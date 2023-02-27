Construction begins on new Leven railway station as £116m project continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Construction begins on new Leven railway station as £116m project continues

By Matteo Bell
February 27 2023, 4.51pm Updated: February 27 2023, 5.33pm
Work has begun on the new station. Image: Network Rail.
Work has begun on the new station. Image: Network Rail.

Construction has begun on a new railway station at Leven in Fife.

The station, located next to Leven Leisure Centre, is one of two being built as part of the £116 million Levenmouth Rail Link.

The Scottish Government-funded project will connect Levenmouth to the railway network for the first time in more than 50 years.

Once complete, the station will feature a 133-space car park with EV charging spots, disabled spaces and bike storage.

Levenmouth railway line to open in spring 2024

Construction on the other station, Cameron Bridge, began in January.

Both are expected to be complete for the opening of the new Levenmouth line in spring 2024.

During a visit to the construction site, Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: “I am delighted to be here to see work begin to construct the new Leven station.

“Leven and Cameron Bridge stations will be the gateway to the rail network for local people and it is great to see work getting moving on what will be the public gateways of the project.

“In the coming months, the community will see a lot of work happening and quickly as the project gathers momentum and starts to build towards the opening of the line in spring 2024.”

