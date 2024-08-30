Join centenary celebration of the Angus hall looking after locals into another 100 years

When Peter Cargill of Ingliston Farm gifted a piece of land to Eassie WRI he’ll have hoped it would serve the ‘rural’ ladies well.

Little could the generous farmer have realised that, a century on, the site would remain home to a hall set fair to serve many more future generations.

And on Saturday the doors are being thrown open to celebrate that original gift – as well as the community spirit which has ensured its continuing success.

It’s a chance for friends in the community between Glamis and Newtyle to get together.

But Eassie, Nevay and Kirkinch Community Association (ENKCA) is also extending a welcome to anyone who wants to learn about the journey from WRI hall to pioneering resilience centre.

The centenary BBQ will run from 2pm to 5pm and feature entertainment, games and family fund.

Story of Eassie Hall on display

And there will be a display of memorabilia charting the hall’s story.

By the turn of the millennium the original hall was very much showing its age.

But Eassie WRI realised it wouldn’t unlock the required funding so ENKCA was formed.

And a whopping £300k EU grant was the key to creating a new £540,000 facility. It opened in March 2011.

But ENKCA doesn’t like to stand still.

So alongside the myriad groups, events and celebrations, volunteers set up the first resilience centre in Angus.

It opened in 2017 to offer locals a refuge if they are forced out of their homes during severe weather or other disasters.

And it also serves as a hub for blue light services co-ordinating local operations.

And the resilience hub stood up to the test of Storm Arwen in 2021.

Eassie’s lead has seen other Angus villages forge plans for similar centres.

ENKCA chairperson Nichola Cochrane says she hopes people will pop in to enjoy the fun on Saturday.

“Over the 100 years there have been many amazing local people who have put time and effort into our hall and community,” she added.

“A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes for this.

“We are planning to run at least one event a month to celebrate Eassie and Nevay hall turning 100, starting with our BBQ and ending with a music festival in August 2025.”