5 places to find tempting soup and sandwich meals in Tayside and Fife

You’ll find fewer greater pairings in life than soup and a sandwich, particularly at this time of year as the temperatures begin to plummet.

They are the ultimate comfort food and there are so many tempting combinations out there to choose from.

From a classic ham and cheese teamed with a creamy tomato or butternut squash soup, or a club sandwich with a vegetable broth, narrowing down your pick may prove a challenge.

Not certain about the businesses offering top soup and sandwich combos in Tayside and Fife? Well fear not, for we have listed five that stand out from the crowd…

North Street Cafe

The food and drinks prepared at North Street Cafe, which includes everything from toasties, sandwiches and breakfast rolls to home bakes, are made to order and always fresh.

The menu boasts a wide selection of wholesome and seasonal dishes, so you’ll spy a number of autumnal favourites during your next visit.

Address: 32 North Methven Street, Perth, PH1 5PN

Jessie’s Kitchen

It is no secret that Jessie’s Kitchen offers mouth-watering dishes, as you’ll see from the business’ social media pages, which are regularly updated to showcase what’s available at the award-winning cafe.

You’ll not only find tasty home bakes and hot and cold drinks here, but also fresh homemade sandwiches and soups. Bon appétit!

Address: 3 Albert Road, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 1AY

Sundial Cafe

Open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday (excluding Tuesdays) and 10am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays, Sundial Cafe‘s offering features specialist coffee and teas, delicious breakfasts and lunches and homemade scones and cakes.

Among the sandwich options are bacon, brie and balsamic onion, ham and cheddar, mushroom melt, and roasted red pepper and halloumi.

Address: 11 Academy Square, Limekilns, Dunfermline, KY11 3HN

The Fix Fife

If you’re eager to get your soup and sandwich fix, then look no further because The Fix Fife has got you covered.

The cafe, situated on High Street in Burntisland, has plenty of options to choose from that are bursting with flavour.

Address: 267 High St, Burntisland, KY3 9AQ

The Flame Tree Cafe

Along with a delicious and varied all-day breakfast, brunch and lunch menu, which caters to all dietary requirements, you will find a great selection of home baking, freshly made juices and milkshakes at The Flame Tree Cafe.

And although the venue is renowned for its rainbow bagels, the soup and sandwich options are calling our names.

Address: 20 Exchange Street, Dundee, DD1 3DL

