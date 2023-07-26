EXCLUSIVE: Inside track on Declan Gallagher as former Livingston teammate Craig Sibbald hails Dundee United reunion

Craig Sibbald reckons trying to keep pace with with Declan Gallagher’s gruelling gym regime helped him to make the grade in the Premiership.

And he is adamant Dundee United’s latest summer signing will have a similar impact on the emerging generation of talent at Tannadice — while bolstering their Championship charge.

Gallagher was already a mainstay in the Livingston side when Sibbald arrived in 2018, making up a towering trio in defence alongside Craig Halkett and Alan Lithgow.

“Even in the gym — just trying to keep up with his weights sessions brought me on! Craig Sibbald on Declan Gallagher

Although he had cultivated a fine reputation during his decade at Falkirk, the switch to West Lothian represented Sibbald’s maiden crack at the top-flight and, aged 23, he still had plenty to learn.

And Gallagher was among those to provide expert guidance.

The duo were officially reunited on Wednesday when the Scotland international penned a two-year contract, joining from St Mirren.

“I played with Declan at Livingston — and he’s a leader,” Sibbald told Courier Sport.

“He’s a big talker on the pitch, a good passer of the ball and is another brilliant signing for us to get on board. He can only help us, going into the season.

“Declan was in the Livi team when I first joined, and had my first opportunity to play in the Premiership. He helped me a lot, in terms of developing my style of play and learning areas to occupy.

“Even in the gym — just trying to keep up with his weights sessions brought me on!

Someone get the match winner a ☕️ What a header by Declan Gallagher #cinchPrem | @saintmirrenfc pic.twitter.com/hp9hwlzctF — SPFL (@spfl) February 20, 2023

“I think he’ll really help the younger players in our team, just like he did for me. That’s what you need; people being vocal and driving each other on towards the three points.”

Statement of intent

Gallagher is United’s seventh signing of the transfer window, with the Tangerines set to pay an undisclosed fee, conditional upon their promotion to the Premiership.

And United boss Jim Goodwin described the arrival of Gallagher — capped nine times for Scotland and a member of Steve Clarke’s Euro 2020 squad — as a “great coup” for the Championship favourites.

He was called up for the national team as recently as September 2022.

Sibbald added: “It goes to show, Dundee United are still a massive club, when it can draw players like that in the Championship. Hopefully, that will stand us in good stead and we can get off to a flyer in the league.”

Work in progress

Ross Docherty, Liam Grimshaw, Kevin Holt, Ollie Denham, Jack Walton and Louis Moult are the other new faces to sign up for the Tannadice rebuild — and there were definite signs of progress during a 1-0 win at Falkirk on Tuesday night.

The visitors were aggressive and proactive in the first half, pressing high and playing some fine attacking football. In the second half, as John McGlynn’s men took a more direct approach, United held firm in a manner rarely seen last season.

“There are so many new faces; it was always going to take time to get used to each other,” added Sibbald. “But we are seeing positive signs now. It’s all about building up to that first game against Arbroath.

“We showed both sides to our game on Tuesday and dug deep in the end. Another clean sheet is something we’re really happy with.”