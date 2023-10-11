20 best pictures as Dundee United fans meet heroes at Courier-backed ‘United for 100 years’ exhibition

Dundee United fans flocked to DC Thomson headquarters for a meet and greet with first team stars and manager Jim Goodwin.

A new exhibition to mark ‘100 Years of United’ is being staged until Thursday in the foyer of the Courier publisher’s Dundee City Centre base.

The club is celebrating a century since its historic name change from Dundee Hibernian.

On Tuesday, first team stars Louis Moult, Glenn Middleton and Chris Mochrie, along with manager Jim Goodwin, were on hand to meet supporters, sign autographs and pose for selfies.

With the October school holidays in full swing, there was huge demand from United supporters young and old to press the flesh with their heroes.

Courier Sport has pulled together the best pictures as fans met the tangerine Championship-toppers.

(L to R) Glenn Middleton, Jim Goodwin, Chris Mochrie and Louis Moult were on hand to meet fans. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.