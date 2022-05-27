Friends form up again to build positive future for Brechin Town House Museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Friends form up again to build positive future for Brechin Town House Museum

By Graham Brown
May 27 2022, 4.45pm
New and retiring Friends committee members with guest speaker the Duke of Fife (centre back). Pic: Paul Reid.
New and retiring Friends committee members with guest speaker the Duke of Fife (centre back). Pic: Paul Reid.

Brechin Town House Museum has the support of a full-strength group of Friends to take it forward into the future.

And they have embarked on a new mission to make sure the historic building stays an important part of the community for years to come.

It’s a positive step forward for the High Street facility, which some feared might not survive Covid.

With the doors to Angus cultural attractions shut during the pandemic, uncertainty around the future of the county’s two smaller museums in Brechin and Kirriemuir emerged.

Brechin museum
Brechin Town House Museum.

But they re-opened in April after an absence of two years.

And a rallying call for new volunteers to join the Friends of Brechin Town House has paid off.

Full committee

At an EGM this week, new office-bearers and a 12-strong committee was put in place.

Chairman Norman Mackenzie says he hopes it’s the beginning of a successful new chapter for the Town House.

“It was more than just an EGM, the Duke of Fife gave a very interesting talk on the Earls of Southesk and Kinnaird Castle,” said Norman.

“So it was a good evening for the community and we were delighted with the turnout.

“Getting 12 people elected to the committee I think shows the strength of feeling that there is for the Town House.”

Cultural centre

“The Town House is a real asset to Brechin, not just as a museum but a cultural centre and events space,” he said.

“We would like to see the building used as much as possible.

“So we now look forward to working with Angus Alive to look at ways of maximising its use and popularity for both locals and visitors.”

Norman is also president of Brechin Photographic Society, which staged a successful exhibition to coincide with the re-opening.

“It is finishing this week but has been very popular, and we’re about to see the opening of an exhibition for the 800th anniversary of Brechin Cathedral,” he added.

Balgavies Loch
An image of Balgavies Loch in the BPS exhibition at Brechin Town House.

“It shows how Angus Alive can support local societies like ours to support these community assets.”

The Town House museum is open Wednesday to Saturday, from 11am to 4pm.

Its features collections gathered by the former Town Council, including items from the town’s once thriving textile and engineering industries.

Pieces of civic and military history are also on display, as well as artworks by honorary Freeman David Waterston who was born in Brechin in 1870.

