Jim Goodwin sets out Mark Ogren transfer talk timeline as Dundee United boss hails never-say-die Tangerines

Goodwin also offered injury updates on Ross Docherty and Kieran Freeman.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United players celebrate Mathew Cudjoe's goal against Dunfermline
United's wild celebrations following the leveller. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin had hailed the “character” of his Dundee United side after Mathew Cudjoe rescued a dramatic 1-1 draw against Dunfermline in front of watching owner Mark Ogren.

The gifted Ghanaian notched a sensational strike after 95 minutes to finally breach a stubborn Pars resistance at Tannadice.

It had looked like a Craig Wighton header would send all three points back to Fife. 

“I have to credit the character of the players,” lauded Goodwin. “Lesser teams would have accepted it wasn’t going to be their day.

“We got into some great areas, had double the goal attempts compared to last week at Arbroath and it’s a credit that the players kept going until the last kick.

“It was a bit of individual brilliance from young Mathew Cudjoe.”

Indeed, it is the second consecutive week that Cudjoe has illustrated his natural gift, following a delightful dink against Arbroath.

Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans at Tannadice
Goodwin salutes the United fans. Image: SNS

“He’s a very talented player,” continued Goodwin. “It was difficult for him to get into the team last season. Every week was a battle and it didn’t suit how the wee man wants to play.

“But I spoke with him and his agent in the summer and told him he would get plenty of game-time this season. Now, he’s got the jersey.”

Ogren in town

The dramatic finale unfolded in front of watching owner Ogren, enjoying a scheduled visit to Dundee for the opening home Championship fixture of the campaign.

And he will discuss a wide range of topics — including the prospect of further transfer business — with Goodwin on Tuesday, the boss revealed.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren pictured at Tannadice
Mark Ogren watches a dramatic draw play out. Image: SNS

“I had a brief chat with the owner (Ogren) before the game and I’ll catch up with him before he leaves,” continued Goodwin. “We have a meeting on Tuesday.

“That (transfers) will be something we discuss. He’s been very supportive of me and allowed me to go and do the business that we’ve done. There’s still an opportunity to do something if the right player comes up.”

Ross Docherty, Dundee United captain, leaves the field after defeat against Spartans
Docherty was missed. Image: SNS

Goodwin also confirmed that Kieran Freeman limped off due to a groin strain, which will be assessed in the coming days, while he offered an update on absentee captain Ross Docherty.

He added: “Ross picked up a slight niggle on his hamstring but it’s nothing too concerning. We’re hopeful he’ll be back for the Ayr United game.”

Conversation