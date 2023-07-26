Fife heritage railway event will offer close-up view of Levenmouth rail link progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife heritage railway event will offer close-up view of Levenmouth rail link progress

Heritage rides running alongside the £116m project offer a great chance to view the developments.

By Claire Warrender
Work is progressing on the new Levenmouth rail link.
Work is progressing on the new Levenmouth rail link. Image: Supplied by Network Rail.

Visitors will get a close-up view of progress on the new Levenmouth rail link when Fife Heritage Railway opens its doors to the public this weekend.

Train rides along the group’s line run close to Network Rail’s ongoing work on the route, due to open to passengers next spring.

Engineers’ trains are already using sections of the new track between Leven and Cameron Bridge.

And the heritage railway open day gives the community a chance to see the developments for themselves.

However, organisers say the new £116 million rail link is just one reason to visit their Kirkland yard this Sunday.

Union of South Africa Mural

The day out includes guided tours of the Fife Heritage Railway collection.

It includes preserved railway items formerly used on the Lochty Railway.

The group also keeps historical information about all of Fife’s railways.

The mural is based at the society's Kirkland Sidings in Leven. Image: Supplied by Fife Heritage Railway.
The mural is based at the society’s Kirkland Sidings in Leven. Image: Supplied by Fife Heritage Railway.

And a new mural of the A4 60009 Union of South Africa, painted by East Neuk artist Serazer Pekerman, will also be unveiled.

The steam locomotive, built in 1937, worked on rail tours across the UK until its retiral.

Often used to haul the royal train to Scotland, it is owned by farmer John Cameron who plans to display it at Balbuthie Farm near Kilconquhar.

Open day times and parking

Fife Heritage Railway was established 30 years ago and has a number of sidings, a half-mile running line.

Carriages, goods waggons and locomotives are restored in its shed.

The open day runs from 11am to 4pm and is free, other than fares for the train ride.

It also includes amusements, a cafe and shop and there is ample free parking on site.

More from Fife

Scoop ice cream in Anstruther staff
New Anstruther ice cream parlour inundated with customers after launch
Rescuers remain on the scene at Torry Bay near Low Valleyfield.
One of two whales stranded on Fife beach dies as rescue mission continues
Some of the heartbroken children and staff from Methilhill Community Children's Initiative. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fife nursery children devastated after vandals wreck garden
Herriott was found guilty of sexual assault at Society in Kirkcaldy. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman ‘violated’ by man who rubbed head in her breasts at Kirkcaldy nightclub 
Several shops in Leven town centres have had windows smashed.
Community safety officers to increase patrols in Leven as anti-social behaviour leaves workers in…
Cameron Craid has been traced safe and well. Image: Supplied.
Missing Levenmouth boy, 12, traced safe and well
Wayne Rawlings
Missing Dalgety Bay man, 49, believed to have travelled to Broxburn
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee
Ninewells and nine NHS Fife sites among buildings potentially at risk due to faulty…
Danielle Guhl has been missing for two weeks. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Inverness woman, 40, has links to Fife
A Labrador that was found in a Fife wood
'Traumatised' Labrador found dumped in Fife woods