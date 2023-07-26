Heartbroken Angus family hit by second tragedy as dad, 26, dies after motorbike crash

An Angus family have been hit with a second tragedy after a motorcyclist died following a crash.

Darien Baird, 26, from Brechin, died at Ninewells Hospital on Wednesday, nearly 48 hours after he was involved in a collision with an HGV near Forfar.

He leaves behind an eight-year-old son, Kalub, who he had with long-term partner Terri Beattie.

It comes less than two years after Darien’s sister, Rashelle, died aged 27 after a 10-day battle with Covid.

Death of Angus motorcyclist ‘so difficult to take in’

Dad Steve told The Courier: “We are all heartbroken, absolutely devastated.

“The only consolation is that we were all at his hospital bedside in the two days since the crash and we were able to say goodbye

“My son has been taken far too soon.

“It’s so difficult to take in, especially given the loss of Rashelle two years ago.”

Steve is waiting to find out what caused Monday’s crash at Pitkennedy.

He believes Darien tried to avoid hitting the lorry but ended up colliding with the side of it.

Steve says his son suffered a number of devastating injuries.

He said: “Paramedics managed to stabilise him at the scene after he went into cardiac arrest and then worked on him all the way to hospital in the ambulance.

“Once in hospital he was put on life support and passed away just before 5am on Wednesday.”

‘Darien was an amazing dad’

Steve says the biggest tragedy is that Darien leaves Kalub and Terri behind.

He said: “Darien was an amazing dad.

“He loved being a dad and did loads with his son, who will now have to grow up without his dad.

“Darien would have done anything for anybody – he was a fantastic guy.

“He worked on a local farm and he loved his job.

“He loved the outdoors and he and I were always working on projects, such as mending fences and other outdoor chores together.”

Terri told The Courier she is “heartbroken”.

She added: “Darien was a brilliant father and an even better partner.

“We have been together for almost 14 years.”

Sister remembers ‘cheeky wee chappie’

Darien’s sister Allannah Logan says the family are still raw after the events of the last few days.

She said: “We’re still coming to terms with it.

“He was a cheeky wee chappie – a real character.

“We just need to hold on to the many happy memories we made over the years.”