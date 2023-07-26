Craig Wighton on ‘sloppy’ Dunfermline performance as he praises contribution of young Pars

After taking the lead through Josh Edwards in the first half, Dunfermline started to give the ball away unnecessarily.

It took them until 10 minutes from the end to add a second through Craig Wighton, despite controlling the second half.

Taylor Sutherland added a third late on to put a gloss on a “sloppy” performance.

That was the term used by Wighton after last season’s 20-goal hero got off the mark for this campaign in Tuesday night’s win.

🎥 Watch all the goals from yesterday's 3-0 win over Albion Rovers in the Viaplay Cup. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/A5sqXDgAPI — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) July 25, 2023

The Pars will face much tougher tests than the Lowland League’s Albion Rovers and their manager made clear his disappointment despite the comfortable scoreline.

Frustrating mistakes

“We probably made it a bit harder for ourselves than we should’ve, but it’s three goals and a clean sheet. We’re happy with that,” said Wighton.

“We knew it was going to be tough, but we were just sloppy.

“I think, because it came from our own mistakes, that’s what frustrated everyone.

“It was better second half – I don’t think they had any chances really. It was a bit more comfortable, but we should be doing that from the first minute.”

With injuries to key players in attacking areas, Andrew Tod has stepped up and stood out in the last two matches.

He set up the opener and was unfortunate not to score at 1-0 after a drop of the shoulder put him in on goal.

Tod and Sutherland step up for Dunfermline

Fellow 17-year-old Sutherland got his first senior goal versus Celtic B last season and has impressed in the reserves and in the limited first-team opportunities he’s had.

Wighton broke through at Dundee at a very young age and his manager spoke earlier in the year about learning lessons from too much exposure too soon.

The striker, still only 25 himself, is ready to impart any useful advice should they need it – especially with the added exposure Tod gets by virtue of his father, Andy, who is a Pars legend.

“To be honest they’re both quite level-headed,” added Wighton.

Keeping feet on the ground

“They won’t get ahead of themselves after a couple of games.

“But, if there ever is a time, I know what they’re going through – especially wee Toddy, with who his dad is.

“I think all the fans are really wanting him to do well, so he just needs to block that out because he’s his own person. I think he’s done that really well.

“He doesn’t let any of that get to him and he’s showing his quality on the pitch.

“Hopefully they can both keep doing that because it gives the whole place a lift.

“Even the fans, it’s what they want to see: homegrown talent coming through. So it’s good for them as well.”