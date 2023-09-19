Man died after taking painkillers supplied by drinking buddy in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man died after taking painkillers supplied by drinking buddy in Fife

A sheriff said the mixing of alcohol with drugs Shane Whyte supplied “may or may not have killed" Aiden Reid in Anstruther in June last year.

By Ross Gardiner
Shane Whyte.
A man died hours after taking painkillers given by his friend during a night of drinking in Fife.

Aiden Reid passed away in the early hours of the morning of June 12 last year at a property in Anstruther.

Shane Whyte previously admitted supplying Mr Reid with the Class A drug oxycodone that night.

A sheriff who imposed a direct alternative to custody told the 48-year-old accused that Mr Reid mixing alcohol with the drugs Whyte supplied “may or may not have killed the man.”

Did not wake after taking drugs

Fiscal depute Kate Scarborough said Mr Reid had complained to Whyte about pain he was experiencing.

Whyte responded by offering him a box of oxycodone tablets – an opioid painkiller used to treat pain, including from cancer.

The pair spent the remainder of the small hours drinking alcohol and at some point, Mr Reid fell asleep.

He did not wake up and emergency services were contacted.

Online NHS advice states mixing oxycodone with alcohol “may increase the risk of serious side effects.”

Shane Whyte
At a hearing in July, Whyte admitted supplying Mr Reid with the Class A drug at a property in Anstruther’s Watson Place.

Sentencing had been deferred for background reports but Whyte missed the hearing and appeared from custody on Monday at Dundee Sheriff Court.

His solicitor Doug McConnell said: “The reason why he wasn’t here on August 15 was he was admitted to hospital.

“He’s been diagnosed with bladder cancer.”

‘Irresponsibility of the grossest kind’

Sheriff Alastair Brown told Whyte: “There are a number of things that can be said.

“Firstly, combining alcohol with painkillers is always a very bad idea.

“It may or may not have been what killed the man, but alcohol and painkillers never mix.

“Secondly is that oxycodone is on prescription for a reason.

“The reason is to allow a doctor to decide whether it is a suitable medication for the patient to take.

“To share it with someone that has not had that is irresponsibility of the grossest kind.”

Sheriff Brown imposed a two month restriction of liberty order, keeping Whyte in his home at Glenrothes’s Melrose Gardens from 7pm to 7am each night.

The sheriff said he took particular regard to Whyte’s medical difficulties and stressed if there is an emergency at night, he should seek treatment.

He said: “It’s an alternative to custody.

“Custody is the appropriate sentence for supplying Class A drugs, whatever the circumstances.

“If you breach the order, you’ll be brought back to court.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

