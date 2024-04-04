Jim Goodwin: Watch as Dundee United boss explains why stars played it cool in dressing room after HUGE Raith win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin: Watch as Dundee United boss explains why stars played it cool in dressing room after HUGE Raith win

The Tangerines are keeping their feet on the ground ahead of this weekend's match away to Queen's Park.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin speaking to the media at Foundation Park.
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin speaking to the media at Foundation Park.

It’s been “business as usual” for Dundee United this week, according to manager Jim Goodwin.

That’s despite opening up a four-point gap at the top of the Scottish Championship with a crucial win over Raith Rovers.

Ian Murray’s men have a game in hand, but that still leaves United in control of their own destiny.

The first of their five remaining matches takes place this Saturday versus Queen’s Park at Hampden and Goodwin said his side are keeping a level head.

“There was no over-celebration after the game on Saturday. It was just another three points as far as we were concerned,” he said.

Looking ahead to this weekend, he added: “We don’t have to change a great deal from what we worked on prior to the Raith game.

“We’re just hoping for a similar level of performance.”

The United boss also spoke about how the fixture schedule for the run-in could impact the title race.

This Saturday will be the last time Raith and Dundee United play at the same time until the final day of the season.

