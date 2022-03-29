Brechin and Kirriemuir museums back this week after two-year Covid closedown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The two smallest museums in Angus are looking for a big return to form when they reopen this week after a two-year absence.

Brechin Town House and Kirriemuir Gateway to the Glens will welcome visitors again from Friday.

They are to operate four days a week until the end of October.

The museums have not been open since the start of the pandemic.

And there were fears they might become victims of the coronavirus crisis.

Operators Angus Alive managed to re-open other facilities across the district as restrictions eased.

But Kirrie and Brechin were kept closed due to the nature of the buildings.

Councillors and community figures have pressed for long-term assurances over their future.

In Brechin, the Friends of the Town House Museum are already in discussion with Angus Alive around making better use of the premises.

A local steering group is driving forward a new initiative to promote tourism.

It staged a public consultation event in the City Hall at the weekend.

Community leaders say they would like to see the museum feature prominently in future plans.

Photographic treat

The Brechin reopening will offer visitors a special showcase of the work of members in one of Scotland’s oldest camera clubs.

Brechin Photographic Society was founded in 1888 and continues to thrive.

It has continued to meet online due to the Town House being out of action.

Stewart Dodds from Dundee judged the club’s Image of the Year event and many of those entries will feature an exhibition being staged for the museum re-opening.

And the display includes Jock Elliot’s ‘Siskin Acrobatics”, which recently won a top national award.

It was selected as the best overall image and Gold Medal winner in the Scottish Photographic Federation’s Interim Digital Championship for 2021.