5 must-try Sunday roasts to tuck into in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

5 must-try Sunday roasts to tuck into in Fife

From St Andrews to Dunfermline, Auchtermuchty to Burntisland, here's where to find a great Sunday roast in Fife.

Kingsway Farm Sunday roast.
Kingsway Farm Sunday roast.
By Karla Sinclair & Maria Gran

Sometimes all you need to perk yourself up is, you guessed it, a top-notch roast dinner.

Roast meat with all the juicy trimmings, crispy roast potatoes, buttery mash, golden-brown Yorkshire puddings, lashings of gravy, the list of ingredients that will have you salivating goes on.

But when it’s Sunday and cooking isn’t on the agenda, and you’re looking to indulge, it’s important to know the top locations in Fife to venture to when in need of a roast.

After all, you want to make sure you’re left feeling nothing other than satisfied and full to the brim.

Fill your boots at one (or several) of our recommended places to visit for a Sunday roast in Fife.

If we haven’t featured your favourite, let us know in the comment section below at the bottom of the article and we’ll be sure to add them.

Kingswood Hotel, Burntisland

Offering their carvery every Sunday, you’re sure to experience a high-quality roast at Kingswood Hotel, a family-run hotel and restaurant based on the outskirts of Burntisland.

Sink your teeth into your favourite carvery delights from noon, and it is highly recommended that you book in advance to secure your spot.

Address: Kinghorn Road, Burntisland, KY3 9LL

A carvery counter for a Fife Sunday roast
Kingswood Hotel’s weekly carvery. Image: Kingswood Hotel

Forgan’s, St Andrews

Enjoy Forgan’s in St Andrews take on Sunday lunch – striploin of beef with roasted carrots, parsnips, seasonal greens and jus, or veggie haggis wellington with all the trimmings.

And to top it all off, you can add on extra sides.

It is priced at £19 per person and is available from noon to 5pm every Sunday (or until it is gone).

Address: 110 Market Street, St Andrews KY16 9PB

A dish from Forgan's in Fife
Forgan’s haggis balls. Image: Forgan’s

Sweet Chestnut, Dunfermline

Enjoy succulent slow-cooked meats or vegetarian options for a roast at The Sweet Chestnut in Dunfermline, which offers a carvery every Sunday.

Served with a homemade Yorkshire pudding and unlimited seasonal fresh vegetables, crispy roast potatoes, tasty stuffing, and gravy and sauces, there’s plenty to indulge in.

A small plate on Sundays and Bank Holidays is £10.79, a regular plate £12.29, and if you’re really hungry you can upgrade to a large plate for an extra £2.

Address: Fife Leisure Park, 11, Dunfermline, KY11 8EX

The carvery counter at The Sweet Chestnut for a Fife Sunday roast
There’s lots on offer at this carvery. Image: The Sweet Chestnut

The Boar’s Head, Auchtermuchty

The Boar’s Head in Auchtermuchty serves up the best traditional pub and restaurant experience with a modern twist, with a carefully created menu offering a variety of dishes made from fresh and locally sourced ingredients.

Their Sunday roast – boasting roast sirloin of beef, roast rolled rare breed pork belly and veggie haggis – is sure to impress. All the dishes come with roasted carrots, parsnip, potatoes, broccoli, homemade Yorkshire puddings and chef’s beef bone gravy.

Address: 23 High Street, Auchtermuchty KY14 7AP

Roast pork belly from The Boar's Head in Fife
Roast pork belly, roast celeriac, swede and carrots with red wine jus. Image: Steve Brown

The Crusoe, Lower Largo

For a relaxed Sunday lunch with an incredible view over Largo Bay, The Crusoe is the place to go.

From noon, it serves up Sunday roast with all the trimmings – as well as a full a la carte menu should something else take your fancy. It’s a popular feast, so booking is adviced.

Address: 2 Main Street, Lower Largo KY8 6BT

The Crusoe hotel by Largo Bay lit up by sunlight
Dine with a view at The Crusoe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
For more like this…

More from Food & Drink

Jamie Scott standing by the bar inside The Cove at The Newport.
Newport celebrity chef Jamie Scott is a man in a hurry: 'I don't want…
Kingsway Farm Sunday roast.
Restaurant review: Nairn's has risen from the ashes to spread its wings again
Maria and Joanna holding up their food from Greggs in Dundee
Drive-Thru Review: What did we think of Dundee's new Greggs?
The whisky from Cask & Bottle Co.
Malt musings: Mannochmore single cask from Cask and Bottle Co made a big impression
Broughty Ferry cafes
5 Broughty Ferry cafes to grab a slice of cake and other sweet treats
Hamish and Kim holding a plate of Bothy Butter outside the Bothy Larder
Forfar jam maker Kim vows to protect 'traditional skills' with handmade butter
The moving mountains burger at Forbes of Kingennie.
Restaurant review: Fine fare and slick service for our special night at Forbes of…
a christmas dinner table
5 Dundee restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner on Christmas Day
A plate of chicken parmesan, chips and salad at The Stag in Forfar.
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Forfar
Scott and Stephanie holding bags of Kinnaird Kitchen fudge outside the caste.
Made in Angus: 100-year-old family fudge recipe and castle pantry inspired Kinnaird Kitchen

Conversation