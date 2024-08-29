Forfar tennis courts and crazy golf to go in £50k country park clear-up

Forfar’s old tennis courts and the town’s abandoned crazy golf are to go in a £50,000 country park clear-up.

The once-popular facilities have been unused for years.

And they are the last unsightly reminders of the site which also housed the former Lochside leisure centre.

Previous plans to bring both back into use never materialised.

Those included a failed attempt by a local gymnastics club to use the tennis courts as the site for a new training base.

Next week councillors will be asked to sign off nearly £50,000 of Forfar common good cash to remove them.

The cleared land will then be grassed over.

Officials say the move will also halt ongoing vandalism issues.

Common good funds spending

The Forfar project is one of several common good fund bids going before policy committee members.

Those include £33,000 of repairs to the spire of the town’s East and Old Church.

And in Montrose, £10,000 go towards replacing rock armour on a section of beach near the golf course.

It was displaced by last winter’s storms.

But council officials say it’s a separate project to the longer term plans to address coastal erosion.

Montrose steeple clock will also get £4,500 of work to restore its bells and chimes to full working order.

And Arbroath’s Old Kirk is also in line for a £27,500 revamp. It will include repair and repainting of the faces on the steeple clock.

If approved, the spending will leave the projected 2025 common good funds sitting at:

Arbroath £460,938

Brechin £416,838

Forfar £739,147

Montrose £400,649