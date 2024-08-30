Monifieth care home Tigh-Na-Muirn sold to new owners

The owners of Monifieth care home Tigh-Na-Muirn have sold the business.

Peter and Carol Philip opened the home in 1991 but instructed a confidential sale as they look to retire.

The home, in Victoria Street, is registered for 59 residents.

It occupies a converted mansion house and garden wing set in two acres of secluded gardens. It has an on-site hair and beauty salon, bar and cinema room.

Message from former owners

Selling agents Christie & Co said it had been sold to a national operator.

Records at Companies House identifies Tigh-Na-Muirn Limited’s new directors as Sachin and Samit Unadkat.

They already operate several care homes across Britain and have incorporated a new company, Tnm Care Limited, which now owns the majority of Tigh-Na-Muirn Limited’s shares.

A statement from Mr and Mrs Philip said: “It is a wrench to pass on the home as we have owned and run it for 33 years.

“However, we are passing it on to the new owners with a marvellous management team and staff and wish them every success.”

Monifieth care home with ‘no expense spared’

The property was sold for an undisclosed price.

Martin Daw, senior director at Christie & Co, said: “I first visited Tigh-Na-Muirn in 2007 and was immediately impressed by the quality of the environment and care provided.

“The home has stood out from the hundreds of homes I have seen over my career.

“No expense was spared in providing a luxury hotel-style care home, with the owners always looking ahead to source the best technology and care approaches to enhance the lives of the residents.

“I can honestly say I am proud and delighted to have helped Mr and Mrs Philip retire. I look forward to seeing how the home continues to develop under the new ownership.”

The most recent Care Inspectorate report in May 2023 rated Ting-Na-Muirn as “very good” across five categories.