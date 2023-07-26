Fife heritage railway event will offer close-up view of Levenmouth rail link progress

Visitors will get a close-up view of progress on the new Levenmouth rail link when Fife Heritage Railway opens its doors to the public this weekend.

Train rides along the group’s line run close to Network Rail’s ongoing work on the route, due to open to passengers next spring.

Engineers’ trains are already using sections of the new track between Leven and Cameron Bridge.

And the heritage railway open day gives the community a chance to see the developments for themselves.

However, organisers say the new £116 million rail link is just one reason to visit their Kirkland yard this Sunday.

Union of South Africa Mural

The day out includes guided tours of the Fife Heritage Railway collection.

It includes preserved railway items formerly used on the Lochty Railway.

The group also keeps historical information about all of Fife’s railways.

And a new mural of the A4 60009 Union of South Africa, painted by East Neuk artist Serazer Pekerman, will also be unveiled.

The steam locomotive, built in 1937, worked on rail tours across the UK until its retiral.

Often used to haul the royal train to Scotland, it is owned by farmer John Cameron who plans to display it at Balbuthie Farm near Kilconquhar.

Open day times and parking

Fife Heritage Railway was established 30 years ago and has a number of sidings, a half-mile running line.

Carriages, goods waggons and locomotives are restored in its shed.

The open day runs from 11am to 4pm and is free, other than fares for the train ride.

It also includes amusements, a cafe and shop and there is ample free parking on site.