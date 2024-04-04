Jim Goodwin: Watch as Dundee United boss explains why stars played it cool in dressing room after HUGE Raith win

It’s been “business as usual” for Dundee United this week, according to manager Jim Goodwin.

That’s despite opening up a four-point gap at the top of the Scottish Championship with a crucial win over Raith Rovers.

Ian Murray’s men have a game in hand, but that still leaves United in control of their own destiny.

The first of their five remaining matches takes place this Saturday versus Queen’s Park at Hampden and Goodwin said his side are keeping a level head.

“There was no over-celebration after the game on Saturday. It was just another three points as far as we were concerned,” he said.

Looking ahead to this weekend, he added: “We don’t have to change a great deal from what we worked on prior to the Raith game.

“We’re just hoping for a similar level of performance.”

The United boss also spoke about how the fixture schedule for the run-in could impact the title race.

This Saturday will be the last time Raith and Dundee United play at the same time until the final day of the season.