“A lot of people don’t do these things because they’re worried about the cost, so we help them and their families make sure everything is in order.

“Thanks to the trust, if you’re over 60 and live in Brechin, you can get £50 towards your TV licence. Just pop in and see us to get your voucher.”