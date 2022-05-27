Friends form up again to build positive future for Brechin Town House Museum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin Town House Museum has the support of a full-strength group of Friends to take it forward into the future.

And they have embarked on a new mission to make sure the historic building stays an important part of the community for years to come.

It’s a positive step forward for the High Street facility, which some feared might not survive Covid.

With the doors to Angus cultural attractions shut during the pandemic, uncertainty around the future of the county’s two smaller museums in Brechin and Kirriemuir emerged.

But they re-opened in April after an absence of two years.

And a rallying call for new volunteers to join the Friends of Brechin Town House has paid off.

Full committee

At an EGM this week, new office-bearers and a 12-strong committee was put in place.

Chairman Norman Mackenzie says he hopes it’s the beginning of a successful new chapter for the Town House.

“It was more than just an EGM, the Duke of Fife gave a very interesting talk on the Earls of Southesk and Kinnaird Castle,” said Norman.

“So it was a good evening for the community and we were delighted with the turnout.

“Getting 12 people elected to the committee I think shows the strength of feeling that there is for the Town House.”

Cultural centre

“The Town House is a real asset to Brechin, not just as a museum but a cultural centre and events space,” he said.

“We would like to see the building used as much as possible.

“So we now look forward to working with Angus Alive to look at ways of maximising its use and popularity for both locals and visitors.”

Norman is also president of Brechin Photographic Society, which staged a successful exhibition to coincide with the re-opening.

“It is finishing this week but has been very popular, and we’re about to see the opening of an exhibition for the 800th anniversary of Brechin Cathedral,” he added.

“It shows how Angus Alive can support local societies like ours to support these community assets.”

The Town House museum is open Wednesday to Saturday, from 11am to 4pm.

Its features collections gathered by the former Town Council, including items from the town’s once thriving textile and engineering industries.

Pieces of civic and military history are also on display, as well as artworks by honorary Freeman David Waterston who was born in Brechin in 1870.