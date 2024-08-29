Forfar tennis courts and crazy golf to go in £50k country park clear-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar tennis courts and crazy golf to go in £50k country park clear-up

Common good funds in Forfar, Brechin, Arbroath and Montrose are being used for a variety of repair projects to old buildings.

By Graham Brown
The old Forfar tennis courts have suffered regular vandalism. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The old Forfar tennis courts have suffered regular vandalism. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Forfar’s old tennis courts and the town’s abandoned crazy golf are to go in a £50,000 country park clear-up.

The once-popular facilities have been unused for years.

And they are the last unsightly reminders of the site which also housed the former Lochside leisure centre.

Previous plans to bring both back into use never materialised.

Forfar crazy golf course
Forfar crazy golf and the adjacent pitch’n’putt course were popular attractions at the country park. Image: DC Thomson

Those included a failed attempt by a local gymnastics club to use the tennis courts as the site for a new training base.

Next week councillors will be asked to sign off nearly £50,000 of Forfar common good cash to remove them.

The cleared land will then be grassed over.

Officials say the move will also halt ongoing vandalism issues.

Common good funds spending

The Forfar project is one of several common good fund bids going before policy committee members.

Those include £33,000 of repairs to the spire of the town’s East and Old Church.

And in Montrose, £10,000 go towards replacing rock armour on a section of beach near the golf course.

It was displaced by last winter’s storms.

Rock armour at Montrose beach.
Montrose beach took a battering during last winter’s storms. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But council officials say it’s a separate project to the longer term plans to address coastal erosion.

Montrose steeple clock will also get £4,500 of work to restore its bells and chimes to full working order.

And Arbroath’s Old Kirk is also in line for a £27,500 revamp. It will include repair and repainting of the faces on the steeple clock.

If approved, the spending will leave the projected 2025 common good funds sitting at:

Arbroath £460,938

Brechin £416,838

Forfar £739,147

Montrose £400,649

