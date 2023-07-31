Tony Watt vows to earn ‘trust’ of Dundee United fans as new Tannadice vice-captain talks ‘maturity’

Tony Watt has acknowledged that he must regain the “trust” of Dundee United supporters — but has vowed to embrace that challenge.

Watt, 29, joined St Mirren on loan in January and, with his relationship with former head coach Liam Fox at its lowest ebb, it appeared that the experienced striker had little future with the Tangerines.

He stated in an April interview that he would “love” to make the switch to Paisley permanent, describing his new surroundings as “a breath of fresh air”.

Meanwhile, United were crashing to relegation.

Watt has since apologised to boss Jim Goodwin, owner Mark Ogren and chief executive Luigi Capuano for those comments, conceding that his words were borne out of frustration.

“I, personally, need to earn the fans’ trust back for going away,” said Watt. “And I’ll do that. I’m happy with that challenge.

“I said I wanted to leave (permanently) after January and that was a mistake. I’ve apologised to the manager, the owner and to Luigi. And I apologise to the fans for that, too.

“It’s just how I felt at the time. I was gutted about how things had panned out. I was upset with how I’d been treated.

“But football changes so quickly and the new manager (Goodwin) has shown his trust in me. If someone believes in me? I’m on board. That’s enough for me. That’s all I ever wanted.”

Maturity

Indeed, Goodwin has shown enormous faith in Watt, appointing him vice-captain and making it clear that the Scotland international will be a pivotal player for United in the coming campaign.

And Watt has suggested that his new responsibilities will give him a new-found maturity.

“Doc (Ross Docherty) is the captain and he is the man that leads the changing room,” continued Watt. “I just want to play my part, be a good teammate and help to drive everybody on.

“It (the vice-captaincy) maybe just means I need to be a bit more mature and leave the mucking about to the younger lads! No, I like a laugh, but when it’s time to work, I’ll do what the gaffer wants.”

While Goodwin has been fulsome in his praise for Watt, the feeling is mutual.

The ex-Celtic and Standard Liege forward was afforded a free role behind Louis Moult as United claimed a 2-0 win over Carlisle on Saturday and, regardless of where he is deployed, Watt reckons Goodwin is striking a balance between shape and style.

“The best thing that happened to me was going to a club (St Mirren) where the manager had been before — and not one person spoke a bad word about him,” noted Watt.

“I really like him. He’s clear in the way he wants to play. He gives you a structure and tells you what he wants and expects — but you are also free to do what you want in the final third.

“That’s key because some boys can sometimes take things too literally. The manager gives information and trusts you to add bits at the end.”

Gayfield curtain-raiser

However, Watt is acutely aware that the momentum gained from successive victories, and clean sheets, against Peterhead, Falkirk and Carlisle will count for nothing if United flop against Arbroath in their Championship curtain-raiser on Friday.

“It won’t be easy going to Arbroath,” he added. “They are a good side and managed by Dick Campbell, who is a really good manager. We know that.

“But our gaffer knows that too. We did thorough video analysis and set piece work for a friendly in Carlisle — so I know the gaffer will be leaving no stone unturned ahead of Arbroath. They deserve that respect.”