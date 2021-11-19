‘Eyesore’ Christmas trees in Fife to be replaced with 20ft alternative

An error occurred. Please try again.

Christmas trees planted in Kelty and Lumphinnans in Fife that were blasted by locals for being too small are to be replaced with 20ft alternatives.

Local residents had complained after spotting the Christmas tree planted outside Kelty Community Centre.

One local councillor said he had been inundated with complaints about the tree, with a resident saying they had seen “bigger things growing on cheese”.

But Fife Council said the trees had been planted on a permanent basis and would eventually grow in future years.

“I told them we weren’t happy, and we aren’t accepting it. The standard is not acceptable and it’s not suitable for the village,” Councillor Alex Campbell said on Thursday.

In a display of festive goodwill, the council has now agreed to site two 20ft trees next to the smaller ones for this Christmas only.

Councillor Darren Watt, who represents the area alongside Mr Campbell, said he recognised some residents had been left disappointed as he thanked Fife Council for the alternatives.

“Over the last few days Fife Council have provided local communities with their Christmas trees, however, some residents have been left disappointed,” he said.

Replacement Christmas tree to be planted in Fife

The councillor explained that it had been agreed that trees would be planted in Lumphinnans and Kelty as a more environmentally friendly option.

While the tree at Hill of Beath had been planted some years ago and had been given a chance to grow, he admitted the trees planted this week were “underwhelming”.

“Hill of Beath had their tree planted a couple of years ago, Cowdenbeath’s arrangements remain the same for now and Crossgates organise their own tree.

Although the trees in Kelty and Lumphinnans will grow and thrive over time, they are rather underwhelming Councillor Darren Watt

“Although the trees in Kelty and Lumphinnans will grow and thrive over time, they are rather underwhelming and it’s little wonder local people are not impressed.

“They have listened to the concerns and comments, and have agreed for temporary trees, approximately 20ft tall, to be situated in Kelty and Lumphinnans next to the permanent trees for this year only.

“It is hoped they will be in place some time next week and in time for local festive events,” Mr Watt added.