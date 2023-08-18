JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren is open to selling Dundee United – ‘boys oot there’ must now step up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren is open to selling Dundee United – ‘boys oot there’ must now step up

Mark Ogren will listen to offers for Dundee United.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren was at the recent Dunfermline game.
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren is ready to entertain talks with potential buyers. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren is confident that Jim Goodwin is the man to lead the club back to the Premiership, and insists the academy remains the cornerstone of the club.

But in his Courier interview with Alan Temple, I think the American has clearly indicated his tenure at Tannadice is drawing to a close; not next week or next month, but soon enough.

So now might be the time for forward planning from a United fan with the money, or a consortium of like-minded supporters, to get their act together to put a suitable proposal to him.

In his interview Ogren said: “There will come a time in the not too distant future that we will move on. I probably have more years behind me than I do in front of me (as owner).”

And he added: “But I’m not actively looking to sell.”

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren in the new main stand at Foundation Park.
Mark Ogren in the new main stand at Foundation Park. Image: Paul Reid

He may not be pushing for a buyer, but selling his golf development near St Andrews may indicate his Scottish interests are diminishing.

In five years at Tannadice, he’s put around £10 million in.

He’s unlikely to get anywhere near that amount back but, between Tannadice, the Gussie Park (now re-christened Foundation Park) facility and other assets, he might recoup around half of his investment.

I had a good blether with him last Sunday.

He said he relished the challenge of United being the big dog everyone in the Championship wanted to tame.

There was a sparkle in his eyes and some of his mojo has been rekindled.

But, like many before him, he knows that making money in Scottish football is very difficult.

A small but very vocal group of fans gave him undeserved abuse last season; they wanted him out.

Mark Ogren. Image: SNS.

The cry was the same as when they wanted shot of former chairman Stephen Thompson.

“There’s boys oot there,” was their confident claim as they assured each other that various local consortia were straining at the leash to buy the club.

In the event, no-one local emerged and Ogren was the only game in town.

Those ‘boys oot there’ if they were, or still are there, were very well camouflaged.

Now though, with Ogren seemingly indicating some kind of timeline for the end of his reign, there’s an ideal opportunity for those with the club’s long-term interests at heart to approach him.

‘Local approach’

Perhaps that could be done in tandem with the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation, who already provide additional financial support to the club, as they’ve done with the new Foundation Park stand.

When Mark Ogren does go there’s unlikely to be a big queue to buy, so a local approach would be the ideal scenario.

Finding a buyer isn’t easy, as Geoff Brown at St Johnstone has found.

Saints are debt free and yet still there’s no offer in sight.

Ogren says he’s had no discussions about selling United, but everything has a price.

Whether anyone locally can meet the price he’d want is open to speculation.

But I think he’s now dropped the first clear hint that he’s open to hearing what those who may be interested might have to say.

More from Dundee United

Mark Ogren, Feddinch site.
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren sells St Andrews golf resort in £7m deal
Mark Ogren, left, and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Mark Ogren: Why Jim Goodwin is the right man to revive Dundee United despite…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee's penalty pain and United's audience with Ogren
Miller Thomson is keen to replicate Dundee United team-mate Kai Fotheringham's loan success. Image: SNS.
Miller Thomson aims to take Kai Fotheringham route back to Dundee United via Montrose…
Dundee United's Ollie Denham strides forward at Ainslie Park, Edinburgh
Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United youngster remains 'part of our plans' after baptism of…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Gussie Park
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Ogren in 'of course I would have done things differently' admission as…
Mathew Cudjoe of Dundee United holds off Ewan Otoo of Dunfermline.
Dundee United v Dunfermline the standout tie from SPFL Trust Trophy draw
McAlpine produced a man of the match performance in his testimonial game against Tottenham. Image: DC Thomson.
Hamish McAlpine testimonial went from Spurs and sausages to Michael Marra and Leo Sayer
Mark Ogren, right, as Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano looks on.
4 priorities for Mark Ogren as Dundee United owner spends week in Scotland
Football restricted parking sign in Dundee near Dens Park and Tannadice
Dens Park and Tannadice parking: What are the controversial rules?

Conversation