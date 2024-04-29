9 games that defined Dundee United Championship title triumph

While they effectively claimed the title six days prior, Dundee United made their promotion official last Friday night.

A 0-0 draw against Airdrieonians – a lucky escape from a game in which they were outplayed – was enough to cement top spot and send delirious fans onto the pitch, toasting United’s return to the big time.

And with a game to spare.

It hasn’t always been plain sailing and, as is invariably the case in the Championship, there have been plenty of ugly, attritional encounters along the way. Nevertheless, the Tangerines are worthy champions.

Courier Sport analyses the matches that defined their title triumph.

Arbroath 0-4 Dundee United (August 4, 2023)

Knowing what we know now – that the Lichties would endure a miserable campaign and crash to relegation; that United would romp to promotion – this would seem a rather routine affair.

But go back to that first week of August and it felt anything but.

United had ignominiously exited the Viaplay Cup at the group stage, losing to Spartans in the process, and a rebuilt squad remained a work in progress. The pain of a recent relegation was till felt by a wounded fan-base.

The BBC Scotland cameras rolled into Gayfield hungrily eyeing a shock.

Instead, United turned in a performance of physicality, tempo and excellent finishing. Glenn Middleton, Mathew Cudjoe, Craig Sibbald and Louis Moult all found the net during a blistering opening 45 minutes.

A statement of intent.

Partick Thistle 0-5 Dundee United (October 21, 2023)

The crowning moment of the Tangerines’ sensational start to the season.

This marked the end of United’s first quarter of Championship fixtures, from which they emerged unbeaten. Twenty-one points were accrued, with just four goals conceded.

And they simply swept the Jags aside in Maryhill, making short work of a fine side who were – and remain – credible promotion contenders.

The outstanding Kevin Holt made history, becoming the first United centre-half to score a competitive hat-trick, including one absolute blockbuster from 30 yards.

“Pump it up, United’s going up”, came the chant from a packed away section, characterising the feel-good factor being built by boss Jim Goodwin at this point.

Dundee United 6-0 Arbroath (October 27, 2023)

A game more notable for what it represented, rather than any particular significance in the title race. As a competitive affair, it was a non-event; woefully one-sided.

As a spectacle, it was one for the home supporters to relish.

An attendance of 8,489 was present at Tannadice amid horrendous weather conditions to toast 100 years since Dundee Hibernian rebranded to Dundee United FC.

Centenary celebrations included a display of United memorabilia at DC Thomson’s Dundee HQ at Meadowside, while the players sported retro white kits for encounter.

As United sought to rebuild from the ashes of a miserable 2022/23, this was a chance for fans to celebrate successes of yesteryear – and the players stepped up.

Moult (2), Ross Docherty, Kai Fotheringham, Tony Watt and Cudjoe all rippled the net as the Terrors cruised to victory over the abject Lichties.

At this point, United were seven points clear of Raith, albeit the Fifers had two games in hand.

Dundee United 0-1 Raith Rovers (December 16, 2023)

The first major speed-bump on United’s Championship journey.

The Tangerines had exited the SPFL Trust Trophy to Falkirk and, gallingly, the Scottish Cup to League One strugglers Queen of the South, creating the sense of a minor wobble.

Nevertheless, both could be written off as disappointing outings but, ultimately, secondary to escaping the second tier. Providing Rovers didn’t take the ascendancy in the title race, there was no need for panic.

On December 16, Rovers took the ascendancy in the title race.

A relatively even match was decided by one moment of magic from Dylan Easton, with the Raith winger escaping the attention of some powder-puff challenges before curling home the only goal of the game.

In front of 10,334 fans, the Fifers moved five points clear of the Tangerines at the summit of the Championship, with the home fans making their feelings known at full-time.

Raith Rovers 2-1 Dundee United (February 16, 2024)

Following the December meeting between these sides, neither team was able to build any momentum.

Rovers completely failed to hammer home their advantage, picking up five points from a possible 21.

United accrued 14 from a possible 21 – far superior to Ian Murray’s men, but they did fail to beat Queen’s Park, Morton and Dunfermline along the way and didn’t set the heather alight with their football.

Consequently, when the title rivals renewed hostilities at Stark’s Park in February, Goodwin’s charges boasted a four-point lead over Raith. Simply avoiding defeat would suffice.

Rovers skipper Scott Brown had other ideas, climbing from the bench to lash home a staggering 89th-minute winner against a United side that had enjoyed the better of the contest.

Raith’s social media output in the aftermath – including a “Sliding into Sunday” tweet, accompanied by footage of Jack Hamilton scything down United goalie Jack Walton – did little to build relations between the clubs.

Dunfermline 3-1 Dundee United (March 15, 2024)

Perhaps United’s worst performance of the season.

The first 45 minutes certainly was.

The choice of starting 11 was questionable, the shape was difficult to comprehend – allowing the Pars to break into wide open spaces, and not remedied until half-time – and very few players did themselves justice.

Whether this was the wake-up call the Tangerines needed after an inconsistent, underwhelming start to 2024?

Only those within the Tannadice dressing room will know.

What is for sure: United have not lost since, piecing together a six-game unbeaten run – including the four victories on the trot which sealed the title.

Following that reverse at East End Park, Goodwin’s team selection became more consistent, the tactics were tweaked to be more direct and aggressive, and the Terrors started to grab games by the scruff of the neck once more.

Dundee United 2-0 Raith Rovers (March 30, 2024)

A defining fixture.

The build-up was fractious, with Raith Rovers irked to receive a smaller allocation for the Carling Stand (“The Shed”) than they did for the first meeting between the clubs at Tannadice.

Murray suggested the Tangerines were “rattled”.

Goodwin shrugged that suggestion off, preferring to answer that charge on the pitch.

And United did.

Goals from Watt and Moult sealed a 2-0 win for the hosts, who dominated the contest throughout. It was United’s first win over Rovers this season – and exactly when it mattered most.

Morton 1-4 Dundee United (April 12, 2024)

Already boasting a four-point lead over Raith Rovers, this Friday night fixture afforded United the chance to take a sizable stride towards the title.

Moreover, victory at one of the toughest venues from which to escape unscathed in the Championship would be a massive psychological boost for Goodwin’s side, with Raith’s players and staff no doubt watching on.

And the men in black battered their hosts.

Goals from Docherty and Middleton sent the Terrors in with a 2-0 lead at the break, before Moult and Watt struck in the second period. Robbie Muirhead responded for the Ton.

Rovers would go on to draw with Partick Thistle the following day.

Almost there.

Dundee United 1-0 Ayr United (April 20, 2024)

Chris Mochrie’s memorable close-range strike allowed all Arabs to get the party started in earnest, rendering the previous 75 minutes pleasingly irrelevant. It was not a good game.

Nevertheless, the precious three points gave United a realistically insurmountable lead at the summit of the Championship, with fans spilling onto the pitch at full-time to celebrate.

They may have rubber-stamped promotion in Airdrie six days later, but this afternoon at Tannadice was packed with more catharsis and relief as a miserable 2022/23 was finally exorcised.