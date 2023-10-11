20 best pictures as Dundee United fans meet heroes at Courier-backed ‘United for 100 years’ exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
20 best pictures as Dundee United fans meet heroes at Courier-backed ‘United for 100 years’ exhibition

Tangerines supporters turned up in numbers at DC Thomson's Albert Square building.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin signs a young fan's shirt. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin signs a young fan's shirt. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Sean Hamilton

Dundee United fans flocked to DC Thomson headquarters for a meet and greet with first team stars and manager Jim Goodwin.

A new exhibition to mark ‘100 Years of United’ is being staged until Thursday in the foyer of the Courier publisher’s Dundee City Centre base.

The club is celebrating a century since its historic name change from Dundee Hibernian.

On Tuesday, first team stars Louis Moult, Glenn Middleton and Chris Mochrie, along with manager Jim Goodwin, were on hand to meet supporters, sign autographs and pose for selfies.

With the October school holidays in full swing, there was huge demand from United supporters young and old to press the flesh with their heroes.

Courier Sport has pulled together the best pictures as fans met the tangerine Championship-toppers.

United supporters were lined up around the outside of DC Thomson’s offices ahead of the meet and greet. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
With the October holidays underway, lots of young fans waited patiently for the chance to meet players and manager Jim Goodwin. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Excitable young fans waiting for entry to the ‘100 Years of United’ exhibition. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

(L to R) Glenn Middleton, Jim Goodwin, Chris Mochrie and Louis Moult were on hand to meet fans. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Supporters gather in the foyer at DC Thomson headquarters for the chance to say hello to Dundee United’s manager and players. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin spoke to the media in the 10th floor ‘Vista Room’, with stunning views over the Tay as a backdrop, before spending time with supporters. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
These young fans were delighted to meet their club’s manager, who was happy to pose for selfies. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
A young fan gets his United shirt signed by Glenn Middleton, who had a steady stream of supporters looking for his signature. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A young supporter waits patiently to meet (L to R) Mochrie, Middleton and Moult. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The first team trio were a huge hit with young Dundee United fans. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Jim Goodwin posed happily for pictures with fans from start to finish. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
This young fan waits as Mochrie, Middleton and Moult sign a shirt. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
For young fans in particular, meeting three of United top players – plus the manager – was a real October holiday treat. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
This youngster will have a memory to treasure after his afternoon at Courier headquarters. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Amongst memorabilia on display at the exhibition, which is open to the public until Thursday, is the 1983 Scottish League title trophy, which this young fan was lucky enough to hold. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
There was plenty for more mature supporters to enjoy too. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
United stars found themselves signing everything from shirts to shinpads. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
It was an afternoon to relish for everyone in attendance, from fans to players and the manager himself. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The exhibition remains open to the public until close of business on Thursday, with 1983 title-winning legends scheduled to appear on Wednesday at 1:30pm. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

