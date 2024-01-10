Dunfermline told recovery timescales after being dealt FIVE serious injury blows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline told recovery timescales after being dealt FIVE serious injury blows

The Pars have been ravaged by injuries this season.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic skipper Kyle Benedictus holds his foot after sustaining a broken bone back in September. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline's Kyle Benedictus picked up a foot injury in September. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline’s injury woes have deepened after being told that five key players will be out for at least the next month.

The list is headed by skipper Kyle Benedictus, who is facing a lay-off of eight weeks or more with a thigh issue.

The former Dundee defender suffered the injury on his comeback against Ayr United following two months out.

Having also spent time out this season with a broken foot, Benedictus underwent a scan on Tuesday and was told the bad news a few hours later.

Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus tussled with two opponents in the 2-2 draw against Ayr United on December 30. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus was injured again playing for 21 minutes against Ayr United on December 30. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

That followed on from Aaron Comrie’s test results showing the calf strain he sustained against Queen’s Park on Friday night would result in the full-back missing the next four to six weeks.

It has been a nightmare season for the Pars and recent days have just piled the misery on for manager James McPake.

Alex Jakubiak was also injured in the 2-1 loss to Queen’s Park at Hampden and the striker is expecting a month on the sidelines with his hamstring problem.

Midfielder Matty Todd is also out with a hamstring issue that will keep him out of action for another month.

And defender Rhys Breen is facing the same length of time out with a medial knee ligament injury picked up towards the end of the Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers.

‘Massive blow for DAFC’

With Sam Fisher still struggling after sustaining a second concussion and facial injuries against Raith, it has been a costly New Year period for the Fifers.

McPake said: “Kyle had his scan on Tuesday and, unfortunately, it’s a bad one.

“The specialists have told us he’ll be out again for at least two months, which is obviously a massive blow for Kyle and for the club.

“He’s our captain and a huge influence on the squad, and he’s had a terrible time. But we’ll make sure he gets the right treatment.

“Aaron had a scan on his calf on Tuesday as well and we didn’t think it was looking too bad because it had reacted well.

Dunfermline defender Aaron Comrie sits on the turf and speaks to Chris Hamilton after picking up a calf injury in the 2-1 defeat to Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline full-back Aaron Comrie was replaced versus Queen’s Park after picking up a calf injury. Image: SNS.

“But it’s just our luck at the moment that we’ve been told he’ll need four to six weeks of recovery.

“Jak got scanned on Monday evening and he has a hamstring injury that’s probably going to keep him out for roughly a month.

“He knew at the time, you could see the stress he was in. He’s had a few of these before but he’s been fit for a fair chunk until now.

“Thankfully, it’s nothing too serious, in terms of the injuries he’s had before.

“Rhys has a problem with his medial ligament in his knee. It’s intact, but he’s going to be about a month as well.”

‘Pretty serious’

In a season of repeated injury blows, McPake needs to take any positives when he can.

And that has come with fears being dispelled that Todd would need an operation on his hamstring and an even lengthier lay-off.

He added: “Matty is pretty serious. He’ll be similar to Jak in being out for the next four weeks.

“He was about six weeks all-in from when the injury occurred and that’s been a couple of weeks.

“He doesn’t require surgery, which is a bonus. Where the tear is in the muscle it’s not affecting the tendon too much.

“So, if we’re looking for a positive then that’s a slight positive on that one.”

