Craig Wighton on ‘sloppy’ Dunfermline performance as he praises contribution of young Pars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Craig Wighton on ‘sloppy’ Dunfermline performance as he praises contribution of young Pars

The striker got off the mark against Albion Rovers and has been impressed with Andrew Tod and Taylor Sutherland recently.

By Craig Cairns
Craig Wighton praised Dunfermline youngsters Andrew Tod and Taylor Sutherland. Images: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Craig Wighton praised Dunfermline youngsters Andrew Tod and Taylor Sutherland. Images: Craig Brown/DAFC.

After taking the lead through Josh Edwards in the first half, Dunfermline started to give the ball away unnecessarily.

It took them until 10 minutes from the end to add a second through Craig Wighton, despite controlling the second half.

Taylor Sutherland added a third late on to put a gloss on a “sloppy” performance.

That was the term used by Wighton after last season’s 20-goal hero got off the mark for this campaign in Tuesday night’s win.

The Pars will face much tougher tests than the Lowland League’s Albion Rovers and their manager made clear his disappointment despite the comfortable scoreline.

Frustrating mistakes

“We probably made it a bit harder for ourselves than we should’ve, but it’s three goals and a clean sheet. We’re happy with that,” said Wighton.

“We knew it was going to be tough, but we were just sloppy.

“I think, because it came from our own mistakes, that’s what frustrated everyone.

Craig Wighton heads in for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“It was better second half – I don’t think they had any chances really. It was a bit more comfortable, but we should be doing that from the first minute.”

With injuries to key players in attacking areas, Andrew Tod has stepped up and stood out in the last two matches.

He set up the opener and was unfortunate not to score at 1-0 after a drop of the shoulder put him in on goal.

Tod and Sutherland step up for Dunfermline

Fellow 17-year-old Sutherland got his first senior goal versus Celtic B last season and has impressed in the reserves and in the limited first-team opportunities he’s had.

Taylor Sutherland made it 3-0 to Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.

Wighton broke through at Dundee at a very young age and his manager spoke earlier in the year about learning lessons from too much exposure too soon.

The striker, still only 25 himself, is ready to impart any useful advice should they need it – especially with the added exposure Tod gets by virtue of his father, Andy, who is a Pars legend.

“To be honest they’re both quite level-headed,” added Wighton.

Keeping feet on the ground

“They won’t get ahead of themselves after a couple of games.

“But, if there ever is a time, I know what they’re going through – especially wee Toddy, with who his dad is.

“I think all the fans are really wanting him to do well, so he just needs to block that out because he’s his own person. I think he’s done that really well.

Craig Wighton celebrates the opening goal with Andrew Tod and Josh Edwards. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“He doesn’t let any of that get to him and he’s showing his quality on the pitch.

“Hopefully they can both keep doing that because it gives the whole place a lift.

“Even the fans, it’s what they want to see: homegrown talent coming through. So it’s good for them as well.”

More from Football

Declan Gallagher, left, and ex-Livingston pal Craig Sibbald
EXCLUSIVE: Inside track on Declan Gallagher as former Livingston teammate Craig Sibbald hails Dundee…
Dunfermline manager James McPake praised youngsters Andrew Tod and Taylor Sutherland. Images: Craig Brown.
3 Dunfermline talking points: Young Pars step up as James McPake disappointed despite win
Zach Robinson. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Zach Robinson eager to make scoring return at Dens Park
Declan Gallagher is presented as a Dundee United player at Tannadice
Declan Gallagher joins Dundee United as beaming Jim Goodwin hails 'great coup'
Airdrieonians celebrate their winner. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's clash with Dumbarton will have 'extra edge' as Dark Blues welcome back key…
Jim Goodwin and Declan Gallagher at Aberdeen
Dundee United nearing Declan Gallagher deal as Jim Goodwin reveals 'admiration'
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
'Gutted' St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean wants 'at least three' more signings after Viaplay…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
Albion Rovers 0-3 Dunfermline: James McPake's relying on other results in Viaplay Cup
Kai Fotheringham celebrates a goal for Dundee United against Falkirk
4 Dundee United talking points: Kai Fotheringham roller-coaster as Tangerines see off Falkirk
Ayr's George Stanger celebrates the opening goal.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side crash out of Viaplay Cup after…