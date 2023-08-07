Bid to demolish listed building in Montrose for new offices and warehouse refused

A bid to demolish a former fish curing works in Montrose as been refused due to its listed building status.

The former Joseph Johnston & Sons fish curing works on America Street was to be demolished to make way for an office and warehouse, under plans by J R Rix & Sons Ltd.

The redevelopment would have seen much of the original C-listed building demolished, with the exception of the original external walls.

Shipping and fuel suppliers company JR Rix & Sons planned to repurpose the site into an operations and maintenance base, offering 50 new jobs for the town.

The proposed restoration included the construction of a new warehouse as well as new office blocks and a car park.

Built between 1840 and 1860 the site is found in quayside at Montrose Harbour but has not been used for almost two decades.

Former fish curing works is C-Listed Building

However the site is a category C listed building, making it a mark of “local importance” for Angus.

Angus Council refused a building warrant for demolition, saying proposed plans would not conserve the protected building.

In a report chief planning officer Jill Paterson said: “The substantial demolition of the fish curing works at 1-5 America Street would not preserve the listed building, its setting or the features of special architectural and historic interest which it possesses.

“The evidence presented does not illustrate its loss has been fully considered and

justified.”

Warehouse bid also rejected

Earlier this year JR Rix & Sons bid to teardown a near 100-year-old C-listed warehouse at the port’s edge was also rejected.

The company planned to replace the building with a much more modern concrete and metal clad facility.

JR Rix & Sons has been contacted for comment.