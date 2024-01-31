Dunfermline new boy Brad Holmes tells of Owen Moffat influence on loan switch as he prepares for ‘big step up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline new boy Brad Holmes tells of Owen Moffat influence on loan switch as he prepares for ‘big step up’

The 21-year-old will spend the rest of the season with the Pars.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic loan signing Brad Holmes leans against a goalpost at East End Park.
Dunfermline Athletic loan signing Brad Holmes. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Brad Holmes has revealed how Blackpool team-mate Owen Moffat helped sell him on his loan move to Dunfermline.

The striker has penned an agreement for the remainder of the season to become the Pars’ second recruit of the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old follows Moffat, the former Celtic attacker who joined the Fifers on loan in September, to East End Park from Blackpool.

And he has admitted he sounded out his Seasiders colleague before sealing the move north.

New Dunfermline Athletic FC signing Brad Holmes stands with his arms folded at East End Park.
Dunfermline Athletic have signed Brad Holmes on loan from Blackpool. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

He said: “I got told by my agent that there was some interest last Thursday night and, as soon as I heard that, I wanted to get the ball rolling.

“It came through confirmed on Monday.

“He [Moffat] said that I would get on really well with the lads which I have done so far and hopefully I can come in, score goals and do what I need to do.

“It seems a good environment to be around. I am looking forward to getting a striking role and, of course, there is always competition for any position anywhere you go.

“I have just got to show that I can do it and get the trust to go and play.

Enjoy it at DAFC

“Owen said that I’d really enjoy it here. He said that it’s a young squad.

“He has got into the rhythm of playing men’s football, the rhythm of being around the first-team and starting for the first-team.”

After first being signed to Bolton Wanderers, Holmes made his debut for hometown team Blackpool in April 2021 at the age of 19.

After five games in League One, he then played three times last season as the Bloomfield Road outfit slipped out of the Championship.

With game-time limited, he has pushed to gain experience and has previously enjoyed loans with FC United of Manchester, Chorley, AFC Fylde and Hyde United before this season being farmed out to Southport in National League North.

Owen Moffat (centre) gave Brad Holmes advice before his Blackpool team-mate joined him at Dunfermline F.C. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

He added: “I signed an extension on my three month loan at Southport and then I thought if I was getting game-time I would stay there.

“I thought I would be signing an extension again at the end of January but as soon as this [Dunfermline] came about there was no other option.

“It is a big step up now, so I have just got to prove a point.

“I have not played an under-23s game this season because I was out on loan but I think there is going to be a difference from 23s, to the National League and then to the Scottish Championship.

“I have seen a few highlights on YouTube and Twitter. It looks good and I’m ready to go.”

‘A dream come true’

Holmes will go straight into the Dunfermline squad for Saturday’s meeting with Morton as the Pars look to build on their goalless draw with Dundee United.

As with all loan spells, he is desperate for as many minutes on the pitch as possible.

And the youngster is also eager to catch the eye of his employers south of the border – or someone else.

He went on: “It was a dream come true when I made my debut and I hope to go back and make an impact for them.

“It’s on the cards but football is a strange game. You don’t know where you are going to end up, who you are going to attract and who you are going to be in and around.”

