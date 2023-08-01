EXCLUSIVE: Mathew Cudjoe laments ‘complicated’ campaign as Dundee United starlet tells Tannadice faithful: ‘Keep an eye on me!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Mathew Cudjoe laments ‘complicated’ campaign as Dundee United starlet tells Tannadice faithful: ‘Keep an eye on me!’

The talented forward is relishing the opportunity afforded to him by Jim Goodwin

Mathew Cudjoe in full flow for Dundee United
Cudjoe in full flow for Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Mathew Cudjoe has vowed to put on a show for Dundee United fans as the gifted Ghanaian makes up for lost time following a “complicated” campaign.

Cudjoe, 19, has staked a strong claim for a starting berth during a fine start to the season, with his performances against Falkirk — he was named man of the match in a 1-0 victory — and Carlisle particular stand-outs.

He linked up superbly with Tony Watt and Louis Moult at Brunton Park on Saturday as the Tangerines ran out 2-0 winners and, similar to his outing against the Bairns, he was unlucky not to ripple the net.

They will see a lot of Mathew Cudjoe — they should keep an eye on me.

Mathew Cudjoe

Nevertheless, that did not stop the 738-strong travelling support from serenading him following a couple of intrepid bursts forward.

And Cudjoe insists there is plenty more to come as United’s Championship curtain-raiser at Arbroath approaches.

Mathew Cudjoe at Dundee United training
Cudjoe is determined to make his mark this season. Image: SNS

“I love everyone who comes to support the club and it is special when they sing for me,” he told Courier Sport. “All we ever want to do is make them happy. Last season was not good and we want to give everything back to them.

“It (this season) has been a very good time for me and I think I am starting to show my quality to everyone. I am happy to start every game and, when the coach selects me, I want to prove myself.

“When I have the ball; when I don’t have the ball — I will do all I can for the team.

“I feel like I am doing everything else at the moment, but I want to score goals. The goals need to come soon. That time will come, and to score goals for Dundee United and their fans will make me happy.

“This season, they will see a lot of Mathew Cudjoe — they should keep an eye on me!”

Complicated

While still a teenager, confident Cudjoe is visibly keen to make up for lost time.

He was scarcely utilised as the Tangerines crashed to relegation last term, toiling amid the upheaval of three managers in one season.

Indeed, since arriving in November 2021, the ex-Bayern Munich trialist has started just six competitive games. But Cudjoe has been afforded a platform by Jim Goodwin.

Mathew Cudjoe, left, and Kevin Holt after the Dundee United youngster won a penalty against Peterhead
Cudjoe, left, and Kevin Holt after the youngster won a penalty against Peterhead. Image: SNS

“Last season was complicated for me,” he continued. “We changed manager a lot and I needed to play more games.

“I was desperate to play more games and wanted to make a difference for the team.

“This is different. We have the right manager — a good manager, who understands me — and he has given everybody a real opportunity. I want to take it. I believe I will score a lot of goals.”

Ready for anything

Cudjoe will hope to retain his place for Friday night’s trip to Gayfield, with Arbroath always guaranteed to provide an onerous physical test.

However, the diminutive forward is adamant he can handle the rough-and-tumble in the Championship as he continues to balance his technical work with a strength regime.

“When I was back home during the holidays I did a lot of extra work and training,” he continued. “This is my mentality; this is my career.

“I have to work hard and improve in every way to become a top player. I have done a lot of hard work and, since coming back, have spent a lot of time in the gym. That has helped me a lot, too; I am ready for this league.

“I look forward to every challenge, every day. Football is always physical but it can also be mental and about how you use your brain.

“I know Arbroath will be physical, but on the pitch other things help to decide the game as well. I am ready for everything.”

