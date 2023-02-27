Construction begins on new Leven railway station as £116m project continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Construction has begun on a new railway station at Leven in Fife.

The station, located next to Leven Leisure Centre, is one of two being built as part of the £116 million Levenmouth Rail Link.

The Scottish Government-funded project will connect Levenmouth to the railway network for the first time in more than 50 years.

Once complete, the station will feature a 133-space car park with EV charging spots, disabled spaces and bike storage.

Levenmouth railway line to open in spring 2024

Construction on the other station, Cameron Bridge, began in January.

Both are expected to be complete for the opening of the new Levenmouth line in spring 2024.

During a visit to the construction site, Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: “I am delighted to be here to see work begin to construct the new Leven station.

“Leven and Cameron Bridge stations will be the gateway to the rail network for local people and it is great to see work getting moving on what will be the public gateways of the project.

“In the coming months, the community will see a lot of work happening and quickly as the project gathers momentum and starts to build towards the opening of the line in spring 2024.”