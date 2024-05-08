Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake gives explanation for ‘worrying’ Deniz Mehmet on-pitch incident

Dunfermline boss James McPake admits he is relieved that Deniz Mehmet is on the mend following the ‘worrying’ incident that tainted Friday’s finale against Ayr United.

The Pars number one is recuperating at home after requiring nearly nine minutes of treatment on the pitch near the end of the 3-3 draw at Somerset Park.

He was then attended to by paramedics in an ambulance outside the ground before being taken to hospital for checks.

McPake has revealed that doctors believe the episode may have been caused by a virus.

But he is not ruling out the suspicion the 31-year-old may have received a head knock in the first-half of the clash with the Honest Men.

Mehmet has since thanked medical staffs from both clubs, as well as referee Willie Collum for his handling of the situation.

And McPake insists the East End Park outfit will ensure the popular goalkeeper is clear of any concerns before the start of pre-season training next month.

McPake said: “From what the doctor was saying, they think it was a viral infection.

“He took extra caffeine and gels as well because he wasn’t feeling great in the first-half.

“He also hadn’t trained on the Thursday, the day before the game.

‘A bit of everything’

“And we still think he might have taken a head knock when he came for a punch in the first-half.

“It’s really hard to see on the footage and he can’t remember it. But he came for a cross and landed.

“At half-time, he was saying he was feeling sick but that he wanted to continue.

“So, it might just have been a bit of everything.

“But he’s resting and is ‘shut down’ now, and he’s definitely a lot better.

“That said, if anything comes back from the blood tests that we need to check then we’ll do that to make sure he’s all right by the time he starts back.”

McPake has joined Mehmet in praising the response and the attention the keeper received during and after the game, which left Dunfermline finishing sixth in the Championship.

He added: “It wasn’t nice to watch and fair play to Scott Brown and Ayr United and their medical staff.

“Our medical staff were obviously on to it really quickly as well, and Willie Collum handled it well.

“It was worrying at the time. It’s the first time I’ve experienced that sort of thing, but thankfully he’s okay.”