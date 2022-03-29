Brechin and Kirriemuir museums back this week after two-year Covid closedown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin and Kirriemuir museums back this week after two-year Covid closedown

By Graham Brown
March 29 2022, 6.06am Updated: March 29 2022, 6.46am
Brechin Photographic Society is staging an exhibition for the re-opening of the town museum.
The two smallest museums in Angus are looking for a big return to form when they reopen this week after a two-year absence.

Brechin Town House and Kirriemuir Gateway to the Glens will welcome visitors again from Friday.

They are to operate four days a week until the end of October.

The museums have not been open since the start of the pandemic.

Kirriemuir museum
Gateway to the Glens in Kirriemuir will also reopen on Friday. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

And there were fears they might become victims of the coronavirus crisis.

Operators Angus Alive managed to re-open other facilities across the district as restrictions eased.

But Kirrie and Brechin were kept closed due to the nature of the buildings.

Councillors and community figures have pressed for long-term assurances over their future.

Brechin Photographic Society
Balgavies Loch by Ian Bain is one of the images in a new exhibition by Brechin Photographic Society at the town museum.

In Brechin, the Friends of the Town House Museum are already in discussion with Angus Alive around making better use of the premises.

A local steering group is driving forward a new initiative to promote tourism.

It staged a public consultation event in the City Hall at the weekend.

Community leaders say they would like to see the museum feature prominently in future plans.

Photographic treat

The Brechin reopening will offer visitors a special showcase of the work of members in one of Scotland’s oldest camera clubs.

Brechin Photographic Society was founded in 1888 and continues to thrive.

Brechin Photographic Society
Beryl Woodger’s ‘Erythronium’ was BPS digital image of the year.

It has continued to meet online due to the Town House being out of action.

Stewart Dodds from Dundee judged the club’s Image of the Year event and many of those entries will feature an exhibition being staged for the museum re-opening.

And the display includes Jock Elliot’s ‘Siskin Acrobatics”, which recently won a top national award.

It was selected as the best overall image and Gold Medal winner in the Scottish Photographic Federation’s Interim Digital Championship for 2021.

Siskins
Siskin Acrobatics by Jock Elliot.

