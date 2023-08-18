Mark Ogren: Why Jim Goodwin is the right man to revive Dundee United despite post-split Premiership collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Ogren: Why Jim Goodwin is the right man to revive Dundee United despite post-split Premiership collapse

Ogren has placed his 'trust' in Goodwin

Mark Ogren, left, and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Ogren, left, and manager Jim Goodwin. Images: SNS
By Alan Temple

Mark Ogren is adamant he had no qualms about placing his “trust” in Jim Goodwin — despite Dundee United’s disastrous post-split campaign last season.

The Tangerines appeared to be on an upward trajectory after Goodwin led them to three consecutive Premiership wins in April, lifting them out of the relegation zone.

But United lost all five bottom-six fixtures, an aggregate score of 12-4 along the way, to crash to relegation.

You’ve got to look beyond that…Jim came in to a situation he didn’t create.

Mark Ogren on Jim Goodwin

However, Ogren was adamant Goodwin remained the right man to mastermind the club’s rebuild, noting that he inherited “a situation he didn’t create” and praising his “philosophies and passion”.

After penning a two-year contract, the Irishman is also taking a leading role in recruitment, following the departure of previous department head Sean McGee.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren in the new main stand at Foundation Park.
Ogren in the new main stand at Foundation Park. Image: Paul Reid

Ogren told Courier Sport: “Some people who are not familiar with our club might question, “why would we rehire Jim when we got relegated and lost all five games after the split?”

“You’ve got to look beyond that.

“Jim came in to a situation he didn’t create, and we felt good enough in the way he conducted himself that he was definitely the man we wanted.

“I would say I’ve had more interaction with Jim than I have with any other Dundee United manager, just because of the way we are set up right now. We are placing trust in Jim to lead the football operation and we feel really good about what he is doing.

“His philosophies; his passion and engagement with the players and staff; the business side of the club — he just gets it all. He’s also a team player and realises that he can’t have a massive budget, particularly when we are in the Championship.”

Transfer talks

But despite Goodwin’s sense of realism, the United gaffer has previously noted that the Tangerines are in a position to add to their seven summer signings — should the right player become available.

In terms of how many new faces could arrive? That is “an ongoing discussion”.

Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans. Image: SNS

“We have had discussions on that and we aren’t closed to that idea (of more signings),” continued Ogren.

“There is a balance to be struck; what we can afford, what we need and the different ways the club is being pulled in terms of finances. It’s a challenge — but an ongoing conversation.

“There’s also an element of, “can you get the right player out at the right price?” And is there a player out there who is right for us?”

“The cornerstone”

Meanwhile, Ogren insists United’s youth academy remains “the cornerstone” of the club’s strategy after resisting the temptation to cut costs in that area of the business.

The financial realities of life in the Championship have resulted in major reductions in the playing salary base and, in Ogren’s words, “efficiencies” have been made in non-playing areas.

However, the academy has remained in tact. Indeed, with the developments to Foundation Park — formerly Gussie Park — funded by the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation, the infrastructure has actually improved.

And Ogren still believes that is ultimately how United can become a self-sustaining operation.

This academy remains the cornerstone of the club,” said Ogren. “Although we have taken a big hit, revenue-wise, by going down to the Championship, the academy will remain very important.

“I still have faith in that. Speaking to Paul Cowie (academy director), as I do often; he is feeling really good about the players we have coming through.

“It’s not something that happens overnight. It’s an investment. I think that’s why some clubs are quick to say, “hey, we can’t afford to put any more money in”. They don’t see the rewards straight away. But we do see it and will support it.”

He added: “I wouldn’t say this club can never make money on the operation, but it is extremely hard for a club of our size — with the costs we have — so we need to be able to develop players, utilise them in the first team and sell them on.

Kai Fotheringham after scoring for Dundee United against Falkirk
Academy graduate Kai Fotheringham has performed well this season. Image: SNS

The club has done a good job of that in the past and we remain focused on doing it again.”

Inspiration

And he reckons having new generations of youngsters training and playing in the across the road from Tannadice will provide ample motivation.

The revamped Foundation Park where Dundee United's academy and women's team with play
The revamped Foundation Park. Image: Paul Reid

“The academy will train in the shadow of Tannadice, which is a big inspiration for those players,” continued Ogren. “It is important for recruiting purposes, too; families can come here and be part of a proper facility with an amazing backdrop.”

Graeme Hart’s women’s team will host ScottishPower Women’s Premier League fixtures at Foundation Park. 

Ogren added: “That’s an up and coming area and I think there will be more focus on the women’s team. We took it under the club’s wing here in the recent past (start of last season) and it’s something we are still developing.

“But we hope the work done to Foundation Park will entice even more fans to come and watch that team.”

Read Part One of Courier Sport’s exclusive interview with Mark Ogren HERE. 

