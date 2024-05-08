Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake gives explanation for ‘worrying’ Deniz Mehmet on-pitch incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake gives explanation for ‘worrying’ Deniz Mehmet on-pitch incident

The Pars goalkeeper required lengthy treatment during the 3-3 draw with Ayr United.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline boss James McPake with goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet.
Dunfermline boss James McPake with goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline boss James McPake admits he is relieved that Deniz Mehmet is on the mend following the ‘worrying’ incident that tainted Friday’s finale against Ayr United.

The Pars number one is recuperating at home after requiring nearly nine minutes of treatment on the pitch near the end of the 3-3 draw at Somerset Park.

He was then attended to by paramedics in an ambulance outside the ground before being taken to hospital for checks.

McPake has revealed that doctors believe the episode may have been caused by a virus.

But he is not ruling out the suspicion the 31-year-old may have received a head knock in the first-half of the clash with the Honest Men.

Deniz Mehmet needed lengthy treatment during Dunfermline’s match with Ayr United. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

Mehmet has since thanked medical staffs from both clubs, as well as referee Willie Collum for his handling of the situation.

And McPake insists the East End Park outfit will ensure the popular goalkeeper is clear of any concerns before the start of pre-season training next month.

McPake said: “From what the doctor was saying, they think it was a viral infection.

“He took extra caffeine and gels as well because he wasn’t feeling great in the first-half.

“He also hadn’t trained on the Thursday, the day before the game.

‘A bit of everything’

“And we still think he might have taken a head knock when he came for a punch in the first-half.

“It’s really hard to see on the footage and he can’t remember it. But he came for a cross and landed.

“At half-time, he was saying he was feeling sick but that he wanted to continue.

“So, it might just have been a bit of everything.

“But he’s resting and is ‘shut down’ now, and he’s definitely a lot better.

Deniz Mehmet has been a key performer for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“That said, if anything comes back from the blood tests that we need to check then we’ll do that to make sure he’s all right by the time he starts back.”

McPake has joined Mehmet in praising the response and the attention the keeper received during and after the game, which left Dunfermline finishing sixth in the Championship.

He added: “It wasn’t nice to watch and fair play to Scott Brown and Ayr United and their medical staff.

“Our medical staff were obviously on to it really quickly as well, and Willie Collum handled it well.

“It was worrying at the time. It’s the first time I’ve experienced that sort of thing, but thankfully he’s okay.”

