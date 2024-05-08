Road Test: Peugeot e-2008 a smart and practical electric crossover with 250-mile range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Road Test: Peugeot e-2008 a smart and practical electric crossover with 250-mile range

Our motoring writer took to the roads of Tayside and Fife in the updated version of Peugeot's small electric crossover.

Motoring writer Jack McKeown stands beside the Peugeot e-2008
The Peugeot e-2008 in Balbirnie, Fife. Image: Mike McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

The Peugeot e-2008 is a fully electric version of the company’s popular crossover model.

Released five years ago, it was given a mid-life refresh last year. Styling tweaks included new LED headlights and a better touchscreen.

Meanwhile, the electric version got a slightly bigger battery and more power, with official range improving from 214 miles to 250 miles.

The e-2008 has a 154bhp electric motor that drives the front wheels.

Unlike many electric cars, which offer near-supercar levels of acceleration, the e-2008 has a more average turn of speed.

Jack and a front view of the Peugeot e-2008
The Peugeot e-2008 is fully electric. Image: Mike McKeown.

Getting from a standstill to 62mph takes around nine seconds and top speed is 93mph.

That should be all the speed most users are likely to need out of a small family SUV though, and in practice I never found it lacking in power.

It whooshes off the line instantaneously when you mash the pedal and it’s very peppy when it comes to nipping out of junctions or entering roundabouts.

Only when overtaking at 60mph or above does it feel a little more sluggish.

Battery and range of Peugeot e-2008

Under the floor there’s a 54kWh battery which gives an official range of 250 miles. As with all electric cars, range depends a lot on conditions and how you drive.

My week with the e-2008 came during a time of cold and wet early spring weather. With lights, heating, and wipers in use most of the time the car was showing a range of 190 miles. In summer you can expect closer to the 250-mile mark.

The car can charge at up to 100kW at which rate it takes half an hour to go from 10-80%.

The Peugeot e-2008 is a small family crossover. Image: Jack McKeown.

Prices for the Peugeot e-2008 start at around the £35,000 mark for entry level Active models, which come with a 10in touchscreen, rear parking sensors, cruise control and smartphone mirroring.

Mid-spec Allure adds front parking sensors, an adjustable boot floor, privacy glass and an emergency braking system that recognises pedestrians.

I drove the top-spec GT version, which cost a little over £40,000. It came with all of the above kit, plus a digital dashboard, reversing camera, keyless start-up, adaptive LED headlights, and wireless phone charging.

Rivals for the Peugeot e-2008 include the Kia Soul EV, BYD Atto 2, Hyundai Kona Electric, and the cheaper MG ZS.

A rear view of the Peugeot, which our writer calls good looking and reasonably practical
It’s good looking and reasonably practical, says our motoring writer. Image: Jack McKeown.

One of the nice things about the e-2008 is that it doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel.

Some electric car manufacturers feel their vehicles need to look wildly different (check out the Hyundai Ioniq 6) or do crazy things like remove indicator stalks (the Tesla Model 3).

But the e-2008 is almost identical to the petrol-powered 2008 in everything apart from what makes the wheels go round.

Interior and practicality

It has a smart interior, which is well laid out and has materials that feel higher quality than many of its rivals.

There’s space in the back for average-sized adults, although anyone over six feet tall might start to feel a bit pinched for legroom.

The cabin has a smart, user-friendly layout.
The cabin has a smart, user-friendly layout. Image: Peugeot.
There's a 435 litre boot and some versions have extra storage under the floor.
There’s a 435 litre boot and some versions have extra storage under the floor. Image: Peugeot.

The boot offers 435 litres of volume and higher-spec models have an additional compartment underneath that can be used to store charging cables or to keep muddy boots away from the rest of your luggage.

Sadly, there’s no front boot – many EVs have a cubby under the bonnet that’s perfect for stashing the charge cables.

What’s it like to drive?

The Peugeot e-2008 is a good car to drive. The battery and electric motors add an extra 350kg compared to the petrol version but it doesn’t feel heavy or stodgy. In fact, at 1,600kg it’s light for a family EV.

The suspension soaks up the bumps nicely and while it’s not going to put the same sort of smile on your face as a Mazda MX-5 does, it handles safely and predictably.

The e-2008 does well around town and on open roads. Image: Peugeot.

I was up in Highland Perthshire for a work job and it cruised along the A9 at 60mph very quietly.

A 20-minute top up at the new chargers in Dunkeld gave me time to pick up a sausage roll and a coffee from the excellent Livvi’s takeaway before I motored back to Dundee.

You get a three-year unlimited mileage warranty and the battery is covered for eight years. That’s decent, but Peugeot is outdone by Kia and Hyundai, which offer seven-year, 100,000-mile and five-year, unlimited-mile warranties, respectively.

The Peugeot e-2008 is a good all rounder. Image: Mike McKeown.

The Peugeot e-2008 doesn’t shine in any one category but as an overall package it’s impressive.

Practicality is good, it’s a smart looking car, the cabin feels more premium than many rivals, and it has all the range most drivers will need.

Peugeot e-2008 review – facts:

Price: £40,700

0-62mph: 9.1 seconds

Top speed: 93mph

Range: 250 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km

More from Motoring

The Defender has gained a new diesel engine option
Defender gets upgraded for 2024 with new comfort-focused features and more power
The new Mini Cooper is here
First Drive: Is the new electric Mini Cooper smarter than ever?
The Cabriolet version of the CLE53 will sit alongside the Coupe variant in its range. (Credit: Mercedes-Benz Media)
Mercedes takes the covers off the CLE53 Cabriolet
A view of traffic approaching junction 10 of the M25 in Surrey during a site visit ahead of a planned closure of both carriageways from 9pm on Friday March 15 until 6am on Monday March 18. Picture date: Monday March 11, 2024.
Traffic warning issued ahead of M25 closure on predicted warm weekend – AA
(Volkswagen)
These were the best-selling cars in April
Previously unissued photo dated 29/1/2024 of Chinese made BYD passenger battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles collectively known as new energy vehicles in China in a compound in Sheerness, Kent. Issue date: Thursday April 4, 2024.
New car registrations rise for 21st consecutive month in April
The EV9 arrives as Kia’s new flagship
First Drive: Kia’s EV9 aims to blend battery tech with traditional SUV spaciousness
Here are some of the most fun cars you can enjoy wherever you go. (Credit: Mazda Press UK)
These are some of the best cars for a bank holiday driving blast
Drivers will be subjected to London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) rules if they move off official diversion routes during this weekend’s M25 closure (Lucy North/PA)
Ulez warning ahead of M25 closure
This bank holiday weekend could see as much as 16 millions cars on our roads. (Credit: PA Archive – David Jones)
Timekeeping tips for this bank holiday weekend

Conversation