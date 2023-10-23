Edzell and Letham resilience centres planned after Storm Babet misery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns Edzell and Letham resilience centres planned after Storm Babet misery

Edzell and Letham resilience centres planned after Storm Babet misery

The two Angus villages are regular flood hotspots during periods of heavy rain.

By Graham Brown
The Den in Letham regularly floods. Image: DC Thomson
The Den in Letham regularly floods. Image: DC Thomson

Edzell and Letham say plans to develop local resilience centres are more important than ever in the wake of Storm Babet.

Outside Brechin, the two villages were among the hardest hit areas of Angus.

Last week’s disaster came as both communities were already focused on strengthening their resilience against severe weather.

Largest Angus village

Letham is the largest village in Angus with a population of around 2,000.

A meeting to take forward the resilience plan is being held this weekend.

It was scheduled before Babet struck – flooding The Den for the latest time.

Community of Letham Emergency Action Resilience (CLEAR) is behind the idea.

“We are aiming to establish a register of individuals and organisations that, in an emergency could contribute skills, resources, equipment and personnel to assist the community,” said a spokesperson.

The Den in Letham
The Vinney Burn in Letham after Storm Babet’s surge subsided. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Sepa and Angus Council are lined up to take part in the weekend open day.

It takes place in the village hall on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

Inglis Hall resilience hub

Meanwhile, in Edzell, the A-listed Inglis Hall could become a resilience centre.

Edzell was cut off after the hammering it took from Storm Arwen in 2021.

But the village’s flood defence system stood up to the brunt of Storm Babet.

It was due in no small part to the effective work of the Edzell Flood Group.

The group has been in existence for more than a decade.

Inveresk Community Council chairman Gus Leighton said hard work by villagers saved homes.

Locals cleared drains in the early hours of Friday as the storm peaked.

They had already put barriers out to prevent the risk of flooding from the Wishop Burn.

Mr Leighton said: “By coincidence, I have a meeting on November 2 with (Angus Council depute chief executive) Mark Armstrong, the three ward councillors and others to discuss an improved flood prevention scheme.

“If approved, this will involve some groundworks on Edzell Muir so that more water is held there in the event of a flood.

Mr Leighton said contractor Balfour Beatty had already indicated it is willing to do groundworks for free.

He added: “SSEN just awarded Inveresk Community Council over £6,200 to equip four resilience hubs at Edzell, Lethnot, Inchbare and Little Brechin.

“In Edzell the plan is to use the Inglis Hall.

“These hubs will be designed to shelter people if there is an outage of power of 12 hours or more,” said Mr Leighton.

The 125-year-old hall is one of four facilities in Angus the council hope will become community run.

Angus Alive handed back Inglis Hall, Brechin and Kirriemuir museums and Arbroath community centre to the council in a cost-saivng move.

More from Angus & The Mearns

June Ross and Ashley Ross
Brechin flood victims say lack of rubbish skips has hampered clear-up efforts
First minister Humza Yousaf will visit Brechin after Storm Babet
Humza Yousaf to visit Brechin after Storm Babet
Engineers assessing the safety of bridges on the A90 after Storm Babet. Image: Amey
A90 remains shut between Brechin and Forfar as Traffic Scotland explains lack of official…
Angus schools set to open after Storm Babet
Angus schools set to open on Monday after Storm Babet
Wendy Taylor died at Water of Lee in Angus during Storm Babet. Image: Police Scotland/Alan Rowan
Woman who died in Angus river during Storm Babet named as Perthshire crisps entrepreneur,…
The clean-up begins in Angus after Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin power cuts: Where to get free food and hot drinks
storm babet Brechin caravan park
'I was on the phone to my daughter thinking I was going to die':…
In picture: Scott McNeil of the Bridgend Bar in Brechin during the clean-up. Image: Chris Ferguson/DC Thomson
Brechin pub owner loses £80k of renovations in Storm Babet but vows to reopen…
Flooding in Brechin
Storm Babet: Some Brechin residents may never return to homes as parts of street…
Wards Road in Brechin. Image: Google Street View
Two men taken to hospital after 'stabbings' in Brechin

Conversation