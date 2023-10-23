5 must-try Sunday roasts to tuck into in Fife

Sometimes all you need to perk yourself up is, you guessed it, a top-notch roast dinner.

Roast meat with all the juicy trimmings, crispy roast potatoes, buttery mash, golden-brown Yorkshire puddings, lashings of gravy, the list of ingredients that will have you salivating goes on.

But when it’s Sunday and cooking isn’t on the agenda, and you’re looking to indulge, it’s important to know the top locations in Fife to venture to when in need of a roast.

After all, you want to make sure you’re left feeling nothing other than satisfied and full to the brim.

Fill your boots at one (or several) of our recommended places to visit for a Sunday roast in Fife.

If we haven’t featured your favourite, let us know in the comment section below at the bottom of the article and we’ll be sure to add them.

Kingswood Hotel, Burntisland

Offering their carvery every Sunday, you’re sure to experience a high-quality roast at Kingswood Hotel, a family-run hotel and restaurant based on the outskirts of Burntisland.

Sink your teeth into your favourite carvery delights from noon, and it is highly recommended that you book in advance to secure your spot.

Address: Kinghorn Road, Burntisland, KY3 9LL

Forgan’s, St Andrews

Enjoy Forgan’s in St Andrews take on Sunday lunch – striploin of beef with roasted carrots, parsnips, seasonal greens and jus, or veggie haggis wellington with all the trimmings.

And to top it all off, you can add on extra sides.

It is priced at £19 per person and is available from noon to 5pm every Sunday (or until it is gone).

Address: 110 Market Street, St Andrews KY16 9PB

Sweet Chestnut, Dunfermline

Enjoy succulent slow-cooked meats or vegetarian options for a roast at The Sweet Chestnut in Dunfermline, which offers a carvery every Sunday.

Served with a homemade Yorkshire pudding and unlimited seasonal fresh vegetables, crispy roast potatoes, tasty stuffing, and gravy and sauces, there’s plenty to indulge in.

A small plate on Sundays and Bank Holidays is £10.79, a regular plate £12.29, and if you’re really hungry you can upgrade to a large plate for an extra £2.

Address: Fife Leisure Park, 11, Dunfermline, KY11 8EX

The Boar’s Head, Auchtermuchty

The Boar’s Head in Auchtermuchty serves up the best traditional pub and restaurant experience with a modern twist, with a carefully created menu offering a variety of dishes made from fresh and locally sourced ingredients.

Their Sunday roast – boasting roast sirloin of beef, roast rolled rare breed pork belly and veggie haggis – is sure to impress. All the dishes come with roasted carrots, parsnip, potatoes, broccoli, homemade Yorkshire puddings and chef’s beef bone gravy.

Address: 23 High Street, Auchtermuchty KY14 7AP

The Crusoe, Lower Largo

For a relaxed Sunday lunch with an incredible view over Largo Bay, The Crusoe is the place to go.

From noon, it serves up Sunday roast with all the trimmings – as well as a full a la carte menu should something else take your fancy. It’s a popular feast, so booking is adviced.

Address: 2 Main Street, Lower Largo KY8 6BT