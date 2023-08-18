Former Dundee star Leigh Griffiths admits ‘endangering fans’ by booting lit pyro into crowd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee star Leigh Griffiths admits ‘endangering fans’ by booting lit pyro into crowd

Griffiths kicked the pyro from the pitch into the stand full of St Johnstone fans at Dens Park.

By Gordon Currie
Griffiths has admitted endangering supporters by booting the pyro back into the stand at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Griffiths has admitted endangering supporters by booting the pyro back into the stand at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

Former Dundee and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths has admitted endangering St Johnstone fans by booting a lit flare into a crowd of supporters.

The player admitted acting in a culpable and reckless way by kicking the pyrotechnic device into a group of away fans while he was starring for Dundee.

Griffiths, 32, was not present at Dundee Sheriff Court as his solicitor tendered a guilty plea on his behalf to striking one of the visiting St Johnstone fans with the smoke bomb at Dens Park.

Larry Flynn told the court Griffiths, who is playing for Australian Division 2 team Mandurah City, had intended to return to Scotland for trial, before changing his plea to guilty.

Leigh Griffiths at court
Leigh Griffiths arrives at court for a previous hearing.

He said the former Celtic striker, whose team face a top of the table clash this weekend, had a flight booked to be back in Dundee for September 4, when the trial was scheduled.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until September 6 and ordered Griffiths to appear in person.

No prosecution over pyro-throwing

Griffiths, from Glasgow, admitted booting the flare into a group of fans watching the match between Dundee and St Johnstone on September 22 2021.

The former Wolves frontman “culpably and recklessly kicked a flare, smoke bomb or similar item into the crowd occupying the Bob Shankly Stand.”

He admitted “in doing so, he did cause the said flare, smoke bomb or similar item to strike David Soutar on the body, all to the danger of the lieges.”

The Crown previously told the court Griffiths had been captured on CCTV kicking the smoking device over the pitchside barrier into a crowded area of opposition fans.

The flare was thrown onto the pitch from the same section of supporters, but no-one has been prosecuted in connection with that part of the incident.

Scotland star

Griffiths started his career at Livingston, where he made his debut as a sixteen-year-old, before moving to Dundee in 2009 for £125,000.

He moved to Wolves for around £150,000 in January 2011 and spent a period on loan with Hibs, where he won the SFWA Footballer of the Year award.

Leigh Griffiths celebrates his second goal against England in 2017. 
Leigh Griffiths celebrates his second goal against England in 2017.

Griffiths then moved to Celtic, where he scored 90 goals in 173 games, and established himself as a regular member of the Scotland squad.

He scored four times in 22 international appearances, including a double against England.

He moved back to Dundee on loan before a brief unsuccessful spell with Falkirk.

