Tony Watt vows to earn ‘trust’ of Dundee United fans as new Tannadice vice-captain talks ‘maturity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tony Watt vows to earn ‘trust’ of Dundee United fans as new Tannadice vice-captain talks ‘maturity’

The Tangerines striker is loving life under boss Jim Goodwin

By Alan Temple
Tony Watt is pictured during a Dundee United warm up
Focused: Tony Watt is determined to guide United back to the Premiership. Image: SNS

Tony Watt has acknowledged that he must regain the “trust” of Dundee United supporters — but has vowed to embrace that challenge.

Watt, 29, joined St Mirren on loan in January and, with his relationship with former head coach Liam Fox at its lowest ebb, it appeared that the experienced striker had little future with the Tangerines.

He stated in an April interview that he would “love” to make the switch to Paisley permanent, describing his new surroundings as “a breath of fresh air”.

Meanwhile, United were crashing to relegation.

If someone believes in me? I’m on board. That’s enough for me. That’s all I ever wanted.

Tony Watt

Watt has since apologised to boss Jim Goodwin, owner Mark Ogren and chief executive Luigi Capuano for those comments, conceding that his words were borne out of frustration.

Tony Watt is pictured at Dundee United's St Andrew's base
Tony Watt is pictured at Dundee United’s St Andrew’s base. Image: SNS

“I, personally, need to earn the fans’ trust back for going away,” said Watt. “And I’ll do that. I’m happy with that challenge.

“I said I wanted to leave (permanently) after January and that was a mistake. I’ve apologised to the manager, the owner and to Luigi. And I apologise to the fans for that, too.

“It’s just how I felt at the time. I was gutted about how things had panned out. I was upset with how I’d been treated.

“But football changes so quickly and the new manager (Goodwin) has shown his trust in me. If someone believes in me? I’m on board. That’s enough for me. That’s all I ever wanted.”

Maturity

Indeed, Goodwin has shown enormous faith in Watt, appointing him vice-captain and making it clear that the Scotland international will be a pivotal player for United in the coming campaign.

And Watt has suggested that his new responsibilities will give him a new-found maturity.

“Doc (Ross Docherty) is the captain and he is the man that leads the changing room,” continued Watt. “I just want to play my part, be a good teammate and help to drive everybody on.

“It (the vice-captaincy) maybe just means I need to be a bit more mature and leave the mucking about to the younger lads! No, I like a laugh, but when it’s time to work, I’ll do what the gaffer wants.”

While Goodwin has been fulsome in his praise for Watt, the feeling is mutual.

The ex-Celtic and Standard Liege forward was afforded a free role behind Louis Moult as United claimed a 2-0 win over Carlisle on Saturday and, regardless of where he is deployed, Watt reckons Goodwin is striking a balance between shape and style.

Tony Watt of Dundee United flashes the thumbs up.
Watt has been reinvigorated by the arrival of Goodwin. Image: SNS

“The best thing that happened to me was going to a club (St Mirren) where the manager had been before — and not one person spoke a bad word about him,” noted Watt.

“I really like him. He’s clear in the way he wants to play. He gives you a structure and tells you what he wants and expects — but you are also free to do what you want in the final third.

“That’s key because some boys can sometimes take things too literally. The manager gives information and trusts you to add bits at the end.”

Gayfield curtain-raiser

However, Watt is acutely aware that the momentum gained from successive victories, and clean sheets, against Peterhead, Falkirk and Carlisle will count for nothing if United flop against Arbroath in their Championship curtain-raiser on Friday.

Tony Watt and Louis Moult pictured at Tannadice, Dundee
Watt, left, and Louis Moult linked up well in Carlisle. Image: SNS

“It won’t be easy going to Arbroath,” he added. “They are a good side and managed by Dick Campbell, who is a really good manager. We know that.

“But our gaffer knows that too. We did thorough video analysis and set piece work for a friendly in Carlisle — so I know the gaffer will be leaving no stone unturned ahead of Arbroath. They deserve that respect.”

More from Dundee United

Kevin Holt and Scott McMann of Dundee United
4 Dundee United talking points: Wandering Watt and building from the back
Jim Goodwin on media duty for Dundee United at St Andrews
Jim Goodwin spotlights 'under the radar' trio while Dundee United boss explains absence of…
Glenn Middleton in action for Dundee United
Carlisle United 0-2 Dundee United: Louis Moult and Glenn Middleton strike in Cumbria —…
Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans at Falkirk
Jim Goodwin in glowing Dundee United transfer verdict as Tangerines boss declares squad ready…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin pictured during Viaplay Cup win over Peterhead.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United, St Johnstone and Dundee Viaplay Cup verdict – and result…
Jim Goodwin, Dundee United, is pictured at Tannadice
6 Dundee United takeaways following Viaplay Cup exit: Missed opportunities, selection dilemmas and safe…
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher is pictured at Tannadice.
Why Declan Gallagher snubbed big-money India interest — as Scotland defender insists Dundee United…
Kai Fotheringham nurses a slight thigh strain during Dundee United's clash against Falkirk
Jim Goodwin delivers Kai Fotheringham injury update as Declan Gallagher Dundee United bow is…
Mathew Cudjoe playing for Dundee United at Tannadice
Mathew Cudjoe dubbed 'unplayable' as Jim Goodwin outlines what he 'loves' about Dundee United's…
Dundee United ace Louis Moult models the new kit alongside former player Ray Stewarts
'That. Is. Magnificent': Dundee United fans react as Tangerines go green for 'Heritage' away…