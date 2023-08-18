Much-loved Crieff landmark set for £82,000 facelift

A much-loved Crieff landmark is in line for a £82,000 restoration.

Work is due to start soon on the Murray Fountain in the town’s James Square.

The B-listed granite structure will be fully cleaned and lighting will be reintroduced for the first time in years.

The team behind the project are also hoping to obtain funding to restore water to the attraction, which was installed as a drinking fountain in 1894.

It was built to commemorate the town’s fresh water supply – and the role of the Murray family in providing it.

An inscription on the fountain reads: ‘Erected by the inhabitants of the burgh of Crieff – a recognition of the many benefits received from the Murrays of Ochtertyre’.

The restoration work is finally going ahead following a series of setbacks, including the pandemic.

Murray Fountain is at heart of Crieff

The project is being led by the Crieff Community Trust, which is also steering plans to restore and reopen the long-empty and neglected Drummond Arms Hotel, which sits opposite.

Ailsa Campbell, who chairs the Crieff Community Trust said the start of work on the Murray Fountain was an important milestone in the group’s efforts to boost the town’s fortunes.

“The restoration of this wonderful monument in the very heart of our town is hugely significant,” she said.

The trust successfully applied for £35,000 towards the works from Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust, the Scotland Loves Local fund, Community Environmental Challenge Fund and GDN.

Another £47,000 is coming from Perth and Kinross Council.

Additional funding is being sought towards the longer-term maintenance of the fountain.

Councillor Andrew Parrot, convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s environment, infrastructure and economic development committee, said: “The Crieff Community Trust deserves enormous praise for all the work it has done so far.

“I look forward to seeing the fountain once the restoration is complete and it taking pride of place on Crieff High Street for decades to come.”