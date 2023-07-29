Jim Goodwin in glowing Dundee United transfer verdict as Tangerines boss declares squad ready for Championship charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin in glowing Dundee United transfer verdict as Tangerines boss declares squad ready for Championship charge

Goodwin has overseen seven senior signings this summer

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans at Falkirk
Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans at Falkirk. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin insists he is content with Dundee United’s squad following the capture of Declan Gallagher.

The towering Scotland international became the Tangerines’ seventh summer signing as they rebuild for a tilt at the Championship title.

Ross Docherty, swiftly named new club captain, Kevin Holt, Liam Grimshaw, Ollie Denham, Jack Walton and Louis Moult have also signed up for the Tannadice challenge, while 11 players departed.

Goodwin does not foresee any more arrivals — unless United get bodies out of the exit door and the right targets become available before the end of August.

And he is delighted by how quickly his group has come together, given the scale of the upheaval.

Liam Grimshaw takes a Dundee United throw at Tannadice, Dundee.
Grimshaw, pictured, is one of seven new faces at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“I’m happy now; I’m satisfied with what we’ve got and I don’t think there will be any more movement unless one or two go the other way,” said Goodwin.

“If that happens, it might free up enough money to do something elsewhere.

“But right now, I’m pleased with what we’ve done. 

“We have known our targets for a while so did a lot of the work early to get them on board — and I’m happy to get them in so quickly.

“I’m always big on getting your players in early because it takes time to build relationships.

“I can see real progress over the time we’ve had together so far. It’s only been five or six weeks but already I can see plenty of potential for the months ahead.”

No-brainer

Gallagher has penned a two-year contract with United and will made his non-competitive debut at Carlisle this afternoon. 

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin, right, and Declan Gallagher, at Tannadice, Dundee
Reunited: Gallagher, right, has linked up again with Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Goodwin continued: “I wasn’t expecting to get a defender of his calibre at this time, so when he became available and it started to look like it would happen, it was a no-brainer.

“I worked with him at Aberdeen so know what he’s all about.

“He’s a good character and a good type.”

Balance

As well as lauding the quality of his new-look squad, Goodwin believes he also has the right character profile — with plenty of big personalities who will relish the battle in the second tier.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at St Andrews
Jim Goodwin takes his side to face Carlisle today. Image: SNS

He added: “We have tried to bring in good characters this summer and I think we have good leadership qualities right throughout the team, from the goalkeeper right to the top end of the pitch. 

“It’s not going to be easy this season. You need players like Dec (Gallagher), Kevin Holt, Ross Docherty, Liam Grimshaw — people who can be aggressive and influence the people around them.

“I think we have a good balance to the squad now. We have those experienced players to help the good, younger ones. 

“There is quality all over the pitch and the right characters, so there’s no reason why we can’t have a successful season.”

