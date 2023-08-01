EXCLUSIVE: Mathew Cudjoe laments ‘complicated’ campaign as Dundee United starlet tells Tannadice faithful: ‘Keep an eye on me!’

Mathew Cudjoe has vowed to put on a show for Dundee United fans as the gifted Ghanaian makes up for lost time following a “complicated” campaign.

Cudjoe, 19, has staked a strong claim for a starting berth during a fine start to the season, with his performances against Falkirk — he was named man of the match in a 1-0 victory — and Carlisle particular stand-outs.

He linked up superbly with Tony Watt and Louis Moult at Brunton Park on Saturday as the Tangerines ran out 2-0 winners and, similar to his outing against the Bairns, he was unlucky not to ripple the net.

Nevertheless, that did not stop the 738-strong travelling support from serenading him following a couple of intrepid bursts forward.

And Cudjoe insists there is plenty more to come as United’s Championship curtain-raiser at Arbroath approaches.

“I love everyone who comes to support the club and it is special when they sing for me,” he told Courier Sport. “All we ever want to do is make them happy. Last season was not good and we want to give everything back to them.

“It (this season) has been a very good time for me and I think I am starting to show my quality to everyone. I am happy to start every game and, when the coach selects me, I want to prove myself.

“When I have the ball; when I don’t have the ball — I will do all I can for the team.

“I feel like I am doing everything else at the moment, but I want to score goals. The goals need to come soon. That time will come, and to score goals for Dundee United and their fans will make me happy.

“This season, they will see a lot of Mathew Cudjoe — they should keep an eye on me!”

Complicated

While still a teenager, confident Cudjoe is visibly keen to make up for lost time.

He was scarcely utilised as the Tangerines crashed to relegation last term, toiling amid the upheaval of three managers in one season.

Indeed, since arriving in November 2021, the ex-Bayern Munich trialist has started just six competitive games. But Cudjoe has been afforded a platform by Jim Goodwin.

“Last season was complicated for me,” he continued. “We changed manager a lot and I needed to play more games.

“I was desperate to play more games and wanted to make a difference for the team.

“This is different. We have the right manager — a good manager, who understands me — and he has given everybody a real opportunity. I want to take it. I believe I will score a lot of goals.”

Ready for anything

Cudjoe will hope to retain his place for Friday night’s trip to Gayfield, with Arbroath always guaranteed to provide an onerous physical test.

However, the diminutive forward is adamant he can handle the rough-and-tumble in the Championship as he continues to balance his technical work with a strength regime.

All credit to the coaches and the team!! The hard work continues ✊🏿 THANK YOU❤️ . To the Tangerine 🍊 fans ❤️ #arabs #Dundeeunited pic.twitter.com/FfRnCWImhF — Mathew Anim Cudjoe (@CudjoeAnim) July 25, 2023

“When I was back home during the holidays I did a lot of extra work and training,” he continued. “This is my mentality; this is my career.

“I have to work hard and improve in every way to become a top player. I have done a lot of hard work and, since coming back, have spent a lot of time in the gym. That has helped me a lot, too; I am ready for this league.

“I look forward to every challenge, every day. Football is always physical but it can also be mental and about how you use your brain.

“I know Arbroath will be physical, but on the pitch other things help to decide the game as well. I am ready for everything.”