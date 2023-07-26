3 Dunfermline talking points: Young Pars step up as James McPake disappointed despite win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Dunfermline talking points: Young Pars step up as James McPake disappointed despite win

The East End Park manager slammed aspects his side's performance after their 3-0 victory over Albion Rovers.

Dunfermline manager James McPake praised youngsters Andrew Tod and Taylor Sutherland. Images: Craig Brown.
By Craig Cairns

Dunfermline did what they can in their final Viaplay Cup group-stage fixture.

Goals from Josh Edwards. Craig Wighton and teenage striker Taylor Sutherland gave the Pars a 3-0 win over Albion Rovers at Cliftonhill.

James McPake’s men are now waiting to see if other results go their way to see them through to the next round.

The Pars boss said his players weren’t good enough on Tuesday night, despite the win, and wants much better going into the start of the Championship campaign a week on Saturday.

Players needed

It’s glaringly obvious that new recruits are required ahead of the league season.

Dunfermline are short in attacking areas, especially after lengthy injuries to Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Matty Todd. Michael O’Halloran was again not risked but will return for the first Championship match versus Airdrie.

James McPake said following the defeat to Kilmarnock last weekend that a new signing was close but there has been nothing announced since.

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

The club now has 10 days between now and the start of the league season with no game to distract them.

Their transfer activity will almost certainly go on until the end of the window – and beyond when there is more movement on domestic loans.

Can youngsters fill the void?

The Pars boss made it clear he was unhappy with his side’s performance on Tuesday.

There was praise, though, for Andrew Tod and Sutherland.

Tod was one of the standouts versus Kilmarnock and the 17-year-old retained his place in the starting XI for Tuesday.

Andrew Tod was one of Dunfermline’s better players on Tuesday. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

He was again one of the Pars’ best players and was joined on the pitch in the second half by Sutherland, also 17, who netted the third with an excellent finish.

“Andrew has a real enthusiasm to play football, a real enthusiasm to learn,” said McPake.

“He has handled the step-up into first-team football.

“What he has done is put himself in a position where he has now given us food for thought to start.

Taylor Sutherland made it 3-0 to Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“He has done that twice and Taylor has been excellent in training.”

Things to work on

It is no surprise, then, that there are things to work on.

After the defeat to Kilmarnock, the Pars boss criticised his team for starting matches too slowly.

That wasn’t the issue on Tuesday. Rather, the Pars were sloppy after taking the lead and allowed Rovers several opportunities to get an equaliser.

James McPake was unhappy with aspects of the Dunfermline performance. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

McPake was also disappointed that Fisher didn’t make his stomach bug known at half-time and instead forced his manager into a quick change after the break.

“I expected us to perform at a consistency and at a level that you get when you wear the Dunfermline strip and for a while in that game we didn’t do that,” said McPake.

“There was a lack of leadership when Sam Fisher had to come off minutes after half-time, instead of putting his hand up at half-time.

“It is wee things like that which have annoyed me tonight.”

