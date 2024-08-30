Monifieth care home Tigh-Na-Muirn sold to new owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Monifieth care home Tigh-Na-Muirn sold to new owners

The home has been owned by Peter and Carol Philip since it opened in 1991.

By Rob McLaren
Monifieth care home Tigh-Na-Muirn. Image: Christie & Co.
Monifieth care home Tigh-Na-Muirn. Image: Christie & Co.

The owners of Monifieth care home Tigh-Na-Muirn have sold the business.

Peter and Carol Philip opened the home in 1991 but instructed a confidential sale as they look to retire.

The home, in Victoria Street, is registered for 59 residents.

It occupies a converted mansion house and garden wing set in two acres of secluded gardens. It has an on-site hair and beauty salon, bar and cinema room.

Message from former owners

Selling agents Christie & Co said it had been sold to a national operator.

Records at Companies House identifies Tigh-Na-Muirn Limited’s new directors as Sachin and Samit Unadkat.

They already operate several care homes across Britain and have incorporated a new company, Tnm Care Limited, which now owns the majority of Tigh-Na-Muirn Limited’s shares.

A statement from Mr and Mrs Philip said: “It is a wrench to pass on the home as we have owned and run it for 33 years.

“However, we are passing it on to the new owners with a marvellous management team and staff and wish them every success.”

Monifieth care home with ‘no expense spared’

The property was sold for an undisclosed price.

Martin Daw, senior director at Christie & Co, said: “I first visited Tigh-Na-Muirn in 2007 and was immediately impressed by the quality of the environment and care provided.

“The home has stood out from the hundreds of homes I have seen over my career.

Tigh Na Muirn care home in Monifieth, photographed in 2013. Image: Dougie Nicholson/DC Thomson

“No expense was spared in providing a luxury hotel-style care home, with the owners always looking ahead to source the best technology and care approaches to enhance the lives of the residents.

“I can honestly say I am proud and delighted to have helped Mr and Mrs Philip retire. I look forward to seeing how the home continues to develop under the new ownership.”

The most recent Care Inspectorate report in May 2023 rated Ting-Na-Muirn as “very good” across five categories.

More from Business

Silberline Limited's factory at Banbeath Road, Leven, Fife. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Decision on future of Fife factory with 100 staff to be taken within weeks
Forbes of Kingennie staff at the ceremony.
Carnoustie pub and resort near Dundee win big at 'hospitality Oscars'
2
Frasers is moving into the former Debehams unit at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.
Overgate confirms three new stores - but Frasers opening delayed
3
Change at the top of Dundee tech firm Waracle - new CEO David Tuck with former chief executive Chris Martin. Image: Waracle
Dundee tech boss steps down after growing firm from 10 to 200 staff
Students and staff are ditching cars for the bus thanks to a discount scheme.
Stagecoach look to hire 38 drivers in Fife to plug service gaps created by…
Jamie and Kelly Scott at Sandbanks Brasserie.
EXCLUSIVE: War of words as Broughty Ferry firm owned by MasterChef Jamie Scott liquidated…
11
John Clark Motor Group BMW dealership in Dundee. Image: John Clark Motor Group.
Dundee car dealership owner hits more than £1 billion in record sales
Simon Oldham, managing director of Highland Spring.
Highland Spring MD on aim to double in size and create more Perthshire jobs
Adam Taylor, founder and owner of Spaces Taylored. Image: Spaces Taylored.
Dundee firms partner to 'revolutionise' office design with new showroom
Shaun Marrinan, Scott Williams, Mike Wharton, Lynda Ward, Kerry Main & David Romilly of Waracle and SPEN. Image: Charlotte Street Partners
Dundee tech firm Waracle wins multi-million-pound deal

Conversation