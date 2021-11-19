Fears for 800-year-old Brechin Cathedral which Robert The Bruce helped pay for

An error occurred. Please try again.

The future of one Scotland’s oldest places of worship is in doubt as the congregation of Brechin Cathedral prepare to meet for the final time.

The final church service is set to take place later this month bringing the curtain down on 800 years of prayer and religious gatherings at site.

It now leaves uncertainty over what will happen to a building which has survived wars and attacks and boasts religious links going back to the Dark Ages.

Financial insecurity

Crippling debts, dwindling congregations and the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic have all played a part in the sad demise.

Angus Presbytery met in February 2020 to with a decision to prepare for a “Basis of Dissolution”.

However, an urgent meeting between Church of Scotland, which owns and maintains the site, and members from the Society of Friends of Brechin Cathedral took place in Edinburgh earlier this week in bid to secure the building’s long-term future.

It’s understood that a tentative proposal to keep the church open as a tourist attraction, as well as for a venue for weddings and other occasional events was put forward.

It’s hoped a heritage centre could also be formed.

Urgent meeting

Session clerk and church elder, Douglas Taylor, admits the situation is a hugely poignant one for Brechin and all those connected with the church.

He said: “The situation has been growing increasingly difficult for some years now with outstanding debts but there are many reasons for the demise.

“We have less people attending the church and while Covid can’t be solely blamed, the pandemic over the last two years has had a huge impact on everything.”

Session clerk at the church for the past 12 years and an elder with 43 years of ties to Brechin Cathedral, Douglas admits it was as difficult a time as he’s ever known.

However, he remains hopeful.

Tourism potential

“The church is an A-listed building so it can’t be disposed of or destroyed and the Church of Scotland will be required to maintain its upkeep,” said Douglas.

“An agreement is being sought with the friends group and the Church of Scotland’s general trustees with a hope of some sort of management partnership.

“There is also the potential for tourism as we continue to receive a huge interest in the church and its history.

“We also have weddings planned for 2022 and that is an area for possible expansion.

“And then there’s talk of a possible heritage centre so there is still some hope for us yet.”

Rich history

The latest adversity is not the first the church has faced in its long history, having survived attacks from King Edward I who stripped the roof of its lead in 1303.

It also withstood invasion by Montrose’s royalist forces where half of the town was set on fire as well as Oliver Cromwell’s onslaught in 1650.

The church also boasts one of only two round towers to exist in Scotland which King Robert The Bruce helped pay for with a donation of 100 merks (around £65) in 1310.

Commenting on the situation, a Church of Scotland spokesperson said: “The closure of Brechin Cathedral has been part of the presbytery plan for some time.

“After much discussion, this decision was agreed by the congregation, the kirk session and the presbytery.

“A final service in the cathedral has been arranged so that the congregation can join together in worship for one last time and to say their farewells.

“The general trustees are meeting with the Friends of Brechin Cathedral to explore possible future plans for the cathedral building.”

The last act of worship at Brechin Cathedral will take place at on Sunday, November 28 at 3pm.