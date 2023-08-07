Bid to demolish listed building in Montrose for new offices and warehouse refused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Bid to demolish listed building in Montrose for new offices and warehouse refused

The building is the former home of Joseph Johnston & Sons fish curing works on America Street.

By Liam Rutherford
Council rejected plans to demolish Joseph Johnston & Sons fish curing works for new offices. Image: Google maps
A bid to demolish a former fish curing works in Montrose as been refused due to its listed building status.

The former Joseph Johnston & Sons fish curing works on America Street was to be demolished to make way for an office and warehouse, under plans by J R Rix & Sons Ltd.

The redevelopment would have seen much of the original C-listed building demolished, with the exception of the original external walls.

Shipping and fuel suppliers company JR Rix & Sons planned to repurpose the site into an operations and maintenance base, offering 50 new jobs for the town.

Joseph Johnston & Sons fish curing works on America Street in Montrose. Image: Google Maps

The proposed restoration included the construction of a new warehouse as well as new office blocks and a car park.

Built between 1840 and 1860 the site is found in quayside at Montrose Harbour but has not been used for almost two decades.

Former fish curing works is C-Listed Building

However the site is a category C listed building, making it a mark of “local importance” for Angus.

Angus Council refused a building warrant for demolition, saying proposed plans would not conserve the protected building.

In a report chief planning officer Jill Paterson said: “The substantial demolition of the fish curing works at 1-5 America Street would not preserve the listed building, its setting or the features of special architectural and historic interest which it possesses.

“The evidence presented does not illustrate its loss has been fully considered and
justified.”

Warehouse bid also rejected

Earlier this year JR Rix & Sons bid to teardown a near 100-year-old C-listed warehouse at the port’s edge was also rejected.

The Meridian Street warehouse sits on the edge of Montrose port.
The Meridian Street warehouse sits on the edge of the port. Image: Google Maps.

The company planned to replace the building with a much more modern concrete and metal clad facility.

JR Rix & Sons has been contacted for comment.

