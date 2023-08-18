Mark Ogren: Why Jim Goodwin is the right man to revive Dundee United despite post-split Premiership collapse

Mark Ogren is adamant he had no qualms about placing his “trust” in Jim Goodwin — despite Dundee United’s disastrous post-split campaign last season.

The Tangerines appeared to be on an upward trajectory after Goodwin led them to three consecutive Premiership wins in April, lifting them out of the relegation zone.

But United lost all five bottom-six fixtures, an aggregate score of 12-4 along the way, to crash to relegation.

You’ve got to look beyond that…Jim came in to a situation he didn’t create. Mark Ogren on Jim Goodwin

However, Ogren was adamant Goodwin remained the right man to mastermind the club’s rebuild, noting that he inherited “a situation he didn’t create” and praising his “philosophies and passion”.

After penning a two-year contract, the Irishman is also taking a leading role in recruitment, following the departure of previous department head Sean McGee.

Ogren told Courier Sport: “Some people who are not familiar with our club might question, “why would we rehire Jim when we got relegated and lost all five games after the split?”

“You’ve got to look beyond that.

“Jim came in to a situation he didn’t create, and we felt good enough in the way he conducted himself that he was definitely the man we wanted.

“I would say I’ve had more interaction with Jim than I have with any other Dundee United manager, just because of the way we are set up right now. We are placing trust in Jim to lead the football operation and we feel really good about what he is doing.

“His philosophies; his passion and engagement with the players and staff; the business side of the club — he just gets it all. He’s also a team player and realises that he can’t have a massive budget, particularly when we are in the Championship.”

Transfer talks

But despite Goodwin’s sense of realism, the United gaffer has previously noted that the Tangerines are in a position to add to their seven summer signings — should the right player become available.

In terms of how many new faces could arrive? That is “an ongoing discussion”.

“We have had discussions on that and we aren’t closed to that idea (of more signings),” continued Ogren.

“There is a balance to be struck; what we can afford, what we need and the different ways the club is being pulled in terms of finances. It’s a challenge — but an ongoing conversation.

“There’s also an element of, “can you get the right player out at the right price?” And is there a player out there who is right for us?”

“The cornerstone”

Meanwhile, Ogren insists United’s youth academy remains “the cornerstone” of the club’s strategy after resisting the temptation to cut costs in that area of the business.

The financial realities of life in the Championship have resulted in major reductions in the playing salary base and, in Ogren’s words, “efficiencies” have been made in non-playing areas.

However, the academy has remained in tact. Indeed, with the developments to Foundation Park — formerly Gussie Park — funded by the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation, the infrastructure has actually improved.

And Ogren still believes that is ultimately how United can become a self-sustaining operation.

'Would I have done things differently if I had the chance? Of course…' 🍊 Ogren's ownership

👓 20:20 hindsight

💰 Losses inevitable

🏆 Commitment to rebuild

“This academy remains the cornerstone of the club,” said Ogren. “Although we have taken a big hit, revenue-wise, by going down to the Championship, the academy will remain very important.

“I still have faith in that. Speaking to Paul Cowie (academy director), as I do often; he is feeling really good about the players we have coming through.

“It’s not something that happens overnight. It’s an investment. I think that’s why some clubs are quick to say, “hey, we can’t afford to put any more money in”. They don’t see the rewards straight away. But we do see it and will support it.”

He added: “I wouldn’t say this club can never make money on the operation, but it is extremely hard for a club of our size — with the costs we have — so we need to be able to develop players, utilise them in the first team and sell them on.

“The club has done a good job of that in the past and we remain focused on doing it again.”

Inspiration

And he reckons having new generations of youngsters training and playing in the across the road from Tannadice will provide ample motivation.

“The academy will train in the shadow of Tannadice, which is a big inspiration for those players,” continued Ogren. “It is important for recruiting purposes, too; families can come here and be part of a proper facility with an amazing backdrop.”

Graeme Hart’s women’s team will host ScottishPower Women’s Premier League fixtures at Foundation Park.

Ogren added: “That’s an up and coming area and I think there will be more focus on the women’s team. We took it under the club’s wing here in the recent past (start of last season) and it’s something we are still developing.

“But we hope the work done to Foundation Park will entice even more fans to come and watch that team.”

