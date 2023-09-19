Edzell rallying call to save A-listed 125-year-old Inglis Hall for community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Edzell rallying call to save A-listed 125-year-old Inglis Hall for community

Inglis Hall was gifted to the village and is home to a rare Victorian library but there are fears it could close under council cuts.

By Graham Brown
Edzell Toddler Group officials Claire Thomson (left) with son Lewis, 3, and Laura Robertson with daughter Ferne,3, outside Inglis Memorial Hall. Image: Paul Reid
Edzell is mounting an eleventh-hour bid to keep historic Inglis Hall open for community use.

The stunning hall is on the brink of a 125th anniversary celebration.

But it comes at a time when the threat of closure hangs over the A-listed building which was gifted to the village.

It also houses a rare Victorian library with one of the country’s last working examples of an early lending system.

Inglis Memorial Hall in Edzell.
The stunning building was gifted to Edzell. Image: Paul Reid

Inglis Hall is one of four buildings being handed back to Angus Council by its arms-length Angus Alive leisure trust.

Kirriemuir Gateway to the Glens museum, Brechin Town House museum and Arbroath Community Centre are also due to fall back under council control from the end of October.

The move is aimed at keeping the leisure trust afloat after the pandemic ravaged the balance books.

But council chiefs say they will have to rely on community groups keeping the facilities open.

Community event this month

Edzell Village Improvement Society (EVIS) has organised an open event on Saturday September 30 to try and build interest in the effort to keep Inglis Hall running.

And the local Toddlers’ group say it would be a disaster if it was to shut.

Both have been critical of the lack of communication from the council over the plans.

EVIS chairwoman Alison Farrell said: “We’ve a really good committee, but many are involved in lots of things in the village and this would be a big undertaking.

Inglis Hall Edzell
The main hall. Image: Paul Reid

“It’s a beautiful building and it would be so sad if it was to shut.

“They are treating this like any other building, but Inglis Hall was gifted to the village for the people of the village.

“What we’re trying to do is get a sub-group set up under EVIS to take on the running of the hall.

“We really need this hall.

“When Arwen and the other storms struck, Edzell was virtually cut off for days.

“It could be a place where people would know they could come for warm water, food and so on.

Inglis Memorial Hall library in Edzell
A 5,000-book library was part of the gift to the village. Image: Paul Reid

“There is so much more it could be used for, but because of the way they charge for it groups have just stopped using it.

“There is also a wedding taking place in it this month but I don’t think many people know it can be hired for that sort of thing.”

Lack of options

Toddlers group chairwoman Claire Thomson said: “There’s nowhere else we could get to store all the equipment we have and meet weekly.

“Toddlers is a place where new mums and dads in the village can meet each other and it’s made such a difference to people.

“But it’s difficult to book the hall, and it’s expensive to book.”

Edzell toddlers group
Toddlers group youngsters with chairwoman Claire Thomson (left) and treasurer Laura Robertson. Image: Paul Reid

In August, councillors agreed bookings for all four facilities will be taken until a final solution is found.

Feasibility studies for the venues are to be drawn up.

Since Inglis Hall and Brechin Town House each belong to their communities, any plan to ultimately offload them would have to be approved in court.

Fascinating history

Lieutenant Colonel Robert William Inglis gifted the hall and its library to Edzell.

He was chairman of the London Stock Exchange and commissioned it aas a memorial to his parents.

The clock tower bears the date 1897, but the building’s grand opening was staged on July 22 1898.

Inglis Hall Edzell
Ornate carving on the Gothic-style building. Image: Paul Reid

Internally, the principal rooms were a library, reading room, the parish council offices, a small assembly hall and a large assembly hall.

Inglis also donated a collection of 5,000 specially bound books to fill the library.

It remains intact, and with a rare surviving Cotgreave Indicator.

Inglis Memorial Hall Edzell
The ornate main entrance to Inglis Hall. Image: Paul Reid

The system was once a dominant feature of lending libraries.

The indicator is a board with metal strips, painted blue on one side and red on the other, to represent each book and whether it was on loan.

If it was blue it was available, if it was red it was out on loan.

Edzell loan records for the first half of the 20th century have also survived.

