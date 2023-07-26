Heartbroken Angus family hit by second tragedy as dad, 26, dies after motorbike crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Heartbroken Angus family hit by second tragedy as dad, 26, dies after motorbike crash

Darien Baird passed away on Wednesday, less than two years after sister Rashelle died from Covid.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Brechin motorcyclist Dairen Baird with partner Terri Beattie, left, and sister Allannah Logan
Dairen Baird with partner Terri Beattie, left, and sister Allannah Logan. Image: Allannah Logan

An Angus family have been hit with a second tragedy after a motorcyclist died following a crash.

Darien Baird, 26, from Brechin, died at Ninewells Hospital on Wednesday, nearly 48 hours after he was involved in a collision with an HGV near Forfar.

He leaves behind an eight-year-old son, Kalub, who he had with long-term partner Terri Beattie.

It comes less than two years after Darien’s sister, Rashelle, died aged 27 after a 10-day battle with Covid.

Death of Angus motorcyclist ‘so difficult to take in’

Dad Steve told The Courier: “We are all heartbroken, absolutely devastated.

“The only consolation is that we were all at his hospital bedside in the two days since the crash and we were able to say goodbye

“My son has been taken far too soon.

“It’s so difficult to take in, especially given the loss of Rashelle two years ago.”

Darien’s dad Steve Baird. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Darien’s sister Rashelle, who died after a battle with Covid in 2021. Image: Steve Baird

Steve is waiting to find out what caused Monday’s crash at Pitkennedy.

He believes Darien tried to avoid hitting the lorry but ended up colliding with the side of it.

Steve says his son suffered a number of devastating injuries.

He said: “Paramedics managed to stabilise him at the scene after he went into cardiac arrest and then worked on him all the way to hospital in the ambulance.

“Once in hospital he was put on life support and passed away just before 5am on Wednesday.”

‘Darien was an amazing dad’

Steve says the biggest tragedy is that Darien leaves Kalub and Terri behind.

He said: “Darien was an amazing dad.

“He loved being a dad and did loads with his son, who will now have to grow up without his dad.

“Darien would have done anything for anybody – he was a fantastic guy.

“He worked on a local farm and he loved his job.

Darien with Kalub and Terri. Image: Steve Baird
Darien and Terri had been together for nearly 14 years. Image: Steve Baird

“He loved the outdoors and he and I were always working on projects, such as mending fences and other outdoor chores together.”

Terri told The Courier she is “heartbroken”.

She added: “Darien was a brilliant father and an even better partner.

“We have been together for almost 14 years.”

Sister remembers ‘cheeky wee chappie’

Darien’s sister Allannah Logan says the family are still raw after the events of the last few days.

She said: “We’re still coming to terms with it.

“He was a cheeky wee chappie – a real character.

“We just need to hold on to the many happy memories we made over the years.”

