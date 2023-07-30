4 Dundee United talking points: Wandering Watt and building from the back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee United talking points: Wandering Watt and building from the back

The Tangerines warmed up for Arbroath in fine fashion with a 2-0 victory over Carlisle United

Kevin Holt and Scott McMann of Dundee United
McMann, right, was a star performer. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Three wins.

Three clean sheets.

A burgeoning sense of positivity ahead of their Championship opener at Arbroath.

Following a lamentable false start — defeats against The Spartans and Partick Thistle had some fans fearing the worst, given the travails of last term — Jim Goodwin’s side looks to be taking shape.

The Tangerines were dominant from start to finish at Brunton Park, with Louis Moult and Glenn Middleton rippling the net and a host of others performing superbly against the League One outfit.

Courier Sport was in Cumbria to analyse the action.

Building from the back

Dundee United last pieced together three consecutive clean sheets in February 9, 2022, with Tam Courts’ Tangerines ultimately registering four shut-outs on the bounce on their way to European qualification.

United have seen off Peterhead, Falkirk and Carlisle United without conceding and, while the latter was non-competitive, the boost to confidence and gradual momentum are very real.

Jack Walton pulled off another sensational save to thwart Callum Guy at Brunton Park, just as he did to deny Callumn Morrison in midweek.

Arabs were put through the wringer by their goalkeepers last season — but now look to have found a safe pair of hands.

Declan Gallagher strolled it alongside Kevin Holt, while Scott McMann is flying under Goodwin. And with Ross Docherty and Craig Sibbald providing a safety net in front of the back-line, United now look a solid proposition.

After shipping 79 goals last season — a rate of 1.8 per game — this stoic streak will be a welcome one for all Arabs.

Floating Tony Watt brought craft and graft

How Goodwin intends to accomodate Moult and Tony Watt — both vastly experienced front-men who will want to play every week — in the same team is an intriguing prospect.

Watt has not always been effective in wide areas since arriving in January 2022; Moult can only really operate as a traditional No.9; an old fashioned strike pairing would potentially leave United exposed in midfield.

The solution Goodwin found on Saturday was to deploy Watt as a ‘No.10’ in a 4-2-3-1 and the former Motherwell, Hearts and Celtic man was excellent, linking up particularly well with Mathew Cudjoe and supporting Moult.

Perhaps more impressively, he got through a power of work, dropping back into midfield to aid Sibbald and Docherty when the visitors surrendered possession.

He was incredibly unlucky not to ripple the net after producing a delightful pirouette and shot inside the box in the second period, only for Tomas Holy pull off an excellent save.

3 to 33 glee

New number.

New lease of life.

When Scott McMann changed his number from three to 33 this season, it raised the odd eyebrow on social media.

Was it indicative of a drop down the pecking order?

Was a new left-back imminent?

However, as most realised, McMann was simply reverting to the squad number that served him so well upon his arrival at Tannadice, helping the Tangerines secure fourth place in the Premiership.

Scott McMann in action for Dundee United
Scott McMann was excellent in Cumbria. Image: SNS

In keeping with the majority of his teammates, the former Hamilton Accies defender endured a miserable campaign last season and, believing every little helps, has leaned on a little superstition this summer.

And United’s No.33 has been superb in the early weeks of this season, emphasised by a superb assist for Louis Moult against Carlisle which capped an all-action display in Cumbria.

Are United ready for Arbroath?

Goodwin certainly thinks they are.

The Tannadice boss is content with his squad — no more will arrive unless there are departures — and has seen visible progress during three successive victories.

Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans at Falkirk
Jim Goodwin is content with the progress being made. Image: SNS

However, the real test comes at Gayfield.

The trip to Arbroath is the embodiment of the Championship challenge. A combative, physical test; tight pitch; changeable conditions; a wily opposition manager steeped in football at this level, Dick Campbell.

It could be a rude awakening.

Or United could immediately lay down a marker in the televised curtain-raiser — as a side that won’t be bullied and has exorcised the ghosts of last season.

Either way, the stage is set.

