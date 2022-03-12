103-year-old Brechin solicitor Ferguson & Will acquired

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
103-year-old Brechin solicitor Ferguson & Will acquired

By Maria Gran
March 12 2022, 5.58am
Admin assistant Kara Thain, director Sandra Teall, training solicitor Gavin Michie and office manager Liz Murray at the Chamber Practice in Brechin.
Admin assistant Kara Thain, director Sandra Teall, training solicitor Gavin Michie and office manager Liz Murray at the Chamber Practice in Brechin.

Brechin solicitor Ferguson & Will has been acquired by the Chamber Practice and has moved premises.

The 103-year-old solicitors has moved into renovated offices on 15 High Street.

Ferguson & Will’s four Brechin employees are all transferring to the Chamber Practice.

The business specialises in property and immigration services, as well as wills and powers of attorney.

Director Sandra Teall says the practice looks forward to moving in and the future in Brechin.

“We’ve got a far more up-to-date office that can accommodate what we’re doing,” she adds.

“We’re a very busy office and have traditionally been a very busy office, so we will continue to build upon what we’ve got and offer all our services to clients.”

Chamber Practice Brechin on the move

One of the employees that will continue to provide her services to the people of Brechin is Liz Murray.

Office manager Liz Murray and director Sandra Teall are happy with their new office.

The long-serving employee started with the firm in March 1987 and now knows most faces that come into the practice.

This is the second time she has moved offices with the firm, and she is looking forward to settling in at the new site.

The office manager deals with phones, clients, powers of attorney and anything else that needs to be done.

Liz plans to remain active in her job for a while still.

“I’ll work as long as they want me to and as long as I am able,” she says.

Home of the Mrs Marie Dargie Trust

Also coming along to the new High Street office is the Mrs Marie Dargie Trust, a charity aiming to help the elderly of Brechin.

Liz Murray and Sandra Teall in the new Chamber Practice office and home of the Mrs Marie Dargie Trust.

Mrs Dargie was born in the town in 1900 and lived an eventful life before the charity was set up in her name.

As directors of the Chamber Practice are also trustees, the charity is moving with the firm.

“We’ve been running a scheme for the past 18 months whereby people can get a financial contribution towards the cost of wills or powers of attorney,” says Ms Teall.

“It’s not means tested in any way, so if you’re over 60 and live within the Brechin area, you can come in and talk to us about getting a grant.

The Chamber Practice team Gavin Michie, Liz Murray, Kara Thain and Sandra Teall look forward to continuing working in Brechin.

“A lot of people don’t do these things because they’re worried about the cost, so we help them and their families make sure everything is in order.

“Thanks to the trust, if you’re over 60 and live in Brechin, you can get £50 towards your TV licence. Just pop in and see us to get your voucher.”

