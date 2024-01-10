JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans right to be concerned about eye-watering losses – Mark Ogren must reassure them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans right to be concerned about eye-watering losses – Mark Ogren must reassure them

The Tangerines' latest accounts showed big losses from their relegation season of 2022/23.

Mark Ogren in attendance at Motherwell vs Dundee United last season.
Mark Ogren has invested around £13 million in Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has found out what many before him have discovered; owning a football club is a great way to lose money.

United fans are right to be very concerned about the situation highlighted in the club’s latest accounts, which show losses of over £2.8 million.

The wage bill of £6.9m in the 2022/23 season was eye-watering and obviously needed to be hugely reduced this season, but the damage done to the balance sheet by such exorbitant outlay is clear.

Ogren faces a dilemma; he wants to sell up, but has an exceedingly slim chance of recouping anywhere near the circa-£13m he’s invested in the club.

There appear to be no high-value saleable assets on the playing staff; only the sale of Tannadice itself, along with Foundation Park across the road, would bring in potentially big money, yet that would still be nowhere near enough to compensate his investment, while it would enrage fans.

Dundee United owner and chairman Mark Ogren. Image: SNS

United’s owner, should he seek to exit the club, must either be prepared to take a huge financial hit by selling for whatever price he can get or, if the SFA prove amenable to multi-club ownership in Scotland, hope that a deal can be done with one of the big English clubs to take a stake in United.

If he’s prepared to soldier on until he can find someone to take over, it will mean squaring the circle of greatly reducing running costs while also producing a team that can compete at the level United fans expect.

There’s no easy answer to the dilemma and there’s also little point in crying over spilt milk about the mistakes made.

Ogren initially put his trust in former sporting director Tony Asghar to run the club but, after an initial period when things looked bright, they went very sour.

Neither man escapes culpability, but United are where they are; poring over past mistakes won’t solve current issues.

There’s a certain irony in the fact that if it hadn’t been for much-maligned previous chairman, Stephen Thompson, these grim figures would’ve been far worse.

Ex-United kid Harry Souttar’s big money move from Stoke City to Leicester earned the Tangerines millions.Image: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

The sell-on clause he inserted when Harry Souttar moved from Tannadice to Stoke City brought in c.£2.5m when the defender moved on to Leicester City last January.

In any dealings I’ve had with Ogren he appears to be an honourable man, but he – like anyone else – is clearly unable to continue haemorrhaging money.

If he can sell the club, any new owner coming in will need to have deep pockets to make United reasonably competitive again at the top level – that’s assuming they can escape the Championship – and have a long-term plan to restore the club’s fortunes.

That won’t be easy.

I know a businessman who has had the chance to buy United on three occasions.

Although he was interested, he told me he could see no way to make it work.

Mark Ogren may have just found that out.

At the club’s forthcoming AGM, he must reassure supporters its future is in capable hands.

Conversation