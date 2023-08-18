Much-loved Crieff landmark set for £82,000 facelift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Much-loved Crieff landmark set for £82,000 facelift

The B-listed Murray Fountain in Crieff's James Square is being restored to its former glory

By Morag Lindsay
members of restoration group next to Murray Fountain in Crieff's James Square.
Members of the restoration group next to the Murray Fountain in Crieff. Image: Crieff Community Trust.

A much-loved Crieff landmark is in line for a £82,000 restoration.

Work is due to start soon on the Murray Fountain in the town’s James Square.

The B-listed granite structure will be fully cleaned and lighting will be reintroduced for the first time in years.

The team behind the project are also hoping to obtain funding to restore water to the attraction, which was installed as a drinking fountain in 1894.

It was built to commemorate the town’s fresh water supply – and the role of the Murray family in providing it.

Black and white postcard showing Crieff's James Square, with Murray fountain, in 1955.
Postcard showing the fountain in James Square, Crieff in 1955. Image: Jim Howie.

An inscription on the fountain reads: ‘Erected by the inhabitants of the burgh of Crieff – a recognition of the many benefits received from the Murrays of Ochtertyre’.

The restoration work is finally going ahead following a series of setbacks, including the pandemic.

Murray Fountain is at heart of Crieff

The project is being led by the Crieff Community Trust, which is also steering plans to restore and reopen the long-empty and neglected Drummond Arms Hotel, which sits opposite.

Ailsa Campbell, who chairs the Crieff Community Trust said the start of work on the Murray Fountain was an important milestone in the group’s efforts to boost the town’s fortunes.

Scaffolding outside the Drummond Arms Hotel in Crieff.
Scaffolding outside the Drummond Arms Hotel in Crieff, overlooking the Murray Fountain. Image: DC Thomson.

“The restoration of this wonderful monument in the very heart of our town is hugely significant,” she said.

The trust successfully applied for £35,000 towards the works from Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust, the Scotland Loves Local fund, Community Environmental Challenge Fund and GDN.

Another £47,000 is coming from Perth and Kinross Council.

Additional funding is being sought towards the longer-term maintenance of the fountain.

View of Crieff High Street.
The Murray Fountain restoration is part of wider efforts to breathe new life into Crieff High Street. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Councillor Andrew Parrot, convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s environment, infrastructure and economic development committee, said: “The Crieff Community Trust deserves enormous praise for all the work it has done so far.

“I look forward to seeing the fountain once the restoration is complete and it taking pride of place on Crieff High Street for decades to come.”

