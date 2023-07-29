Jim Goodwin in glowing Dundee United transfer verdict as Tangerines boss declares squad ready for Championship charge

Jim Goodwin insists he is content with Dundee United’s squad following the capture of Declan Gallagher.

The towering Scotland international became the Tangerines’ seventh summer signing as they rebuild for a tilt at the Championship title.

Ross Docherty, swiftly named new club captain, Kevin Holt, Liam Grimshaw, Ollie Denham, Jack Walton and Louis Moult have also signed up for the Tannadice challenge, while 11 players departed.

Goodwin does not foresee any more arrivals — unless United get bodies out of the exit door and the right targets become available before the end of August.

And he is delighted by how quickly his group has come together, given the scale of the upheaval.

“I’m happy now; I’m satisfied with what we’ve got and I don’t think there will be any more movement unless one or two go the other way,” said Goodwin.

“If that happens, it might free up enough money to do something elsewhere.

“But right now, I’m pleased with what we’ve done.

“We have known our targets for a while so did a lot of the work early to get them on board — and I’m happy to get them in so quickly.

“I’m always big on getting your players in early because it takes time to build relationships.

“I can see real progress over the time we’ve had together so far. It’s only been five or six weeks but already I can see plenty of potential for the months ahead.”

No-brainer

Gallagher has penned a two-year contract with United and will made his non-competitive debut at Carlisle this afternoon.

Goodwin continued: “I wasn’t expecting to get a defender of his calibre at this time, so when he became available and it started to look like it would happen, it was a no-brainer.

“I worked with him at Aberdeen so know what he’s all about.

“He’s a good character and a good type.”

Balance

As well as lauding the quality of his new-look squad, Goodwin believes he also has the right character profile — with plenty of big personalities who will relish the battle in the second tier.

He added: “We have tried to bring in good characters this summer and I think we have good leadership qualities right throughout the team, from the goalkeeper right to the top end of the pitch.

“It’s not going to be easy this season. You need players like Dec (Gallagher), Kevin Holt, Ross Docherty, Liam Grimshaw — people who can be aggressive and influence the people around them.

“I think we have a good balance to the squad now. We have those experienced players to help the good, younger ones.

“There is quality all over the pitch and the right characters, so there’s no reason why we can’t have a successful season.”