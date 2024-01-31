Dunfermline new boy Brad Holmes tells of Owen Moffat influence on loan switch as he prepares for ‘big step up’

Brad Holmes has revealed how Blackpool team-mate Owen Moffat helped sell him on his loan move to Dunfermline.

The striker has penned an agreement for the remainder of the season to become the Pars’ second recruit of the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old follows Moffat, the former Celtic attacker who joined the Fifers on loan in September, to East End Park from Blackpool.

And he has admitted he sounded out his Seasiders colleague before sealing the move north.

He said: “I got told by my agent that there was some interest last Thursday night and, as soon as I heard that, I wanted to get the ball rolling.

“It came through confirmed on Monday.

“He [Moffat] said that I would get on really well with the lads which I have done so far and hopefully I can come in, score goals and do what I need to do.

“It seems a good environment to be around. I am looking forward to getting a striking role and, of course, there is always competition for any position anywhere you go.

“I have just got to show that I can do it and get the trust to go and play.

Enjoy it at DAFC

“Owen said that I’d really enjoy it here. He said that it’s a young squad.

“He has got into the rhythm of playing men’s football, the rhythm of being around the first-team and starting for the first-team.”

After first being signed to Bolton Wanderers, Holmes made his debut for hometown team Blackpool in April 2021 at the age of 19.

After five games in League One, he then played three times last season as the Bloomfield Road outfit slipped out of the Championship.

With game-time limited, he has pushed to gain experience and has previously enjoyed loans with FC United of Manchester, Chorley, AFC Fylde and Hyde United before this season being farmed out to Southport in National League North.

He added: “I signed an extension on my three month loan at Southport and then I thought if I was getting game-time I would stay there.

“I thought I would be signing an extension again at the end of January but as soon as this [Dunfermline] came about there was no other option.

“It is a big step up now, so I have just got to prove a point.

“I have not played an under-23s game this season because I was out on loan but I think there is going to be a difference from 23s, to the National League and then to the Scottish Championship.

“I have seen a few highlights on YouTube and Twitter. It looks good and I’m ready to go.”

‘A dream come true’

Holmes will go straight into the Dunfermline squad for Saturday’s meeting with Morton as the Pars look to build on their goalless draw with Dundee United.

As with all loan spells, he is desperate for as many minutes on the pitch as possible.

And the youngster is also eager to catch the eye of his employers south of the border – or someone else.

He went on: “It was a dream come true when I made my debut and I hope to go back and make an impact for them.

“It’s on the cards but football is a strange game. You don’t know where you are going to end up, who you are going to attract and who you are going to be in and around.”