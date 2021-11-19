Brechin mum, 27, dies from Covid as her heartbroken dad makes vaccination plea By Lindsey Hamilton and Alasdair Clark November 19 2021, 5.32pm Updated: November 19 2021, 11.58pm Much-loved Rashelle Baird, who hadn't been vaccinated, and right, a heart memento given to the family from staff at Ninewells Hospital. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Covid passports: New report raises concerns over impact on business and vaccine take-up Austria imposes national lockdown as Covid cases continue to soar The Cairngorms Plateau disaster claimed the lives of six youngsters and shocked Scotland Third doses of coronavirus vaccine added to NHS app in boost to holidaymakers