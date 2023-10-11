Dundee United 20 best pictures as Dundee United fans meet heroes at Courier-backed ‘United for 100 years’ exhibition Tangerines supporters turned up in numbers at DC Thomson's Albert Square building. Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin signs a young fan's shirt. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. By Sean Hamilton October 11 2023, 10.24am Share 20 best pictures as Dundee United fans meet heroes at Courier-backed ‘United for 100 years’ exhibition Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4780146/20-best-pictures-as-dundee-united-fans-meet-heroes-at-courier-backed-united-for-100-years-exhibition/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee United fans flocked to DC Thomson headquarters for a meet and greet with first team stars and manager Jim Goodwin. A new exhibition to mark ‘100 Years of United’ is being staged until Thursday in the foyer of the Courier publisher’s Dundee City Centre base. The club is celebrating a century since its historic name change from Dundee Hibernian. On Tuesday, first team stars Louis Moult, Glenn Middleton and Chris Mochrie, along with manager Jim Goodwin, were on hand to meet supporters, sign autographs and pose for selfies. With the October school holidays in full swing, there was huge demand from United supporters young and old to press the flesh with their heroes. Courier Sport has pulled together the best pictures as fans met the tangerine Championship-toppers. United supporters were lined up around the outside of DC Thomson’s offices ahead of the meet and greet. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson With the October holidays underway, lots of young fans waited patiently for the chance to meet players and manager Jim Goodwin. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Excitable young fans waiting for entry to the ‘100 Years of United’ exhibition. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson (L to R) Glenn Middleton, Jim Goodwin, Chris Mochrie and Louis Moult were on hand to meet fans. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Supporters gather in the foyer at DC Thomson headquarters for the chance to say hello to Dundee United’s manager and players. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin spoke to the media in the 10th floor ‘Vista Room’, with stunning views over the Tay as a backdrop, before spending time with supporters. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson These young fans were delighted to meet their club’s manager, who was happy to pose for selfies. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. A young fan gets his United shirt signed by Glenn Middleton, who had a steady stream of supporters looking for his signature. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A young supporter waits patiently to meet (L to R) Mochrie, Middleton and Moult. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The first team trio were a huge hit with young Dundee United fans. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Jim Goodwin posed happily for pictures with fans from start to finish. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson This young fan waits as Mochrie, Middleton and Moult sign a shirt. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. For young fans in particular, meeting three of United top players – plus the manager – was a real October holiday treat. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson This youngster will have a memory to treasure after his afternoon at Courier headquarters. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Amongst memorabilia on display at the exhibition, which is open to the public until Thursday, is the 1983 Scottish League title trophy, which this young fan was lucky enough to hold. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson There was plenty for more mature supporters to enjoy too. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson United stars found themselves signing everything from shirts to shinpads. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson It was an afternoon to relish for everyone in attendance, from fans to players and the manager himself. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The exhibition remains open to the public until close of business on Thursday, with 1983 title-winning legends scheduled to appear on Wednesday at 1:30pm. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
