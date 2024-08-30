Join centenary celebration of the Angus hall looking after locals into another 100 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Join centenary celebration of the Angus hall looking after locals into another 100 years

Eassie and Nevay Hall has kept pace to retain its vital role in the heart of the community and became the first community resilience centre in Angus in 2017.

By Graham Brown
Eassie and Nevay Hall launches its centenary celebrations on Saturday. Image: ENKCA/DC Thomson Date; 29/08/2024
Eassie and Nevay Hall launches its centenary celebrations on Saturday. Image: ENKCA/DC Thomson Date; 29/08/2024

When Peter Cargill of Ingliston Farm gifted a piece of land to Eassie WRI he’ll have hoped it would serve the ‘rural’ ladies well.

Little could the generous farmer have realised that, a century on, the site would remain home to a hall set fair to serve many more future generations.

And on Saturday the doors are being thrown open to celebrate that original gift – as well as the community spirit which has ensured its continuing success.

It’s a chance for friends in the community between Glamis and Newtyle to get together.

The old Eassie Hall before it was demolished.
Residents outside the old Eassie Hall before it was demolished. Image: DC Thomson

But Eassie, Nevay and Kirkinch Community Association (ENKCA) is also extending a welcome to anyone who wants to learn about the journey from WRI hall to pioneering resilience centre.

The centenary BBQ will run from 2pm to 5pm and feature entertainment, games and family fund.

Story of Eassie Hall on display

And there will be a display of memorabilia charting the hall’s story.

By the turn of the millennium the original hall was very much showing its age.

But Eassie WRI realised it wouldn’t unlock the required funding so ENKCA was formed.

And a whopping £300k EU grant was the key to creating a new £540,000 facility. It opened in March 2011.

New Eassie Hall official opening in 2011.
Lord Eassie, John Swinney MSP and then ENKCA chairman Phillip Jenkins at the official opening of the new hall in 2011. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

But ENKCA doesn’t like to stand still.

So alongside the myriad groups, events and celebrations, volunteers set up the first resilience centre in Angus.

It opened in 2017 to offer locals a refuge if they are forced out of their homes during severe weather or other disasters.

And it also serves as a hub for blue light services co-ordinating local operations.

Eassie Hall resilience centre.
A first aid room in Eassie and Nevay Hall. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And the resilience hub stood up to the test of Storm Arwen in 2021.

Eassie’s lead has seen other Angus villages forge plans for similar centres.

ENKCA chairperson Nichola Cochrane says she hopes people will pop in to enjoy the fun on Saturday.

“Over the 100 years there have been many amazing local people who have put time and effort into our hall and community,” she added.

“A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes for this.

“We are planning to run at least one event a month to celebrate Eassie and Nevay hall turning 100, starting with our BBQ and ending with a music festival in August 2025.”

Conversation